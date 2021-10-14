United States $137.22 Bn Dairy Markets, Analysis & Forecasts, 2016-2020 & 2021-2026

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Dairy Market, By Product Type (Drinking Milk, Cheese, Yogurt, Butter and Others), By Distribution Channel (Departmental Stores, Convenience Stores, Supermarket/Hypermarket, Online, and Others), By Region, By Top 10 States, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States Dairy Market stood at USD102.94 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD137.22 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.96% through 2026F due to increasing young population, rising health-conscious consumers and strong per capita personal income.

With the increasing consumer commitment toward healthier lifestyle on account of increasing obesity rate among the population, the demand for dairy products is expected to increase in the United States.

This has led to increased demand for dairy products in the United States as they are considered a healthier alternative over-processed food items. However, increasing transparency related to ingredients, sourcing, and manufacturing processes from the companies has changed consumers perception toward dairy products.

The United States Dairy Market is divided into the following segments, including product type, distribution channel, region, by top 10 states and by company. In terms of product type segment, the United States Dairy Market is segmented into drinking milk, cheese, yogurt, butter, and others. Among them, drinking milk dominated the United States Dairy Market with a market share of around 38% in 2020.

However, year-on-year trends of drinking milk are declining in the United States due to increasing consumer preference towards value-added products like organic milk, soy milk, etc. Based on the drinking milk product type, the market is divided into skim milk, whole milk, flavored milk. Among them, flavored milk is expected to be the fastest-growing among all the drinking milk product types due to longer shelf-life and changing consumer taste, especially among young generations.

Story continues

Based on cheese product type, the market is divided into mozzarella, cheddar, and others. Among them, mozzarella cheese has dominated the cheese market due to the increasing consumption of fast foods like pizza, pasta, burger in which mozzarella is cheese is mostly used. Based on the yogurt product type, the market is divided into flavored and non-flavored.

Among them, flavored is dominating the market and is expected to continue its dominance in the forecast period due to changing consumer taste and availability of various flavors in the market. Based on butter product type, the market is divided into salted, unsalted, and others. Among them, salted has dominated the market and is expected to continue its dominance in the forecast period due to longer shelf life and growing demand from the food industry.

Based on distribution channel segment, the United States Dairy Market is segmented into departmental stores, convenience stores, supermarket/hypermarket, online, & others. Among them, departmental stores are dominating the United States Dairy Market due to availability of a variety of dairy products.

Based on region, the United States Dairy Market is segmented into South, West, Midwest, Northwest. The Northeast region is the fastest growing in the United States Dairy Market on account of increasing population, rising gross domestic income, and per capita personal income.

Some of the major players operating in the United States Dairy Market are Dairy Farmers of America Inc., Saputo Cheese USA Inc., Land O'Lakes, Inc., Danone North America, Lactalis American Group, Inc., and Others.

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021E

Forecast Period: 2022F-2026F

United States Dairy Market, By Product Type:

Drinking Milk

Skim Milk

Whole Milk

Flavored Milk

Cheese

Mozzarella

Cheddar

Others (American cheese, Italian cheese & other cheese)

Yogurts

Flavored

Non-Flavored

Butter

Salted Butter

Unsalted Butter

Others

United States Dairy Market, By Distribution Channel:

Departmental Stores

Convenience Stores

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Online

Others

United States Dairy Market, By Region:

South

West

Midwest

Northeast

Companies Mentioned

Dairy Farmers of America Inc.

Saputo Cheese USA Inc.

Land O'Lakes, Inc.

Danone North America

Lactalis American Group, Inc.

California Dairies, Inc.

The Kraft Heinz Company

Nestle USA, Inc.

Agropur Inc.

Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc.

Schreiber Foods, Inc.

General Mills, Inc.

Conagra Brands, Inc.

Great Lakes Cheese Company, Inc.

Leprino Foods Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n0lxf6





CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



