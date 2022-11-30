U.S. markets closed

United States Alternative Adult Beverages Market Report 2022: Emergence of New-style Segments Like Hard Kombucha, Cannabis Infused, and Hard Seltzers

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2022 Alternative Adult Beverages in the U.S." report from Beverage Marketing has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Market disruption continues

In Alternative Adult Beverages in the U.S., Beverage Marketing Corporation examines the burgeoning adult beverage types expanding the adult beverage horizon beyond the standard beer, wine and distilled spirits categories.

This market report includes data as well as discussion of innovation and the consumer need states and attitudes driving it. The impact of the coronavirus pandemic on these emerging sectors is also discussed as is the emergence of a private label market as the segments reach scale. New in 2022: Expanded coverage of spirits-based ready-to-drink cocktails.

This research report profiles fast-growing emerging segments and the brands comprising them, documenting their performance (providing volume, growth and market share data) and indicating what makes them noteworthy.

Emerging adult beverage sectors covered include: hard seltzers and other flavored malt beverages (FMBs), ready-to-drink cocktails, hard kombucha, THC infused beverages and much more.

In addition, it examines which segments represent the possible formation of something rather different (like alcohol-free distilled spirits) and which amount to efforts to give new life to an already established niche adult drink (like a number of newer takes on FMBs). It also covers cannabis beverages.

This report will be useful to beverage marketers, suppliers to the industry, financial executives, producers in various segments of the multiple beverage marketplace and others with a special interest in innovative beverage alcohol companies.

The answers you need

This report offers insights on trends such as the move, especially among younger adult consumers, toward no- and low-alcohol alternatives to conventional cocktails. It also explores developments like the emergence of new-style categories like hard kombucha and hard seltzer.

Questions answered include:

  • What are the top hard seltzer brands?

  • What are the leading spirits-based RTD cocktail brands?

  • What gave rise to the hard kombucha segment, and what are its growth prospects?

  • What are issues with positioning certain adult drinks as ""healthy""?

This report features

Alternative Adult Beverages in the U.S. features analysis of trends behind emerging and niche beer, wine and spirits segments as well as segments that do not fit easily into those categories. It profiles key brands and companies. It assesses the prospects as well as some challenges and implications for each.

Volume data, growth and market share for the various segments and the brands that comprise them are included to help marketers wrap their arms around the opportunity.

Key Topics Covered:

1. THE ALTERNATIVE ADULT BEVERAGE MARKET

  • Alternative Adult Beverages

  • Overview & Issues

  • Volume

  • Per Capita Consumption

  • Special Note on Coronavirus

2. ALTERNATIVE ADULT BEVERAGES AND BEVERAGE ALCOHOL

  • Adult Beverages

  • Overview & Issues

  • Volume by Segment

3. THE ALTERNATIVE ADULT BEVERAGE MARKET BY SEGMENT

  • Alternative Adult Beverage Segments

  • Overview & Issues

  • Beer-Related Beverages

  • Wine-Related Beverages

  • Distilled Spirits-Related Beverages

  • Cannabis Beverages

  • Other Alternative Adult Beverages

4. THE HARD SELTZER AND OTHER FLAVORED MALT BEVERAGES MARKET

  • Hard Seltzers

  • Overview & Issues

  • Volume

  • AriZona Sun Rise Hard Seltzer

  • BON V!V

  • Bud Light Seltzer

  • Cacti Agave Spiked Seltzer

  • Clear Coast Fresh Hard Seltzer

  • Corona

  • Dos Equis Ranch Water

  • Henry's Hard Sparkling Water

  • Michelob Ultra Organic Seltzer

  • Natural Light Seltzer

  • Nauti Seltzer Premium Hard Seltzer

  • Pabst Blue Ribbon Stronger Seltzer

  • Smirnoff Spiked Sparkling Seltzer

  • Social Club Seltzer

  • Sparkling ICE Spiked

  • Svedka Spiked Premium Seltzer

  • Topo Chico

  • Truly Hard Seltzer

  • Vizzy

  • White Claw Hard Seltzer

  • Wild Basin Hard Seltzer

  • Other Flavored Malt Beverages

  • Overview & Issues

  • Volume

  • Mike's Hard Lemonade

  • HARD MTN DEW

  • The Beast Unleashed

5. THE HARD CIDER MARKET

  • Hard Cider

  • Overview & Issues

  • Volume

6. THE DISTILLED SPIRITS-RELATED AAB MARKET

  • Distilled Spirits-Related Alternative Adult Beverages

  • Overview & Issues

  • Volume

  • Ready-to-Drink Cocktails

  • Overview & Issues

  • Absolute Cocktails and Vodka Soda

  • Bacardi Real Rum Cocktails

  • Bombay Sapphire Gin & Tonic

  • Crown Royal RTD Cocktails

  • Cutwater Spirits Canned Cocktails

  • Dos Equis Classic Lime Margarita

  • High Noon

  • Jack Daniel's & Coca-Cola

  • Jameson

  • Jim Beam RTD Cocktails

  • Jose Cuervo

  • Malibu Pre-Mix Cans

  • Monoco

  • Nutrl Vodka Seltzer

  • Skinnygirl

  • Ready-to-Drink "Mocktails"

  • Overview & Issues

  • ArKay Beverages

  • Bar None

  • Ceder's

  • Curious Elixirs

  • Gordon's Ultra Low Alcohol Gin & Tonic

  • Herbie Virgin

  • Mocktails

  • Seedlip

  • Stryyk

  • Surendran & Bownes

7. THE WINE-RELATED AAB MARKET

  • Wine-Related Alternative Adult Beverages

  • Overview & Issues

  • No-Alcohol Wine

  • Overview & Issues

  • O.Vine Wine Grape Infused Water

8. THE CANNABIS-INFUSED BEVERAGE MARKET

  • Cannabis Beverages

  • Overview & Issues

9. EMERGING ALTERNATIVE ADULT BEVERAGES

  • Non-FMB Hard Ready-to-Drink Tea

  • Overview & Issues

  • Noveltea

  • Vrai

  • Hard Ready-to-Drink Coffee

  • Overview & Issues

  • Hard Kombucha

  • Overview & Issues

  • Bambucha Organic Hard Kombucha

  • Boochcraft

  • Kombrewcha

  • KYLA Hard Kombucha

  • Unity Vibration

  • Wild Tonic

  • On-Premise/Craft "Mocktails"

  • Overview & Issues

  • "Healthier" Cocktails

  • Overview & Issues

10. THE PROJECTED ALTERNATIVE ADULT BEVERAGE MARKET

  • Projected Alternative Adult Beverages

  • Overview & Issues

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ndc6r0

