U.S. markets open in 3 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,446.50
    -23.50 (-0.53%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,684.00
    -167.00 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,503.25
    -96.75 (-0.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,062.40
    -15.10 (-0.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.51
    -2.15 (-2.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,886.70
    +15.20 (+0.81%)
     

  • Silver

    23.69
    +0.09 (+0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1368
    -0.0016 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0470
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.67
    -0.03 (-0.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3607
    +0.0029 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1030
    -0.3490 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,281.18
    -674.22 (-1.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    997.12
    -17.26 (-1.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,558.12
    -45.66 (-0.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,232.87
    -227.53 (-0.83%)
     

United States $164.58 Billion Consumer Electronics and Appliances Markets, Analysis, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities 2016-2021 & 2022-2026

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

United States Consumer Electronics and Appliances Market

United States Consumer Electronics and Appliances Market
United States Consumer Electronics and Appliances Market

Dublin, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Consumer Electronics and Appliances Market, By Type (Audio Visual Equipment, Home Appliances, Kitchen Appliances, Personal Care Appliances), By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Region, By Top 10 Leading States, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States Consumer Electronics and Appliances Market stood at USD136.42 billion in 2020 and is further expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.7% in the forecast period, 2022-2026, to achieve a market value of USD164.58 billion by 2026F.

The market growth can be attributed to increasing adaptations to modern consumer electronics and appliances. A surge in demand for technologically advanced consumer electronics and appliances like smartphones, laptops, computers, cameras, televisions, speakers, etc., further drives the growth of the United States Consumer Electronics and Appliances Market in the upcoming five years.

Increasing research and technologically advanced development in the existing appliances and innovating new models are also supporting the growth of the United States Consumer Electronics and Appliances Market in the next five years. Consistent launch of innovative and technologically advanced products from the growing number of market players are also anticipated to further substantiate the growth of the United States Consumer Electronics and Appliances Market in the future five years.

The increasing popularity of audio and visual equipment, and further proliferation of wireless technologies such as near field communications (NFC), Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, are also influencing consumer preferences toward purchasing modern consumer electronics and appliances, thus substantiating the growth of the United States Consumer Electronics and Appliances Market in the forecast years, until 2026.

The United States Consumer Electronics and Appliances Market is segmented on the basis of type, application, distribution channel, regional analysis, top 10 states analysis, and competitive landscape.

Based on type, the market is further fragmented into audiovisual equipment, home appliances, kitchen appliances, and personal care appliances. Audio visual equipment sub-segment is anticipated to account for the majority of revenue share generation of the market in the upcoming five years and dominate the market segment in the upcoming five years on account of increasing demands of the appliances like television, laptop, smartphones, speakers, smartwatch, earphones/headphones, etc.

Rising disposable income flooded the market with recent launches from the global brands, increasing dependency on the consumer electronics like laptop, smartphones, smart watches, etc., further supports the growth of the United States Consumer Electronics and Appliances Market in the future five years.

Objective of the Study:

  • To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the United States Consumer Electronics and Appliances Market from 2016 to 2020.

  • To estimate and forecast the market size of the United States Consumer Electronics and Appliances Market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

  • To classify and forecast the United States Consumer Electronics and Appliances Market based on the type, application, distribution channel, region, top 10 leading states and company.

  • To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the United States Consumer Electronics and Appliances Market.

  • To identify the dominant region or segment in the United States Consumer Electronics and Appliances Market.

  • To identify drivers and challenges for the United States Consumer Electronics and Appliances Market.

  • To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the United States Consumer Electronics and Appliances Market.

  • To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by the market players in the United States Consumer Electronics and Appliances Market.

The major players operating in the United States Consumer Electronics and Appliances Market are

  • Apple Inc.

  • LG Electronics USA, Inc.

  • Samsung Electronics America, Inc.

  • Whirlpool Corporation

  • Sony Group Corporation

  • XIAOMI CORPORATION

  • Panasonic Corporation

  • AB Electrolux

  • Hitachi, Ltd.

  • ATL International LLC (Koninklijke Philips N.V.)

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

  • Historical Years: 2016-2019

  • Base Year: 2020

  • Estimated Year: 2021

  • Forecast Period: 2022-2026

United States Consumer Electronics and Appliances Market, By Type

  • Audio Visual Equipment

  • Home Appliances

  • Kitchen Appliances

  • Personal Care Appliances

United States Consumer Electronics and Appliances Market, By Application

  • Residential

  • Commercial

United States Consumer Electronics and Appliances Market, By Distribution Channel

  • Electronic and Specialty Retailers

  • Hypermarket/ Supermarket

  • Online Channels

  • Others

United States Consumer Electronics and Appliances Market, By Region

  • South

  • West

  • Mid-West

  • North-East

United States Consumer Electronics and Appliances Market, By Top 10 Leading States

  • California

  • Texas

  • Florida

  • New York

  • Pennsylvania

  • Illinois

  • Ohio

  • Georgia

  • North Carolina

  • Michigan

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dq5r7b

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia posts strong Q4 earnings results

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down Nvidia's quarterly earnings report.

  • Zuckerberg Makes Big Changes at Facebook (It's Funny and Ridiculous)

    Mark Zuckerberg wants to completely cut off all ties between Facebook and the controversies that have marked the daily life of the social media giant over the past five years. This attempt at purification began last October when he changed Facebook's name to Meta and imposed the concept of metaverse in conversations and business circles. Zuckerberg now wants Facebook employees to be called 'Metamates'.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Places Bet on 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The stock market appears to be making a transition in these first few months of 2022, from last year’s bullish trend to a slower pace of growth this year. Headwinds are mounting – the pandemic is stubbornly persistent, inflation is high and trending higher, the Fed is getting set to raise interest rates in response, the list goes on – and so it’s natural for retail investors and experts alike to go looking for investing advice. And one source of advice is the circle of market gurus, the hedge fu

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 2 Stocks as They Are Oversold

    2022 has started out with a marked increase in market volatility, accompanied by a sharp reversal of last year’s bullish trend. The sudden correction, and the shift to a more downbeat investor sentiment, are generally attributed to a series of increased risk factors. On the international front, these tensions include geopolitical tensions on the Russia-Ukraine border and around China’s belligerence. Domestically, factors impacting the markets include the inflation that is both high and rising; a

  • Nvidia Underwhelms in First Results Since Scrapping Arm Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp., which walked away from a $40 billion acquisition of Arm Ltd. earlier this month, failed to impress investors with its latest forecast, a sign of the lofty expectations for the most valuable U.S. chipmaker.Most Read from BloombergStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapHong Kong to Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpJho Low’s Wild Nights on Display: $250,000 for DiCaprio, FoxFed Eyes Rate Hike Soon and Faster Tightening Pace If NeededMone

  • QuantumScape Stock Is Down After Reporting Earnings. It’s Hard to Say Why.

    QuantumScape reported fourth-quarter results Wednesday evening. The pre-sales company said it met all of its 2021 goals.

  • Cisco stock rises after reporting Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre examines the after-hour action surrounding tech manufacturer Cisco Systems after beating earnings and revenue estimates.

  • Charlie Munger Expects Index Funds to Change the World—and Not in a Good Way

    Warren Buffett’s business partner says passive funds like those run by BlackRock wield too much power.

  • Nvidia beats Q4 estimates on power of data center, gaming businesses

    Nvidia reported its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, beating analysts' estimates.

  • Fastly Shares Swoon as Guidance Misses Estimates

    The content delivery network operator saw its shares tumble 26% in late trading after its outlook disappointed investors.

  • Upstart Holdings Stock Soared Today -- Is It a Buy?

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) stock was up an astounding 30% this afternoon, thanks to better-than-expected results in the company's fourth quarter. Upstart's share price surge today shows that lots of investors are bullish on the company right now, but are they right to be so optimistic? First of all, Upstart's revenue increase was phenomenal.

  • ViacomCBS Stock Crashed Today. Is It a Buy?

    Last night, Paramount announced its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2021 and for 2021 as a whole. On the one hand, Paramount seems to have missed Wall Street's projection for its "pro forma" earnings, reporting just $0.26 per share where Wall Street wanted to see $0.43. On the other hand, Paramount delivered tremendous generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) earnings, with profits as calculated according to GAAP more than doubling to $3.05 per share in Q4 and full-year profits up 79% at $6.69 per share.

  • 3 Vanguard Funds Rated 5 Stars by Morningstar

    Discover the best Vanguard funds via the Morningstar rating system. Learn more about three funds that have five-star ratings from Morningstar here.

  • Here Are The 8 High-Dividend Stocks Everyone Is Racing To Buy

    The race is on to add dividends to stock portfolios. But investors are still being picky in the S&P 500 — and know what they're looking for.

  • Nvidia Stock Slips Despite an Earnings Beat and Strong Guidance

    Nvidia said revenue jumped 53% in its fiscal fourth quarter to $7.64 billion. The company is projecting better-than-expected results for the current quarter, as well.

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now After Q4 Earnings Results?

    PayPal is the largest digital platform that provides money transfer services. The fast-growing company remains one of the high-profile stocks in today's stock market. But is PayPal stock a buy in the current stock market rally? PayPal boasts a consistent track record of earnings and sales growth, stretching back to at least 2010.

  • Charlie Munger warns of inflation, bolsters Apple and Chevron

    Yahoo Finance Editor-in-Chief Andy Serwer details several takeaways from Daily Journal Chairman Charlie Munger's shareholders' meeting, including his statements on inflation, the tech sector, and crude oil.

  • 10 Semiconductor Stocks With Growth Potential

    In this post, we will take a look at ten growth stocks from the semiconductor industry. If you want to skip our introduction and jump straight to the top five stocks, then head on over to 5 Semiconductor Stocks With Growth Potential. The semiconductor industry is one of the hottest topics in the technology sector […]

  • ‘My partner is afraid to marry me because of my debt.’ I’m 35 and have $380K in student loans from two master’s degrees. What should I do?

    Need help getting out of student loan debt or other debt? Answer: Though this issue likely seems insurmountable, and you’re scared about what happens when your student loan payments may resume in May, don’t panic: You’re already doing some things right, like getting on the income-based repayment program, which no doubt, has lowered your payments already. Anna Helhoski, student loan expert at NerdWallet, advises that you “stay on it,” adding that “after 20 or 25 years, depending on your debt, your loans will be forgiven.”

  • Stocks Mixed, Havens Rise on Ukraine Risk: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks were mixed on Thursday as traders weighed geopolitical developments in Ukraine and a flurry of corporate earnings.Most Read from BloombergStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapHong Kong to Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpJho Low’s Wild Nights on Display: $250,000 for DiCaprio, FoxFed Eyes Rate Hike Soon and Faster Tightening Pace If NeededMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletThe Stoxx 600 Index steadied after reve