United States New Age Beverages Outlook to 2025: AHA, Aquafina, Dasani, Gatorade, Honest Tea and Minute Maid Among Notable Players

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "New Age Beverages in the U.S. Through 2025" report from Beverage Marketing has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This new report offers insight on a broad array of beverages that share similar attributes and consumer perceptions and often compete for shelf space and consumer loyalty.

Everything from the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic to discussions of consumer drivers and innovations that are changing the face of the market are addressed in this comprehensive report.

Historical, current and projected data on volume and sales plus discussion of leading companies and their strategies. This study examines ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports beverages, energy drinks, single-serve fruit beverages, kombucha, protein drinks, sparkling water and a broad range of other segments that fall under the diverse New Age beverage umbrella.

This comprehensive report investigates 15 non-alcoholic beverage categories that populate the domestic landscape. It offers volume, retail dollars, wholesale dollars and per capita consumption, as well as a look at the New Age beverage market by region and distribution channel.

The report provides an in-depth look at the leading companies and brands in the category and the consumer drivers, preferences and needs likely to propel consumption growth through 2025.

Questions answered include:

  • Which segments of the diverse U.S. New Age beverage market grew in 2020 and which did not? Which are estimated to have grown or declined in 2021?

  • Which categories are poised for strong growth in the future? How has covid-19 impacted the market?

  • What are the top beverage brands and how did they perform in 2020?

  • What's driving developments in the New Age beverage marketplace?

  • How many gallons did U.S. residents consume in 2020, and how is that likely to change in the next few years?

  • What are the leading sales channels for New Age beverages?

Advertising and demographic data are also provided. Backed by reliable, all-sales-channel-inclusive data, readers get a thorough understanding of all facets of this beverage market including:

  • An overview of the diverse New Age beverage market, anchoring it in history as well as providing insight into current trends propelling the market.

  • A detailed break-out of trends in the various segments and sub-segments providing data including volume, wholesale dollar sales, wholesale prices per case and more for 21 segments and subsegments.

  • Regional look at the U.S. New Age beverage marketplace, with volume and growth data of eight segments over the past five years, and projections five years in the future.

  • Detailed profiles and analysis of the leading companies and brands, discussions of their marketing activities and distribution strategies as well as company and brand sales volume data and statistics. Profiles the wellness beverage activities of companies such as Coca-Cola Company, Keurig Dr Pepper, Ferolito, Vultaggio & Sons, Monster Beverage Corporation, PepsiCo, Red Bull and others. Includes brand data for Gatorade, GT's, Glaceau, Arizona, Lipton, Rockstar, Frappuccino, Gold Peak and many more.

  • Data detailing volume by distribution channels totaling 100% of market volume.

  • Advertising expenditures of the leading companies and segments and a look at spending by media type (including Internet and Spanish-language advertising).

  • Consumer demographic profiles comparing consumers of key brands and segments.

  • Five-year volume, wholesale dollar and retail dollar sales forecast through 2025 for the New Age beverage market and its sub-segments. Including single-serve waters (breaks out retail PET water, enhanced water, alkaline water, flavored water, essence water), energy drinks, nutrient-enhanced fruit drinks, superpremium juice, regular single-serve fruit beverages, probiotics, protein drinks, RTD coffee, RTD tea, sports beverages, sparkling water, vegetable/fruit juice blends, kombucha, coconut water, plant water, premium soda and shelf-stable dairy drinks.

Key Topics Covered:

  • The Multiple Segment New Age Beverage Market

  • New Age Segments

  • New Age Regional Markets

  • New Age Distribution Channels

  • The Leading New Age Companies and Their Brands

  • New Age Beverage Advertising Expenditures

  • Demographics of the New Age Beverage Consumer

Companies Mentioned

  • AHA

  • Amp

  • Aquafina

  • Bai

  • BlueTriton Brands

  • bubly

  • Coca-Cola Company

  • Core Hydration

  • Dasani

  • Ferolito, Vultaggio & Sons

  • Frappuccino

  • Fuze

  • Gatorade

  • Glaceau

  • Gold Peak

  • Hawaiian Punch

  • Honest Tea

  • Izze

  • Keurig Dr Pepper

  • LIFEWTR

  • Minute Maid

  • Monster Beverage Corporation

  • Naked Juice

  • Peace Tea

  • PepsiCo, Inc.

  • PLTP

  • Powerade

  • Red Bull

  • Rockstar

  • Snapple Beverage Group

  • Topo Chico

  • Tropicana

  • Venom

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dx67po

Source: Beverage Marketing

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-states-new-age-beverages-outlook-to-2025-aha-aquafina-dasani-gatorade-honest-tea-and-minute-maid-among-notable-players-301468697.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

