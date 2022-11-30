United States Alternative Adult Beverages Market Report 2022: Emergence of New-style Segments Like Hard Kombucha, Cannabis Infused, and Hard Seltzers
Market disruption continues
In Alternative Adult Beverages in the U.S., Beverage Marketing Corporation examines the burgeoning adult beverage types expanding the adult beverage horizon beyond the standard beer, wine and distilled spirits categories.
This market report includes data as well as discussion of innovation and the consumer need states and attitudes driving it. The impact of the coronavirus pandemic on these emerging sectors is also discussed as is the emergence of a private label market as the segments reach scale. New in 2022: Expanded coverage of spirits-based ready-to-drink cocktails.
This research report profiles fast-growing emerging segments and the brands comprising them, documenting their performance (providing volume, growth and market share data) and indicating what makes them noteworthy.
Emerging adult beverage sectors covered include: hard seltzers and other flavored malt beverages (FMBs), ready-to-drink cocktails, hard kombucha, THC infused beverages and much more.
In addition, it examines which segments represent the possible formation of something rather different (like alcohol-free distilled spirits) and which amount to efforts to give new life to an already established niche adult drink (like a number of newer takes on FMBs). It also covers cannabis beverages.
This report will be useful to beverage marketers, suppliers to the industry, financial executives, producers in various segments of the multiple beverage marketplace and others with a special interest in innovative beverage alcohol companies.
The answers you need
This report offers insights on trends such as the move, especially among younger adult consumers, toward no- and low-alcohol alternatives to conventional cocktails. It also explores developments like the emergence of new-style categories like hard kombucha and hard seltzer.
Questions answered include:
What are the top hard seltzer brands?
What are the leading spirits-based RTD cocktail brands?
What gave rise to the hard kombucha segment, and what are its growth prospects?
What are issues with positioning certain adult drinks as ""healthy""?
This report features
Alternative Adult Beverages in the U.S. features analysis of trends behind emerging and niche beer, wine and spirits segments as well as segments that do not fit easily into those categories. It profiles key brands and companies. It assesses the prospects as well as some challenges and implications for each.
Volume data, growth and market share for the various segments and the brands that comprise them are included to help marketers wrap their arms around the opportunity.
Key Topics Covered:
1. THE ALTERNATIVE ADULT BEVERAGE MARKET
Alternative Adult Beverages
Overview & Issues
Volume
Per Capita Consumption
Special Note on Coronavirus
2. ALTERNATIVE ADULT BEVERAGES AND BEVERAGE ALCOHOL
Adult Beverages
Overview & Issues
Volume by Segment
3. THE ALTERNATIVE ADULT BEVERAGE MARKET BY SEGMENT
Alternative Adult Beverage Segments
Overview & Issues
Beer-Related Beverages
Wine-Related Beverages
Distilled Spirits-Related Beverages
Cannabis Beverages
Other Alternative Adult Beverages
4. THE HARD SELTZER AND OTHER FLAVORED MALT BEVERAGES MARKET
Hard Seltzers
Overview & Issues
Volume
AriZona Sun Rise Hard Seltzer
BON V!V
Bud Light Seltzer
Cacti Agave Spiked Seltzer
Clear Coast Fresh Hard Seltzer
Corona
Dos Equis Ranch Water
Henry's Hard Sparkling Water
Michelob Ultra Organic Seltzer
Natural Light Seltzer
Nauti Seltzer Premium Hard Seltzer
Pabst Blue Ribbon Stronger Seltzer
Smirnoff Spiked Sparkling Seltzer
Social Club Seltzer
Sparkling ICE Spiked
Svedka Spiked Premium Seltzer
Topo Chico
Truly Hard Seltzer
Vizzy
White Claw Hard Seltzer
Wild Basin Hard Seltzer
Other Flavored Malt Beverages
Overview & Issues
Volume
Mike's Hard Lemonade
HARD MTN DEW
The Beast Unleashed
5. THE HARD CIDER MARKET
Hard Cider
Overview & Issues
Volume
6. THE DISTILLED SPIRITS-RELATED AAB MARKET
Distilled Spirits-Related Alternative Adult Beverages
Overview & Issues
Volume
Ready-to-Drink Cocktails
Overview & Issues
Absolute Cocktails and Vodka Soda
Bacardi Real Rum Cocktails
Bombay Sapphire Gin & Tonic
Crown Royal RTD Cocktails
Cutwater Spirits Canned Cocktails
Dos Equis Classic Lime Margarita
High Noon
Jack Daniel's & Coca-Cola
Jameson
Jim Beam RTD Cocktails
Jose Cuervo
Malibu Pre-Mix Cans
Monoco
Nutrl Vodka Seltzer
Skinnygirl
Ready-to-Drink "Mocktails"
Overview & Issues
ArKay Beverages
Bar None
Ceder's
Curious Elixirs
Gordon's Ultra Low Alcohol Gin & Tonic
Herbie Virgin
Mocktails
Seedlip
Stryyk
Surendran & Bownes
7. THE WINE-RELATED AAB MARKET
Wine-Related Alternative Adult Beverages
Overview & Issues
No-Alcohol Wine
Overview & Issues
O.Vine Wine Grape Infused Water
8. THE CANNABIS-INFUSED BEVERAGE MARKET
Cannabis Beverages
Overview & Issues
9. EMERGING ALTERNATIVE ADULT BEVERAGES
Non-FMB Hard Ready-to-Drink Tea
Overview & Issues
Noveltea
Vrai
Hard Ready-to-Drink Coffee
Overview & Issues
Hard Kombucha
Overview & Issues
Bambucha Organic Hard Kombucha
Boochcraft
Kombrewcha
KYLA Hard Kombucha
Unity Vibration
Wild Tonic
On-Premise/Craft "Mocktails"
Overview & Issues
"Healthier" Cocktails
Overview & Issues
10. THE PROJECTED ALTERNATIVE ADULT BEVERAGE MARKET
Projected Alternative Adult Beverages
Overview & Issues
