United States $14.7 Bn Commercial HVAC Markets, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026

The United States Commercial HVAC Market was valued at USD14.70 billion in the year 2020 and projected to show a CAGR of 4.01% by the year 2026 on account of the advantages of novel technology in the advanced appliances installed in commercial complexes.

The increasing number of commercial infrastructures, rapidly expanding construction industry and involvement of advanced technology in infrastructure construction drives the growth of the United States Commercial HVAC Market in the upcoming five years.

Government is adamant toward incorporating advanced HVAC systems and renovating and developing new commercial infrastructure along with technological advancement in the HVAC systems, which further supports the growth of the United States Commercial HVAC Market in the next five years. HVAC technology uses heating, ventilation, and air conditioning to create a pure and comfortable indoor environment with acceptable indoor air quality and thermal comfort advantages.



HVAC systems maintain a proper equilibrium between the air pressure, space in the facility and also provide proper air ventilation and improve air filtration. Increased availability of highly efficient equipment, rising construction activities and increasing office space requirement in the country, extreme climatic conditions, etc., are some of the factors that further substantiate the growth of the United States Commercial HVAC Market in the future five years.



The United States Commercial HVAC Market is segmented based on product type, end-user, sales channel, region, and competitional landscape. Based on product type, the market is further fragmented into chillers, cooling towers, air handling units, VRF, heat pumps, and others.

Chillers are anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market and dominate the market segment in the upcoming five years on account of increasing demands for temperature moderation systems. Also, increasing concerns toward environmental degradation demands more advanced technology and appliances that can fulfill consumer demands as well as be beneficial for the environment.

Increasing technological advancement further substantiates the growth of the sub-segment and the United States Commercial HVAC Market in the forecast years, until 2027.



On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into industries, institutional, commercial real estate, HORECA, and others. End-user industries are anticipated to dominate the market with the largest revenue shares in the upcoming five years due to rapidly increasing urbanization and globalization.

Increasing number of industries and the requirement to maintain a healthier environment is further anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the future five years.

Companies that lead the market growth of the market include:

Daikin North America LLC

Carrier Global Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US LLC (METUS)

Johnson Controls, Inc

Lennox International Inc

Nortek Global HVAC LLC

LG Electronics USA, Inc.

Samsung HVAC America, LLC

Rheem Manufacturing Company

Danfoss LLC

United States Commercial HVAC Market, By Product Type

Chillers

Cooling Towers

Air Handling Units

VRF

Heat Pumps

Others

United States Commercial HVAC Market, By End-User

Industries

Institutional

Commercial Real Estate

HORECA

Others

United States Commercial HVAC Market, By Sales Channel

Distributor/Dealer

Institutional Sales

United States Commercial HVAC Market, By Region

South

West

Midwest

Northeast

