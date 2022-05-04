U.S. markets close in 1 hour 7 minutes

United States Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) Market Report 2022 - Medtech Initiatives to Support Risk-Sharing for ASC Value-Based and Direct Employer Contracts

·3 min read

DUBLIN, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Ambulatory Surgery Centers Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The shift of surgery volumes from inpatient to outpatient has been ongoing for a while, owing to lower costs. While several procedures are done in outpatient settings, public and private payers in the US push for ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) to conduct these procedures in outpatient settings than in hospital outpatient departments (HOPDs), as HOPDs get reimbursed higher than ASCs.

While payers have the incentive to reduce costs by pushing procedures to ASCs, the move benefits patients, who see lower co-pays and costs for their surgeries in the ASC setting. These driving forces are inviting private equity capital to infuse money in outpatient setting surgery centers while pushing hospitals to either develop their ASCs, partner with ASCs, or acquire them. The largest ASC chains in the US are expanding by developing new ASCs across the country.

As more volume of procedures moves to the ASC setting (at more than 20% in the next few years, per some estimates), there are several considerations for medtech companies (and for other healthcare stakeholders). From customized device portfolios for ASCs as the customer to developing partnerships with them, there are various ways that medtech companies will need to change their approach to succeed. While each clinical specialty will show varying nuances in the extent of the shift to outpatient and the share of ASCs (against HOPDs, or physician offices), ASCs will still be an important, hard-to-ignore customer segment in the coming years.

Medtech companies need strategizing to serve it, and the insights covered in this study will help identify the right approach and the growth opportunities in this emerging segment.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on United States Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Market Overview

  • Inpatient to Outpatient Shift

  • What is an Ambulatory Surgical Center?

  • Growth Drivers

  • Growth Restraints

  • Rise in Number of ASCs

  • ASCs by State

  • Top ASCs in 25 US States

  • Ownership of ASCs

3. Specialty Insights

  • Distribution of ASCs by Specialty

  • Top 20 ASC Procedures by Volume

  • Orthopedics ASC Trends

  • Endoscopy (Gastroenterology) ASC Trends

  • Cardiology ASC Trends

  • Otolaryngology ASC Trends

  • The Typical Multi-specialty ASC and Its Priorities

4. Trends Impacting Growth of ASCs

  • Policy Changes Impacting ASCs

  • Challenges Faced by ASCs

  • Broader Trends Impacting Growth

5. Insights for Medtech Companies to Serve ASCs

  • Serving ASCs as New Customer Segment - Medtech Takeaways

  • Medtech Challenges - Tackling ASC Expectations

  • Orthopedics Case Study on ASC Solutions - Smith & Nephew

  • Technology Solutions Needed by ASCs

6. Growth Opportunity Universe, US Ambulatory Surgical Centers

  • Growth Opportunity 1 - Automation Solutions for Operational and Clinical ASC Needs

  • Growth Opportunity 2 - Medtech Initiatives to Support Risk-Sharing for ASC Value-Based and Direct Employer Contracts

  • Growth Opportunity 3 - Training Solutions to Help New Staff Stay Up-to-Date

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fh4kj5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-states-ambulatory-surgery-centers-ascs-market-report-2022---medtech-initiatives-to-support-risk-sharing-for-asc-value-based-and-direct-employer-contracts-301539859.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

