United States $10.4 Bn Self-Improvement Products & Services Market Analysis & Forecasts, 2003-2020 & 2021-2025
DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The US Market for Self-Improvement Products & Services 2003-2025" report from Marketdata LLC has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The personal growth market, like many others, took a hit in 2020 due to the pandemic and recession. However, some market segments prospered as Americans read more books, listened to audiobooks and bought tons of exercise equipment/weight loss services. Competitors hosting live events, coaching and seminars scrambled to pivot to virtual delivery.
This report is the most comprehensive business analysis that exists of the self-improvement market worldwide, since 1994. The study examines the $10.4 billion market for "self-improvement" or "personal growth" programs and products that seek to improve us physically, mentally, financially or spiritually.
The study analyzes market segments/industry structure, the market's $ size/growth (2003-2025 forecast), latest trends, latest survey findings of trade associations (ICF Coaching, Audio Publishers, National Speakers Assn.), the shift to Internet delivery of content, customer demographics, in-depth profiles of 40 top motivational speakers (Tony Robbins, Deepak Chopra, Phil McGraw, Dr. Laura, Brian Tracy, Suze Orman, Tom Hopkins, Robert Kiyosaki, many others), top 100 infomercials list, and more.
Analysis of the market for:
Books;
Audiobooks;
Infomercials;
Motivational speakers;
Public seminars;
Workshops;
Holistic institutes;
Personal coaching;
Weight loss programs;
Apps;
Internet courses;
Training organizations and more.
Nature of the business, $ value/growth and outlooks for each market segment.
Major topic categories covered:
weight loss/exercise;
business/sales skills;
business opportunities/investing;
improving relationships;
and general motivational.
Includes the effects of the pandemic on all market segments in 2020, with 2021 forecasts.
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction: Study Scope & Methodology
Explanation of where the information came from: "primary" & "secondary" sources: methodology, definition of the self-improvement market, scope of the research
Executive Overview of Major Findings
Highlights of ALL chapters - Discussion of market nature & definition, characteristics, major developments of past two years, avg. customer profile, why demand exists for programs, customer demographic profile
Findings of interviews with market insiders: technology trends, marketing methods
Changing of the guard: older gurus retiring and dying, who will replace them?
How the market pivoted to virtual delivery of services in 2020
The explosion of SI content via Internet entrepreneurs - discussion
Market Size & Growth, Segments: Table/Discussion of total market size, growth rates, outlook (2003-2020, 2021 & 2025 forecasts), estd. $ size of major segments by Distribution Channel:
Market Segment Outlooks & Effects of The Pandemic: discussion of mkt size/growth and characteristics/trends for:
Status report of the U.S. Weight Loss Industry ($ size 2002-2020, performance of commercial vs. medical diet programs 2019-2021 (trends, dieter demographics/number, mkt. nature, major mkt. trends/developments, etc.)
Companies Mentioned
Audible.com
Audio Publishers Association
CareerTrack (Park University)
Centerpointe Research Institute
Dale Carnegie Training
Esalen Institute
Franklin-Covey Co.
Fred Pryor/CareerTrack
Harper Audio
Hay House
ICF Coaching
Jenny Craig
Landmark Worldwide
Learning Strategies Corp.
Medifast
Naropa
National Seminars Group (Rockhurst University)
National Speakers Association
New Star
New York Open Center
Nightingale-Conant
NSA
NutriSystem
Oasis Center
Omega Institute
Option Institute
PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC)
Random House
Robbins Research
Sandler Training
Selfgrowth.com
Simon & Schuster
Skillpath Seminars (Graceland University)
Success Resources America (formerly: Peak Potentials)
The Chopra Center
The Electronic Retailing Association
TIME Warner
Toastmasters International
Wainwright House
Weight Watchers
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b2ialw
Source: Marketdata LLC
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-states-10-4-bn-self-improvement-products--services-market-analysis--forecasts-2003-2020--2021-2025--301355953.html
SOURCE Research and Markets