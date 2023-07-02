United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.12

The board of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend by 9.1% on the 24th of July to $0.12, up from last year's comparable payment of $0.11. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 6.6%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

United Security Bancshares' Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained.

Having paid out dividends for 6 years, United Security Bancshares has a good history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Based on United Security Bancshares' last earnings report, the payout ratio is at a decent 39%, meaning that the company is able to pay out its dividend with a bit of room to spare.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 13.8% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the future payout ratio will be 40%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

United Security Bancshares Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

It is great to see that United Security Bancshares has been paying a stable dividend for a number of years now, however we want to be a bit cautious about whether this will remain true through a full economic cycle. Since 2017, the dividend has gone from $0.20 total annually to $0.44. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 14% over that duration. We're not overly excited about the relatively short history of dividend payments, however the dividend is growing at a nice rate and we might take a closer look.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. It's encouraging to see that United Security Bancshares has been growing its earnings per share at 14% a year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for United Security Bancshares' prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

We Really Like United Security Bancshares' Dividend

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for United Security Bancshares that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

