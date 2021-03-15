U.S. markets open in 24 minutes

United States Aftermarket for Exhaust Manifolds for Heavy-Duty Trucks Market to Grow with a CAGR of 6.05% During 2020-2028 Owing to the Growing Need to Curb Vehicular Emissions; Market to Touch USD 91.6 Million in 2028

Research Nester
·7 min read

Key Companies Covered in the United States Aftermarket for Exhaust Manifolds for Heavy-Duty Trucks Market Research Report Are Cadillac Casting, Inc., Aisin World Corp. of America, MetalTek International, CAB Incorporated, Wescast Inc. and other key market players.

New York, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the increase in the number of vehicles, the concern for vehicular pollution in the U.S. grew dramatically. Such concerns raised the need among regulatory bodies to form stringent norms, such as the Clean Air Act, which was passed in 1970. It further raised the need amongst the vehicle manufacturers to focus on developing products, such as exhaust manifolds, that can lower vehicular emissions.

Total number of truck registrations in the U.S. grew from 4586487 in 1970 to 12229216 in 2017, further crossing 13 million registrations in the year 2018 ~ United States Department of Transportation.

Research Nester published a detailed report on United States Aftermarket for Exhaust Manifolds for Heavy Duty Trucks Marketwhich consists of a detailed analysis of the market for the period 2019-2028. The report further consists of extensive insights and growth indicators that provide a clear idea to the readers by focusing on the growing trends, opportunities, and challenges associated with the market growth.

Exhaust manifolds serve the function of channelizing the waste toxic gases from multiple cylinders of the engine to a single exhaust pipe, therefore minimizing leakage of heat, air, and gases. The growing demand for aftermarket exhaust manifolds can be attributed to the rising industrialization in the United States, followed by the growing number of the existing heavy-duty vehicle fleet, and the increasing stringent regulations by the U.S. government for curbing GHG emissions from heavy-duty vehicles. According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), GHG emissions ((Tg CO2 equivalent) from medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the United States increased from 230.3 in the year 1990 to 437.9 in the year 2018. Moreover, in 2019, around 70 million tons of pollution was emitted into the atmosphere in the nation.


“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Get a sample Data of the report@ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-2789


The United States aftermarket for exhaust manifolds for heavy-duty trucks market garnered a soaring revenue of USD 63.4 million in the year 2019 and is estimated to touch USD 91.6 million by 2028 by growing at a CAGR of 6.05% during the forecast period 2020-2028. The market is segmented by truck type into semi-trailer truck, extra duty, 18-wheeler, flatbed, dump, garbage, and other type trucks. The dump truck segment is projected to hold the highest share in the market during the forecast period. The revenue generated by this segment is further estimated to cross USD 16 million in 2021. Dump trucks are usually used for construction and transportation purposes.

The United States aftermarket for exhaust manifolds for heavy-duty trucks market is also segmented by engine type into v-line and inline. Among these segments, the inline engine segment is projected to grab the largest share in the market in 2022. Inline engines are the most widely used engine type in heavy-duty trucks as these engines are more balanced than a v-line engine and also help to distribute the engine weight equally. On the other hand, the v-line engine segment is projected to grow with the highest CAGR of 8.06% during the forecast period.


Get a Sample PDF of United States Aftermarket for Exhaust Manifolds for Heavy-Duty Trucks Market Report 2020


The United States aftermarket for exhaust manifolds for heavy-duty trucks market is also segmented on the basis of material, type, and region.

United States Aftermarket for Exhaust Manifolds for Heavy-Duty Trucks Market, Segmentation by Material

  • Stainless Steel

  • Cast Iron

United States Aftermarket for Exhaust Manifolds for Heavy-Duty Trucks Market, Segmentation by Type

  • Tubular

  • Log

United States Aftermarket for Exhaust Manifolds for Heavy-Duty Trucks Market, Segmentation by Region

  • West US

  • Northeast US

  • Southeast US

  • Southwest US

  • Midwest US

However, the cost of stainless-steel exhaust manifolds, which is often very high as compared to other low-cost alternatives, and the shift in preferences for electric vehicles are some of the factors anticipated to act as barriers to the growth of the market.


Buy this report and get instant access @ https://www.researchnester.com/payment/rep-id-2789


Impact of COVID-19 on the United States Aftermarket for Exhaust Manifolds for Heavy-Duty Trucks Market

The coronavirus pandemic impacted the transportation and logistics industry, thereby affecting the sales of new vehicles massively. The temporary shutdown of the automobile manufacturing plants in the United States in the month of March and April, on account of the implementation of safety and quarantine measures for the workers, largely impacted the profitability of the automobile manufacturers. Further, the sales of heavy-duty commercial trucks declined by almost 30% in the year 2020.

Despite all these factors, the demand for aftermarket exhaust manifolds witnessed significant growth owing to advancements in automotive technology and the need among the transport operators to keep operating their existing fleet. Moreover, the trade on goods and services and real GDP of the nation is reviving slowly. According to the United States Census Bureau of the United States Department of Commerce, exports of goods and services in the month of November 2020 accounted for USD 184.2 billion, and imports in the same month amounted to USD 252.3 billion, which was an increase of USD 7.2 billion than the imports recorded in October 2020. Moreover, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA), real gross GDP in the United States recorded growth, with an increase of 33.4% in the third quarter of 2020 as compared to the second quarter of 2020. Such factors are anticipated to create opportunities for growth of the exhaust manifold market in the United States in the coming years.


Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Expert


Some of the leading players in the United States aftermarket for exhaust manifolds for heavy-duty trucks market are Cadillac Casting, Inc., Aisin World Corp. of America, MetalTek International, CAB Incorporated, and Wescast Inc.


Explore Our Recent Related Reports:

Motorcycle Airbag Vests Market Segmentation By Product Type (Smart Airbag Vest and Conventional Airbag Vest); By Fabric Type (Nylon and Polyester); By Coating Type (Silicone coated, Neoprene Coated and Non Coated); By Channel Type (Original Equipment Manufacturer and Aftermarket); By Components (Airbag ECU, Crash Sensors and Airbag Modules); By End users (Man and woman, Equipment Suppliers, Consulting Companies, Production Companies and Others) - Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2028

In-Vehicle Computer System Market Segmentation By Application (Safety, Performance, Convenience, and Diagnostic); By Memory (Up to 8 GB, 16GB, and 32 GB & above); By Subscription (Hardware and Software); By Vehicle (Passenger Car and Commercial Vehicle), – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2028

Electric Bicycle Market Segmentation By Product Type (Pedelecs, Power on Demand and Pedal Assist With Throttle On Demand); By Battery Type (Li-Ion, Sealed Lead Acid and Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery); By Conversion Kit Type (All In One Wheel Kit, Motor Conversion Kit and Mid-Drive Conversion Kit); By Application (Urban and Trekking) and By Motor Type (Mid Drive Electric and Hub Motor)– Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2028

Automotive Roof Rack Market Segmentation By Product Type (Roof Mount, Raised Rail, Gutter, Box, Bags, Bike Racks and Others); By Material (Composite Plastic, Aluminum Alloys and Others); By Application (Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle) and By Distribution Channel (OEM and Aftermarket) – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2028

Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market By Type (Lead Acid, Nickel Metal Hydride and Lithium-Ion Batteries); and By Recycling Process Type (Pyrometallurgical, Hydrometallurgical and Mechanical or Physical Recycling) – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027


About Research Nester

Research Nester is a one-stop service provider with a client base in more than 50 countries, leading in strategic market research and consulting with an unbiased and unparalleled approach towards helping global industrial players, conglomerates and executives for their future investment while avoiding forthcoming uncertainties. With an out-of-the-box mindset to produce statistical and analytical market research reports, we provide strategic consulting so that our clients can make wise business decisions with clarity while strategizing and planning for their forthcoming needs and succeed in achieving their future endeavors. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds.

Contact for more Info:
AJ Daniel
Email: info@researchnester.com
U.S. Phone: +1 646 586 9123
U.K. Phone: +44 203 608 5919

For More Update Follow:- LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | Xing


