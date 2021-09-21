U.S. markets open in 3 hours 33 minutes

United States $17.69 Bn Memory Foam Mattress and Pillow Market to 2026 with Sleep Number, Foam Factory, Serta Simmons Bedding, & Kingsdown Dominating

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Memory Foam Mattress and Pillow Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. memory foam mattress market is projected to reach values more than USD 17.69 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.35% in the forecast period.

The growth of the real estate industry has positively influenced the residential sector. With the housing sector witnessing an incremental growth in construction activities, the demand for memory foam mattresses is anticipated to rise during the forecast period.

The high consumption of orthopedic mattresses by the residential sector has made the construction industry one of the largest end-users of the global memory foam market. The U.S. smart memory foam mattress and pillow market has slowed down during COVID-19 in terms of demand and supply.

The study considers the present scenario of the U.S. memory foam mattress market forecast and its market dynamics for the period 2021-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies operating in the market.

SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

By Product: Traditional memory foam holds the most share in the market as it has advantages such as pressure-relieving properties, heat retention, off-gassing, and prevents the dissipation of heat from the body.

By Application: The application's demand for bedding is highest due to high replacement demand in developed regions. Also, there is a demand for newer models with growth driven by a higher prevalence of arthritis, back, spine, and joint-related issues, awareness towards proper sleep, and a rising standard of living.

By Density: High-density memory foam is high in demand even after being expensive as it provides excellent durability and support. They also offer stiff back support and mold to the body to relieve pressure joints. Also, its mattress improves blood circulation.

By End-user: The residential segment dominated the industry and will continue so in the forecast period because of the increasing number of housings, housing repairs, and maintenance.

VENDOR ANALYSIS

Currently, the US memory foam industry is highly fragmented, with many local and international players. There are over 600 mattress manufacturers in the US bedding industry. The key vendors are Sleep Number, Foam Factory, Serta Simmons Bedding, and Kingsdown.

Direct-to-customers brands are catching up with the sales disrupting the decade-old traditional market for mattresses. China-based vendors would go for a full-fledged US launch of their products during the forecast period. Serta Simmons Bedding is the market leader in the overall mattress industry in the US and has a portfolio of well-recognized brands. It has a long-standing relationship with its distributors nationwide and has a well-recognized commercial market presence.

Vendors may enter into strategic agreements with home improvement stores and retailers to enhance their product reach in the market. Vendors should try to address end-users concerns over issues related to memory foam mattresses and memory foam pillows. Off-gassing, odor issues, and overheat issue, among others should be addressed.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

  • South: The Southern US mattress market accounted for nearly 40.81% share in 2020 and is expected to witness an absolute growth of 41.09% during 2020-2026.

  • West: The bedding & furniture segment dominated the application segment in 2020 and will account for more than 65% of the market share. The high-density segment is the fastest growing and contributes more than 65% to the incremental growth of the memory foam industry during the forecast period.

  • Midwest: In Midwest, the air cool memory foam is the fastest-growing segment, at a CAGR of 6.78%. Thus the segment is expected to get momentum with the rising demand for optimal sleeping experience during the forecast period.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

  • The US is expected to witness strong demand for specialty mattresses, especially memory foam, during the forecast period.

  • The replacement of old mattresses has been the trend followed by people across the world. There are several reasons for the increase in awareness towards the replacement of the mattress, such as awareness of sleep benefits and the rising number of persons suffering from back and spine-related problems.

  • Product diversification is the key for new vendors to enter the market. Existing furniture providers and retailers such as Walmart enter the industry through product development and product line extension.

  • With increasing internet penetration, several online websites serve end-users seeking convenience and easy accessibility to get these products. E-retailing is gaining popularity because it is a time-saving and cost-effective process of purchasing products.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Market Opportunities & Trends

  • Replacement of Old Mattresses

  • Rising Demand for Eco-Friendly Mattresses

  • Growth in Direct Distribution

Market Growth Enablers

  • Rise in Sleep Disorder Cases

  • Increasing Adoption of Memory Foam in Aircraft & Transportation Industries

Market Growth Restraints

  • Small Customer Base

  • High Cost of Memory Foam Mattresses

  • Issues Related to Use of Foam Mattresses

Key Vendors

  • Sleep Number

  • Foam Factory

  • Serta Simmons Bedding

  • Kingsdown

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Tempur Sealy International

  • Aerofoam Industries

  • Ashley Furniture Industries

  • Corsicana Mattress

  • King Koil

  • Mattress Firm

  • Leggett & Platt

  • Restonic Mattress

  • Southerland

  • Spring Air

  • Amerisleep

  • Therapedic International

  • Casper Sleep

  • GhostBed

  • Keetsa

  • Nest Bedding

  • Novaform

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p3kj6j

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


