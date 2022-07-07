U.S. markets open in 4 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,859.25
    +11.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,097.00
    +84.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,932.50
    +52.25 (+0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,735.10
    +6.50 (+0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.28
    -0.25 (-0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,740.90
    +4.40 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    19.30
    +0.14 (+0.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0199
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.73
    -0.81 (-2.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1978
    +0.0056 (+0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1180
    +0.2030 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,503.88
    +339.06 (+1.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    446.34
    +10.82 (+2.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,173.26
    +65.49 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,490.53
    +382.88 (+1.47%)
     

United States $34.7 Billion Healthcare Staffing Market (2022-2030) - Projected CAGR of 5.6% During the Forecast Period

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

U.S. Healthcare Staffing Market

U.S. Healthcare Staffing Market
U.S. Healthcare Staffing Market

Dublin, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Healthcare Staffing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Travel Nurse Staffing, Per Diem Nurse Staffing, Locum Tenens Staffing, Allied Healthcare Staffing), and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. healthcare staffing market size is expected to reach USD 34.7 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2030. The increasing geriatric population is leading to rising demand for medical services and a shortage of nurses and other medical staff. The cost-effectivity of temporary staffing is likely to drive the market in the coming years.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), around 500,000 nurses will retire over the next few years. Also, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges, there will be a shortage of around 21,000 to 55,200 primary care doctors by 2032. The shortage of physicians in the coming years is likely to drive the market. In addition, the increasing need for a home care workforce, such as dieticians, nutritionists, nurses, therapists, and home care aides, is also expected to boost the market growth.

Technological advancements are one of the major drivers of rising healthcare employment. With the advent of various innovations, such as telehealth and medical informatics, the need for skilled labor to handle both technical and non-technical aspects of these devices has increased. Hence, recruitment of new professionals along with training of existing ones has become essential. The flexibility in work timings and attractive wages are primary reasons for the increasing number of nurses becoming per diem and travel nurses.

A rising number of medical facilities and new construction projects are anticipated to create more jobs for medical professionals. For example, in April 2021, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced USD 1 Billion support for health centers' construction and renovation projects from the American Rescue Plan. The aforementioned factors are anticipated to propel market growth.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for staffing services and workforce technology solutions increased dramatically. The increasing incidence of COVID-19 infections significantly fueled the demand for travel and per diem nurses. According to a poll conducted by Avant Healthcare Professionals, 90% of the medical facilities accepted using travel nurses for management of COVID-19 patients in 2020, compared to less than 60% in 2019. On the other hand, the demand for locum tenens specialists and allied health professionals decreased due to the cancellation of elective surgeries.

U.S. Healthcare Staffing Market Report Highlights

  • The travel nurse staffing segment dominated the market in 2021. High demand for nurses during flu season, travel opportunities, and nurse shortages are expected to drive the segment growth. For instance, as per the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), there will be a need for over 1.1 million new registered nurses by 2022.

  • The locum tenens segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth owing to the cost-effectiveness of hiring temporary employees and an increase in the trend of physicians opting for becoming locum tenens.

  • Mergers, collaborations, and acquisitions are the key strategies undertaken by the players to improve their market position. In November 2019, HNI Healthcare, Inc. acquired Martin Healthcare Group, a private company working across Florida and the Midwest, to expand its reach in the Midwest region of the U.S.


Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
1.1 Market Segmentation & Scope
1.1.2 Estimates and Forecast Timeline
1.2 Research Methodology
1.3 Information Procurement
1.4 Information Or Data Analysis
1.5 Market Formulation & Validation
1.6 Model Details
1.7 List Of Secondary Sources
1.8 List Of Abbreviations
1.9 Objectives

Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Outlook
2.2 Segment Outlook
2.2.1 Type
2.3 Competitive Insights

Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1 Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.3 Parent Market Outlook
3.1.2 Related/Ancillary Market Outlook
3.2 Market Dynamics
3.2.1 Market Driver Analysis
3.2.1.1 Shortage of healthcare staff
3.2.1.2 Rising geriatric population
3.2.1.3 Increasing number of healthcare facilities resulting in job creation
3.2.1.4 Adoption of workforce solutions
3.2.1.5 High flexibility and exposure
3.2.2 Market Restraint Analysis
3.2.2.1 Stringent regulations
3.2.2.2 Less job security
3.3 Business Environment Analysis Tools
3.4 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.5 Regulatory Scenario
3.6 List of Few Healthcare Staffing Providers in the U.S.
3.7 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances
3.8 Impact of COVID-19: Qualitative Analysis

Chapter 4 U.S. Healthcare Staffing Market: Service Type Analysis
4.1 U.S. Healthcare Staffing Service Type Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2030
4.2 Segment Dashboard:
4.3 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2017 to 2030 for the Service Type Segment

Chapter 5 Competitive Analysis
5.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants
5.2 Competition Categorization
5.3 Company Market Position Analysis
5.4 Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

  • Envision Healthcare Corporation

  • Amn Healthcare

  • CHG Management, Inc.

  • Maxim Healthcare Group

  • Cross Country Healthcare, Inc.

  • Aya Healthcare

  • Trustaff

  • Teamhealth

  • Adecco Group

  • Locumtenens.Com



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wsvalu

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Tycoon Whose Bet Broke the Nickel Market Walks Away a Billionaire

    (Bloomberg) -- By 2:08 p.m. Shanghai time on March 8, it was clear that Xiang Guangda’s giant bet on a fall in nickel prices was going spectacularly wrong.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarRoaring US Rental Market Shows Early Signs of Slowing DownUS, Allies Discuss Capping Russian Oil at $40-$60 a Barrel to Cut War FinancingWall Street Says a Recession Is Coming. Consumers Say It's Already HereCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-E

  • Oil sell-off: 'We believe this move has overshot,' Goldman Sachs says

    The violent sell-off in oil prices amid recession fears may prove short-lived, argues Goldman Sachs.

  • The timeline of the FDA's ban on Juul vaping products

    Yahoo Finance health reporter Anjalee Khemlani outlines the events surrounding the FDA's ban on Juul products and e-cigarettes, as well as Pfizer's Paxlovid COVID-19 treatment pill receiving an Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA.

  • Biden Dropping China Tariffs Could Be Good News for Tech Stocks

    100s of flights were canceled or delayed over the holiday weekend, sanctions hurt Russia but Putin also threatens food supplies, Tesla is no longer the world’s largest EV seller, and other news to start your day.

  • China’s Steel Industry Sounds the Alarm Over Crisis Conditions

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s steel mills are sounding the alarm over crisis conditions in the industry as margins plunge due to weak demand. Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarRoaring US Rental Market Shows Early Signs of Slowing DownUS, Allies Discuss Capping Russian Oil at $40-$60 a Barrel to Cut War FinancingWall Street Says a Recession Is Coming. Consumers Say It's Already HereCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionThe s

  • Costco Raises Two Key Food-Court Prices (But Not Hot Dogs)

    The Costco warehouse club has been hesitant to pass on price increases to customers, but two popular menu items in its food court now cost more.

  • Only one thing will send gas prices back below $4 a gallon, analyst says

    Despite West Texas intermediate crude oil futures dipping below $100 per barrel on Tuesday, serious gas price relief may be unlikely happen until motorists make adjustments by driving less.

  • Oil from U.S. reserves sent overseas as gasoline prices stay high

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -More than 5 million barrels of oil that were part of a historic U.S. emergency reserves release to lower domestic fuel prices were exported to Europe and Asia last month, according to data and sources, even as U.S. gasoline and diesel prices hit record highs. The export of crude and fuel is blunting the impact of the moves by U.S. President Joe Biden to lower record pump prices. Biden on Saturday renewed a call for gasoline suppliers to cut their prices, drawing criticism from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

  • Oil prices: Experts predict how low they could go amid a recession

    The recent tumble in oil prices amid fears of a global recession begs the question: How low could crude go if major world economies do, in fact, contract? Predictions vary.

  • Intel starts construction at New Albany semiconductor campus

    Intel Corp. began early construction work at its $20 billion New Albany semiconductor complex Friday. Construction is slated to occur Mondays-Saturdays on the site for about three years, with operations coming online in 2025, according to an update shared by a task force consisting of the Licking County Port Authority, Grow Licking County and the Licking County Chamber of Commerce. The complex will occupy about 900 acres of land in New Albany and is expected bring tens of thousands of jobs to the area, including construction jobs and roles at ancillary businesses.

  • Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Has 86% of Its Assets Invested In These 3 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway's quarterly 13F filing won't tell you about the Oracle of Omaha's $6.3 billion hidden portfolio.

  • McDonald's Menu Embraces Something Completely New

    Taco Bell used to say "think outside the bun," McDonald's has taken a different approach.

  • Amazon Prime subscribers can now get a free year of GrubHub+

    Yahoo Finance food reporter Brooke DiPalma details Amazon's inclusion of GrubHub+ to Prime member exclusive services after the Whole Foods parent company invested a 2 percent stake into the food delivery platform.

  • Citigroup Says Oil Demand to See Further Downward Revisions

    (Bloomberg) -- The outlook for oil demand likely will see further downward revisions amid higher fuel prices, said Ed Morse, global head of commodity research at Citigroup Inc.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarRoaring US Rental Market Shows Early Signs of Slowing DownUS, Allies Discuss Capping Russian Oil at $40-$60 a Barrel to Cut War FinancingCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil Plummets Below $100 as Recessio

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Germany Faces Limited Options If Nord Stream Flows Don’t Return

    (Bloomberg) -- A key pipeline delivering Russia’s natural gas to Europe may not return to full capacity after planned maintenance this month, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said, echoing the concerns of German officials.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesUkraine Latest: Kyiv’s Immediate Funding Needs Hit $65 BillionPerson of Interest

  • Crypto lender Voyager Digital files for bankruptcy

    (Reuters) -U.S. crypto lender Voyager Digital said on Wednesday it had filed for bankruptcy, becoming another casualty of a dramatic fall in prices that has shaken the cryptocurrency sector. Crypto lenders such as Voyager boomed in the COVID-19 pandemic, drawing depositors with high interest rates and easy access to loans rarely offered by traditional banks. New Jersey-based Celsius in June froze withdrawals and has hired advisers on a possible bankruptcy filing.

  • EPAM Systems: Is It Time to Buy or Sell?

    EPAM Systems specializes in service development, digital platform engineering, and digital product design. The company is one of the world's largest manufacturers of custom software and consulting providers - high tech stuff - but I want to check out the charts. In this daily bar chart of EPAM, below, we can see that prices plunged quickly and sharply from November to make a low in early March.

  • S&P 500 closes higher for third straight session, utilities lead sectors

    Yahoo Finance markets reporter Emily McCormick looks at market and sector gains after the close, as well as crude oil and bitcoin prices.

  • Shell Says Fuel-Refining Margins Could Add $1 Billion to Quarterly Earnings

    Record fuel prices are set to help boost the oil major’s profit, while a resurgence in energy demand lifts the value of its oil and gas holdings.