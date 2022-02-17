United States $164.58 Billion Consumer Electronics and Appliances Markets, Analysis, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities 2016-2021 & 2022-2026
United States Consumer Electronics and Appliances Market
Dublin, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Consumer Electronics and Appliances Market, By Type (Audio Visual Equipment, Home Appliances, Kitchen Appliances, Personal Care Appliances), By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Region, By Top 10 Leading States, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The United States Consumer Electronics and Appliances Market stood at USD136.42 billion in 2020 and is further expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.7% in the forecast period, 2022-2026, to achieve a market value of USD164.58 billion by 2026F.
The market growth can be attributed to increasing adaptations to modern consumer electronics and appliances. A surge in demand for technologically advanced consumer electronics and appliances like smartphones, laptops, computers, cameras, televisions, speakers, etc., further drives the growth of the United States Consumer Electronics and Appliances Market in the upcoming five years.
Increasing research and technologically advanced development in the existing appliances and innovating new models are also supporting the growth of the United States Consumer Electronics and Appliances Market in the next five years. Consistent launch of innovative and technologically advanced products from the growing number of market players are also anticipated to further substantiate the growth of the United States Consumer Electronics and Appliances Market in the future five years.
The increasing popularity of audio and visual equipment, and further proliferation of wireless technologies such as near field communications (NFC), Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, are also influencing consumer preferences toward purchasing modern consumer electronics and appliances, thus substantiating the growth of the United States Consumer Electronics and Appliances Market in the forecast years, until 2026.
The United States Consumer Electronics and Appliances Market is segmented on the basis of type, application, distribution channel, regional analysis, top 10 states analysis, and competitive landscape.
Based on type, the market is further fragmented into audiovisual equipment, home appliances, kitchen appliances, and personal care appliances. Audio visual equipment sub-segment is anticipated to account for the majority of revenue share generation of the market in the upcoming five years and dominate the market segment in the upcoming five years on account of increasing demands of the appliances like television, laptop, smartphones, speakers, smartwatch, earphones/headphones, etc.
Rising disposable income flooded the market with recent launches from the global brands, increasing dependency on the consumer electronics like laptop, smartphones, smart watches, etc., further supports the growth of the United States Consumer Electronics and Appliances Market in the future five years.
Objective of the Study:
To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the United States Consumer Electronics and Appliances Market from 2016 to 2020.
To estimate and forecast the market size of the United States Consumer Electronics and Appliances Market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.
To classify and forecast the United States Consumer Electronics and Appliances Market based on the type, application, distribution channel, region, top 10 leading states and company.
To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the United States Consumer Electronics and Appliances Market.
To identify the dominant region or segment in the United States Consumer Electronics and Appliances Market.
To identify drivers and challenges for the United States Consumer Electronics and Appliances Market.
To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the United States Consumer Electronics and Appliances Market.
To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by the market players in the United States Consumer Electronics and Appliances Market.
The major players operating in the United States Consumer Electronics and Appliances Market are
Apple Inc.
LG Electronics USA, Inc.
Samsung Electronics America, Inc.
Whirlpool Corporation
Sony Group Corporation
XIAOMI CORPORATION
Panasonic Corporation
AB Electrolux
Hitachi, Ltd.
ATL International LLC (Koninklijke Philips N.V.)
Report Scope:
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2016-2019
Base Year: 2020
Estimated Year: 2021
Forecast Period: 2022-2026
United States Consumer Electronics and Appliances Market, By Type
Audio Visual Equipment
Home Appliances
Kitchen Appliances
Personal Care Appliances
United States Consumer Electronics and Appliances Market, By Application
Residential
Commercial
United States Consumer Electronics and Appliances Market, By Distribution Channel
Electronic and Specialty Retailers
Hypermarket/ Supermarket
Online Channels
Others
United States Consumer Electronics and Appliances Market, By Region
South
West
Mid-West
North-East
United States Consumer Electronics and Appliances Market, By Top 10 Leading States
California
Texas
Florida
New York
Pennsylvania
Illinois
Ohio
Georgia
North Carolina
Michigan
