United Rentals Insiders Sell US$19m Of Stock, Possibly Signalling Caution

The fact that multiple United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past year could have raised some eyebrows amongst investors. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At United Rentals

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Dale Asplund, for US$6.7m worth of shares, at about US$475 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$572. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was 100% of Dale Asplund's holding.

In the last year United Rentals insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

United Rentals Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at United Rentals. Specifically, Independent Director Terri Kelly ditched US$302k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership Of United Rentals

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. United Rentals insiders own about US$163m worth of shares (which is 0.4% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About United Rentals Insiders?

An insider sold United Rentals shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But since United Rentals is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing United Rentals. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for United Rentals that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

