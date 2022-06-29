United States Active Adult (55+) Community Market Outlook Report 2022: Occupancy at Retirement Centers Hit a 16-Year Low in 2020 Due to the Pandemic

Company Logo

U.S. Active Adult (55+) Community Market

Dublin, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Active Adult (55+) Community Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Gender (Women, Men), and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. active adult (55+) community market size is estimated to reach USD 805.0 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 4.01% from 2022 to 2030.

The growing interest of older adults below 65 years of age in a maintenance-free lifestyle, structured activities, socialization, and a sense of community are the major factors driving the market. In addition, retirement not being in the eligibility criteria, and the variety of optional care and support services available at these facilities are the factors boosting the market growth.



An increasing population aged between 55 to 64 years is categorized as active adults seeking a social and friendly environment. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, baby boomers aged between 55 and 73 have brought both challenges and opportunities to the economy, infrastructure, and institutions. Active adult communities are quite similar to any other residential community, apart from their age restrictions, most of them are designed for a low maintenance lifestyle. These communities are mostly built near shopping malls, parks, restaurants, and other places for socializing, as the residents want to live a healthy lifestyle during their final years of retirement.



The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in senior living facilities becoming a hub for COVID-19 infections. This resulted in a fall in occupancy in adult community homes. The immediate impact was the drop in revenue of the adult community market, resulting in losses. According to the National Investment Center for Seniors Housing & Care's MAP Data, the occupancy at retirement centers hit a 16-year low in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The pandemic has also resulted in a staffing crisis for the active adult living communities due to restrictions on the workforce and the non-availability of a quality workforce for the amenities, resulting in a challenge in providing the best services for restaurants, clubs, housekeeping, and others. In addition, many elder staff members retired due to the pandemic.



Report Highlights

People in the U.S. buying homes at active adult retirement communities look forward to various amenities like sports, restaurants, clubs, & recreational activities among others. Common areas are the most important amenity in demand by seniors because they all have different hobbies and want to spend each day engaged & content.

By gender, women held the maximum share in 2021 attributed to a greater life expectancy for women. The men segment is expected to witness a high CAGR during the forecast period attributed to the postponement of disability to older ages.

Strategic initiatives undertaken by various market players are expected to keep growth prospects upbeat in the following years.

There are different types of active adult communities based on the population, including luxury communities, college town & university communities, retirement parks, golf and resort communities, religion-specific communities, active senior communities, single-only communities, and gated communities. The college town and university communities are more preferred among older people who want to continue working.

The increasing number of retirements since the COVID-19 pandemic, growing life expectancy, and rising focus of investors on senior living are factors driving the entry of new players.

Chapter 7. Competitive Analysis

7.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

7.2 Competition Categorization

7.3 Company Market Position Analysis

7.4 Vendor Landscape

7.5 Company Profiles

