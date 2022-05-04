United States Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) Market Report 2022 - Medtech Initiatives to Support Risk-Sharing for ASC Value-Based and Direct Employer Contracts
The shift of surgery volumes from inpatient to outpatient has been ongoing for a while, owing to lower costs. While several procedures are done in outpatient settings, public and private payers in the US push for ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) to conduct these procedures in outpatient settings than in hospital outpatient departments (HOPDs), as HOPDs get reimbursed higher than ASCs.
While payers have the incentive to reduce costs by pushing procedures to ASCs, the move benefits patients, who see lower co-pays and costs for their surgeries in the ASC setting. These driving forces are inviting private equity capital to infuse money in outpatient setting surgery centers while pushing hospitals to either develop their ASCs, partner with ASCs, or acquire them. The largest ASC chains in the US are expanding by developing new ASCs across the country.
As more volume of procedures moves to the ASC setting (at more than 20% in the next few years, per some estimates), there are several considerations for medtech companies (and for other healthcare stakeholders). From customized device portfolios for ASCs as the customer to developing partnerships with them, there are various ways that medtech companies will need to change their approach to succeed. While each clinical specialty will show varying nuances in the extent of the shift to outpatient and the share of ASCs (against HOPDs, or physician offices), ASCs will still be an important, hard-to-ignore customer segment in the coming years.
Medtech companies need strategizing to serve it, and the insights covered in this study will help identify the right approach and the growth opportunities in this emerging segment.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on United States Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Market Overview
Inpatient to Outpatient Shift
What is an Ambulatory Surgical Center?
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
Rise in Number of ASCs
ASCs by State
Top ASCs in 25 US States
Ownership of ASCs
3. Specialty Insights
Distribution of ASCs by Specialty
Top 20 ASC Procedures by Volume
Orthopedics ASC Trends
Endoscopy (Gastroenterology) ASC Trends
Cardiology ASC Trends
Otolaryngology ASC Trends
The Typical Multi-specialty ASC and Its Priorities
4. Trends Impacting Growth of ASCs
Policy Changes Impacting ASCs
Challenges Faced by ASCs
Broader Trends Impacting Growth
5. Insights for Medtech Companies to Serve ASCs
Serving ASCs as New Customer Segment - Medtech Takeaways
Medtech Challenges - Tackling ASC Expectations
Orthopedics Case Study on ASC Solutions - Smith & Nephew
Technology Solutions Needed by ASCs
6. Growth Opportunity Universe, US Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Growth Opportunity 1 - Automation Solutions for Operational and Clinical ASC Needs
Growth Opportunity 2 - Medtech Initiatives to Support Risk-Sharing for ASC Value-Based and Direct Employer Contracts
Growth Opportunity 3 - Training Solutions to Help New Staff Stay Up-to-Date
