United States Alternative Adult Beverages Market Report 2022: Emergence of New-style Segments Like Hard Kombucha, Cannabis Infused, and Hard Seltzers

Market disruption continues

In Alternative Adult Beverages in the U.S., Beverage Marketing Corporation examines the burgeoning adult beverage types expanding the adult beverage horizon beyond the standard beer, wine and distilled spirits categories.

This market report includes data as well as discussion of innovation and the consumer need states and attitudes driving it. The impact of the coronavirus pandemic on these emerging sectors is also discussed as is the emergence of a private label market as the segments reach scale. New in 2022: Expanded coverage of spirits-based ready-to-drink cocktails.

This research report profiles fast-growing emerging segments and the brands comprising them, documenting their performance (providing volume, growth and market share data) and indicating what makes them noteworthy.

Emerging adult beverage sectors covered include: hard seltzers and other flavored malt beverages (FMBs), ready-to-drink cocktails, hard kombucha, THC infused beverages and much more.

In addition, it examines which segments represent the possible formation of something rather different (like alcohol-free distilled spirits) and which amount to efforts to give new life to an already established niche adult drink (like a number of newer takes on FMBs). It also covers cannabis beverages.

This report will be useful to beverage marketers, suppliers to the industry, financial executives, producers in various segments of the multiple beverage marketplace and others with a special interest in innovative beverage alcohol companies.

The answers you need

This report offers insights on trends such as the move, especially among younger adult consumers, toward no- and low-alcohol alternatives to conventional cocktails. It also explores developments like the emergence of new-style categories like hard kombucha and hard seltzer.

Questions answered include:

What are the top hard seltzer brands?

What are the leading spirits-based RTD cocktail brands?

What gave rise to the hard kombucha segment, and what are its growth prospects?

What are issues with positioning certain adult drinks as ""healthy""?

This report features

Alternative Adult Beverages in the U.S. features analysis of trends behind emerging and niche beer, wine and spirits segments as well as segments that do not fit easily into those categories. It profiles key brands and companies. It assesses the prospects as well as some challenges and implications for each.

Volume data, growth and market share for the various segments and the brands that comprise them are included to help marketers wrap their arms around the opportunity.

Key Topics Covered:

1. THE ALTERNATIVE ADULT BEVERAGE MARKET

Alternative Adult Beverages

Overview & Issues

Volume

Per Capita Consumption

Special Note on Coronavirus

2. ALTERNATIVE ADULT BEVERAGES AND BEVERAGE ALCOHOL

Adult Beverages

Overview & Issues

Volume by Segment

3. THE ALTERNATIVE ADULT BEVERAGE MARKET BY SEGMENT

Alternative Adult Beverage Segments

Overview & Issues

Beer-Related Beverages

Wine-Related Beverages

Distilled Spirits-Related Beverages

Cannabis Beverages

Other Alternative Adult Beverages

4. THE HARD SELTZER AND OTHER FLAVORED MALT BEVERAGES MARKET

Hard Seltzers

Overview & Issues

Volume

AriZona Sun Rise Hard Seltzer

BON V!V

Bud Light Seltzer

Cacti Agave Spiked Seltzer

Clear Coast Fresh Hard Seltzer

Corona

Dos Equis Ranch Water

Henry's Hard Sparkling Water

Michelob Ultra Organic Seltzer

Natural Light Seltzer

Nauti Seltzer Premium Hard Seltzer

Pabst Blue Ribbon Stronger Seltzer

Smirnoff Spiked Sparkling Seltzer

Social Club Seltzer

Sparkling ICE Spiked

Svedka Spiked Premium Seltzer

Topo Chico

Truly Hard Seltzer

Vizzy

White Claw Hard Seltzer

Wild Basin Hard Seltzer

Other Flavored Malt Beverages

Overview & Issues

Volume

Mike's Hard Lemonade

HARD MTN DEW

The Beast Unleashed

5. THE HARD CIDER MARKET

Hard Cider

Overview & Issues

Volume

6. THE DISTILLED SPIRITS-RELATED AAB MARKET

Distilled Spirits-Related Alternative Adult Beverages

Overview & Issues

Volume

Ready-to-Drink Cocktails

Overview & Issues

Absolute Cocktails and Vodka Soda

Bacardi Real Rum Cocktails

Bombay Sapphire Gin & Tonic

Crown Royal RTD Cocktails

Cutwater Spirits Canned Cocktails

Dos Equis Classic Lime Margarita

High Noon

Jack Daniel's & Coca-Cola

Jameson

Jim Beam RTD Cocktails

Jose Cuervo

Malibu Pre-Mix Cans

Monoco

Nutrl Vodka Seltzer

Skinnygirl

Ready-to-Drink "Mocktails"

Overview & Issues

ArKay Beverages

Bar None

Ceder's

Curious Elixirs

Gordon's Ultra Low Alcohol Gin & Tonic

Herbie Virgin

Mocktails

Seedlip

Stryyk

Surendran & Bownes

7. THE WINE-RELATED AAB MARKET

Wine-Related Alternative Adult Beverages

Overview & Issues

No-Alcohol Wine

Overview & Issues

O.Vine Wine Grape Infused Water

8. THE CANNABIS-INFUSED BEVERAGE MARKET

Cannabis Beverages

Overview & Issues

9. EMERGING ALTERNATIVE ADULT BEVERAGES

Non-FMB Hard Ready-to-Drink Tea

Overview & Issues

Noveltea

Vrai

Hard Ready-to-Drink Coffee

Overview & Issues

Hard Kombucha

Overview & Issues

Bambucha Organic Hard Kombucha

Boochcraft

Kombrewcha

KYLA Hard Kombucha

Unity Vibration

Wild Tonic

On-Premise/Craft "Mocktails"

Overview & Issues

"Healthier" Cocktails

Overview & Issues

10. THE PROJECTED ALTERNATIVE ADULT BEVERAGE MARKET

Projected Alternative Adult Beverages

Overview & Issues

