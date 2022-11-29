United Rentals Building a Better Future During Month of Impact

STAMFORD, CT / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2022 / United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) ), the world's largest equipment rental company, announced its employees have provided more than 48,000 hours to community service this year, exceeding its goal of 25,000 hours with over one month remaining in the year. To honor its 25th anniversary, United Rentals set a goal of 25,000 hours dedicated to making a positive difference in the communities in which it operates. The company is on pace to hit more than 50,000 hours which would equate to more than 5 years of service.

The company designated November as the Month of Impact to challenge itself to make a positive difference for its teams, communities and customers. Employees have been investing in their communities through active engagement and volunteerism. The initiative is focused on driving positive community impact and helping employees grow individually and as teams.

A few of the hundreds of examples of what United Rentals employee impact hours have supported include:

In Saskatchewan, Canada, donating ten 70 liter bags of clothing and toys for abandoned children.

In Murfreesboro, Tennessee, pressure washing, window washing and weed pulling for Fisher House.

In Houston, Texas, serving breakfast to the U.S. veterans at Camp Hope.

In Hooksett, New Hampshire, raising small mammals and releasing them back to the wild.

A company-wide virtual discussion, on embedding empathy into leadership strategy.

In Tempe, Arizona, partnering with Rosendin Electric to benefit the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer nonprofit.

"In celebrating our 25th anniversary we thought it was a great opportunity to Work United™ and find ways to make an impact with our employees, communities and customers," said Craig Pintoff, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer, United Rentals. "We are proud of how our employees have generously donated their time to support our purpose to build a better future together."

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc. is the largest equipment rental company in the world. The company has an integrated network of 1,343 rental locations in North America, 13 in Europe, 27 in Australia and 19 in New Zealand. In North America, the company operates in 49 states and every Canadian province. The company's approximately 22,100 employees serve construction and industrial customers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and others. The company offers approximately 4,500 classes of equipment for rent with a total original cost of $17.43 billion. United Rentals is a member of the Standard & Poor's 500 Index, the Barron's 400 Index and the Russell 3000 Index® and is headquartered in Stamford, Conn. Additional information about United Rentals is available at unitedrentals.com.

