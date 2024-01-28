United Rentals' (NYSE:URI) Dividend Will Be Increased To $1.63

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 28th of February to $1.63. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 1.0%, which is below the industry average.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Investors will be pleased to see that United Rentals' stock price has increased by 53% in the last 3 months, which is good for shareholders and can also explain a decrease in the dividend yield.

United Rentals' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. However, prior to this announcement, United Rentals' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 34.8% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 12% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

United Rentals Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

It's not possible for us to make a backward looking judgement just based on a short payment history. This doesn't mean that the company can't pay a good dividend, but just that we want to wait until it can prove itself.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. United Rentals has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 22% per annum. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

We Really Like United Rentals' Dividend

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for United Rentals that investors should take into consideration.

