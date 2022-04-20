U.S. markets open in 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,477.00
    +17.75 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,977.00
    +136.00 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,274.75
    +57.50 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,043.70
    +15.20 (+0.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.80
    +1.24 (+1.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,950.20
    -8.80 (-0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    25.17
    -0.22 (-0.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0830
    +0.0037 (+0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8940
    -0.0190 (-0.65%)
     

  • Vix

    20.12
    -2.05 (-9.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3047
    +0.0045 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.0000
    -0.9140 (-0.71%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,012.82
    +1,119.04 (+2.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    980.86
    +30.30 (+3.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,615.66
    +14.38 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,217.85
    +232.76 (+0.86%)
     

United States $31.5 Mn Cardiovascular Needle Market to 2026

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The US Cardiovascular Needle Market: Analysis By Type, By Application, By Usage, By End User, Size and Trends with Impact of COVID-19 and Forecast up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US cardiovascular needle market was valued at US$21.94 million in 2021, and is foreseen to reach US$31.53 million by 2026.

There are two types of cardiovascular needles: single use or eyeless needles and multiple use or eyed needles. Surgalloy and Ethalloy, two new stainless-steel alloys with high nickel concentrations, are used to make cardiovascular needles. The US cardiovascular needle market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.65% during the forecasted period of 2022-2026.

Market Segmentation Analysis:

The report divides the segments into two different categories on the basis of type: round bodied needles and cutting needles. The round bodied needle segment held the highest share of 57% in 2021, owing to the easy separation of tissues and leak proof suture. The round bodied needle is the most popular type, which is used in all soft tissue approximation including cardiovascular surgery.

The report has segmented the market into two segments on the basis of application: open heart surgery and cardiac valve procedures. Open heart surgery segment is the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period of 2022-2026, due to the surge in congenital abnormalities and vascular malfunction in the senior population. According to the American Heart Association, at least 48.0% of adults have some form of cardiovascular conditions in the U.S.

n this report, the market is segmented into two major segments, on the basis of usage: single use and multiple use. Due to the increased awareness of infectious diseases and time efficiency as there is no need to re thread, the single use segment is the fastest growing segment at a CAGR of around 8% during the forecast years of 2022-2026.

The report includes the bifurcation of market into three segments on the basis of end user: Hospitals and Clinics, Cardiac Centers and Ambulatory Surgical Centers. Hospitals and clinics segment dominated the market in 2021 by occupying more than 60% share.

Hospitals are being upgraded with modernized equipment, digital pathology and artificial intelligence as a result of advancements in healthcare facilities. Hospitals collaborate with a variety of doctors, specialists, and other healthcare professionals to provide better care. All cardiovascular disorders requiring the need of cardiovascular needles can be treated in majority of hospitals.

US Cardiovascular Needle Market Dynamics:

Growth Drivers

The US cardiovascular needle market growth is driven by the rising number of cardiovascular procedures in the region. Physical inactivity and an unhealthy lifestyle are increasing the incidence of cardiovascular conditions.

Further, the market has been expanding during the past few years, owing to factors such as, rapid urbanization in the US, increasing old age population, increase in the US healthcare expenditure, increased prevalence of diabetes, and advancement in surgeries.

Challenges

Some challenges are also impeding the growth of the market such as the growing use of surgical staples and high costs involved in cardiac treatments. Moreover, the use of robots in cardiovascular surgeries has decreased the demand for needles as robotic procedures require stapling of the wounds.

Trends

In the medical field, technological advancements help to satisfy unmet clinical needs while also opening up new markets. New materials and designs have paved the way for cutting-edge technologies, increasing the potential of the cardiovascular needle market.

The further advancements in the technologies and launch of new methods and products like laser drilled cardiovascular needles is expected to improve the efficacy of suturing and drive the market growth in the coming years. Moreover, the integration of AI and telehealth in cardiovascular surgeries is also expected to propel the market growth in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape

The US cardiovascular needle market is fragmented. Manufacturers are focusing on using high-quality surgical-grade stainless steel and alloy combinations to create new products that lessen tissue stress.

The key players of the market offers a variety of needles with different patterns, shape, size and length. Collaborations and partnerships, innovative product releases, and expansions of manufacturing and distribution units are some of the primary strategies used by companies in the US cardiovascular needle market

The key players of the US cardiovascular needle market are:

  • Johnson & Johnson Inc.

  • Medtronic Plc

  • Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

  • Teleflex Incorporated

  • Meril Life Science

  • KLS Martin Group

  • CP Medical

  • Sklar Surgical Instruments

  • Rumex International Corporation

  • FSSB surgical needles GmbH

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction
2.1 Cardiovascular Needle: An Overview
2.1.1 Types of Cardiovascular Needles
2.1.2 Components of Suture Needles
2.2 Cardiovascular Needle Segmentation: An Overview
2.2.1 Cardiovascular Needle Segmentation

3. The US Market Analysis
3.1 The US Cardiovascular Needle Market: An Analysis
3.1.1 North America Cardiovascular Needle Market by Value
3.1.2 North America Cardiovascular Needle Market by Region (The US, Canada and Mexico)
3.1.3 The US Cardiovascular Needle Market by Value
3.1.4 The US Cardiovascular Needle Market by Type (Round Bodied Needles and Cutting Needles)
3.1.5 The US Cardiovascular Needle Market by Application (Open Heart Surgery and Cardiac Valve Procedures)
3.1.6 The US Cardiovascular Needle Market by Usage (Single Use and Multiple Use)
3.1.7 The US Cardiovascular Needle Market by End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Cardiac Centers and Ambulatory Surgical Centers)
3.2 The US Cardiovascular Needle Market: Type Analysis
3.2.1 The US Round Bodied Cardiovascular Needle Market by Value
3.2.2 The US Cutting Cardiovascular Needle Market by Value
3.3 The US Cardiovascular Needle Market: Application Analysis
3.3.1 The US Open Heart Surgery Cardiovascular Needle Market by Value
3.3.2 The US Cardiac Valve Procedures Cardiovascular Needle Market by Value
3.4 The US Cardiovascular Needle Market: Usage Analysis
3.4.1 The US Single Use Cardiovascular Needle Market by Value
3.4.2 The US Multiple Use Cardiovascular Needle Market by Value
3.5 The US Cardiovascular Needle Market: End User Analysis
3.5.1 The US Hospitals and Clinics Cardiovascular Needle Market by Value
3.5.2 The US Cardiac Centers Cardiovascular Needle Market by Value
3.5.3 The US Ambulatory Surgical Centers Cardiovascular Needle Market by Value

4. Impact of COVID-19
4.1 Impact of COVID-19
4.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Healthcare
4.1.2 Impact Of COVID 19 On Heart
4.1.3 Impact of COVID-19 on the US Cardiovascular Needle Market

5. Market Dynamics
5.1 Growth Drivers
5.1.1 Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases
5.1.2 Rapid Urbanization in the US
5.1.3 Increasing Old Age Population
5.1.4 Increase in the US Healthcare Expenditure
5.1.5 Increased Prevalence of Diabetes
5.1.6 Advancement In Surgeries
5.2 Challenges
5.2.1 Growing Use of Surgical Staples
5.2.2 High Costs Involved
5.3 Market Trends
5.3.1 Use of AI in Healthcare
5.3.2 New Product Launches
5.3.2 Growing Adoption of Telehealth

6. Competitive Landscape
6.1 The US Cardiovascular Needle Market Players: Products Offering

7. Company Profiles
7.1 Business Overview
7.2 Operating Segments
7.3 Business Strategies

  • Becton, Dickinson and Company

  • CP Medical

  • FSSB Surgical Needles GmbH

  • Johnson & Johnson Inc.

  • KLS Martin Group

  • Medtronic Plc

  • Meril Life Sciences

  • Rumex International Corporation

  • Sklar Surgical Instruments

  • Teleflex Incorporated

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c82sr2


CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • How the end of the travel mask mandate could affect your health

    A federal judge voided the federal travel mask mandate on Monday. Epidemiologist Dr. Celine Gounder joins “CBS Mornings” to discuss the health impact of this decision and what this means for future pandemics.

  • Buy Bank of America on the Earnings Beat? First, Check the Chart.

    Bank of America stock is rallying on better-than-expected earnings. Here's what the chart looks like now.

  • U.K. Payroll Tax Hike Will Harm Investment and Hiring, Firms Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergNetflix Tumbles as 200,000 Users Exit for First Drop in DecadeIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsA payroll tax increase to fund U.K. health care will cause a significant number of firms to cut bac

  • Stocks Mixed, Netflix Pounded, IBM Impresses, Tesla and Twitter In Focus - 5 Things You Must Know

    Stock futures mixed as Treasury yields rise, earnings underwhelm; Netflix shares pummeled as subscriber exodus prompts advertising re-think; IBM shares rise after solid earnings, robust cloud revenue outlook; Tesla earnings on deck with margins, outlook in focus and Twitter shares jump as Elon Musk drops another 'tender' hint.

  • Heineken buoyed by higher beer sales and prices

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Dutch brewer Heineken stuck to its 2022 profit margin forecast on Wednesday after a sharp jump in first-quarter beer sales and prices cheered investors despite added uncertainty from the conflict in Ukraine. Driven by a steady loosening of coronavirus restrictions, particularly in Europe, Heineken's beer volumes rose by 5.2% on a like-for-like basis from the same period last year, beating the 3.5% average forecast in a company-compiled poll. The increase in Europe was 11.5%, with beer sales in bars and restaurants almost tripling.

  • Soaring interest rates weigh on big bank mortgage loan growth

    NEW YORK/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -With soaring interest rates scaring off would-be mortgage borrowers, the outlook for banks' home lending portfolios is gloomy, according to first quarter filings and analysts. The average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage, the most popular home loan, rose to 5.13% in the week ended April 8, the highest since November 2018, according to data from the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA). While rate rises can be good for bank profits, the surge in borrowing costs is dampening demand for mortgage originations, according to MBA data and bank executives.

  • Chipotle launches $50 million venture fund

    Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. announced the launch of its $50 million venture fund, Cultivate Next, on Tuesday. The venture aims to support seed-to-Series B stage companies that focus on restaurant operations, customer convenience, and align with Chipotle's goals for food and food sourcing. Chipotle will be the sole source of funding for Cultivate Next. Chipotle has previously invested in the autonomous delivery company Nuro and is adding new technology to its operations. Chipotle stock is down 9.

  • What Happens to Your Mortgage When You Die?

    If you die owing money on a mortgage, the mortgage remains in force. If you have a co-signer, the co-signer may still be obligated to pay back the loan. A spouse or other family member who inherits a house generally … Continue reading → The post What Happens to Your Mortgage When You Die? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • GameStop Stock Getting Closer To Key Technical Benchmark

    Gamestop Corp shows improving price performance, earning an upgrade to its IBD Relative Strength Rating

  • Ackman's fund likely feeling the Netflix pain as shares plunge

    Three months ago hedge fund manager William Ackman cheered when Netflix's stock price suddenly dropped, buying up 3 million shares as other investors fretted over weak subscriber growth at the streaming company. On Tuesday, the billionaire investor's hedge fund, Pershing Square Capital Management, was likely nursing losses as Netflix shares tumbled 26% in after-hours trading after the company reported losing subscribers for the first time in a decade. Ackman, who routinely moves stock prices by buying into or exiting a company, did not say how much he paid for his Netflix stake, which he unveiled to his investors on Jan. 26.

  • CrowdStrike Is ‘Largest Beneficiary of Increased Attack Environment.’ It’s Still a Buy, Analyst Says.

    Jefferies renews its endorsement of the cybersecurity software platform, citing optimism over increased demand.

  • Plug Power Is a Strictly Speculative Name: Here's My Trade Idea

    Apparently, retail giant Walmart has agreed to purchase "green" hydrogen from Plug Power to power the firm's forklifts in operation across Walmart's network of facilities and distribution centers. The agreement is to supply Walmart with up to 20 tons of liquid green hydrogen per day to fuel up to 9,500 lift trucks or "forklifts" in one huge step toward Walmart's goal of eliminating all greenhouse gas emissions by the year 2040. Operating a forklift is kind of difficult, moving in and about tight spaces, and kind of fun.

  • ‘The housing market faces an inflection point’ and how to check on your tax refund

    PERSONAL FINANCE DAILY Hi, MarketWatchers. Don’t miss these top stories.The IRS has already issued 70 million refunds — here’s how you can check on yours this Tax Day The average federal income tax refund is $3,175 as of early April, the IRS says.

  • The SEC Scores a Minor Victory in the Ripple Case to Peg Back XRP

    XRP trailed the broader crypto market on Tuesday. Judge Netburn denied a Ripple Lab motion on Tuesday by allowing further rebuttal depositions.

  • Taxes 101: Why You Shouldn't Overpay Taxes

    Taxpayers often ask: "Should I over or underpay on my taxes?". Top tax expert says those aren't the only options.

  • Is The Biggest Bank Stock By Market Cap A Buy After Earnings?

    JPMorgan Chase fell after the bank reported mixed first-quarter results. So is JPM stock worth buying right now?

  • 'Green' Chips Maker Monolithic Power Earns Rating Boost

    A Relative Strength Rating upgrade for Monolithic Power Systems shows improving technical performance. Will it continue?

  • Ukraine war has boosted demand for missile defenses, Lockheed says

    (Reuters) -Russia's attack on Ukraine, including regular barrages of rockets, has boosted demand for Lockheed Martin missile defense systems, the No. 1 U.S. weapons maker said on Tuesday. "We've got demand signals for THAAD and PAC-3 from around the world," Chief Executive Jim Taiclet said after Lockheed reported a drop in quarterly sales and profits. THAAD and PAC-3 refers to the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile defense system and the interceptors for Patriot missile systems.

  • JPMorgan Loses Lead Role on China Deal After ‘Uninvestable’ Call

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. was removed as the most senior underwriter for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd.’s Hong Kong stock offering after one of the bank’s analysts cut the share-price target for the Chinese technology company by half, people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergNetflix Breaks Its Own Rules After Subscriber Losses Batter SharesKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceUkrainian Troop

  • Explainer-What would Japan's currency intervention to combat a weak yen look like?

    Japanese policymakers escalated their warnings against sharp yen falls with the finance minister saying the currency's slump to two-decade lows versus the dollar would damage the economy by pushing up living costs at a time wage growth remains slow. Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, considered a firm advocate of a weaker currency, has also acknowledged that sharp yen declines could hurt the economy by making it difficult for firms to make business plans. Aside from verbal intervention, Japan has several options to stem excessive yen falls.