of united States Architecture, Engineering, Construction (AEC) Firms Fee & Billing Survey Report 2023

Dublin, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2023 Fee & Billing Survey Report of U.S Architecture, Engineering, Construction (AEC) Firms" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

2023 Fee & Billing Survey Report of AEC Firms is the standard guideline for AEC industry firms looking to benchmark fees, billing rates, and billing practices, and evaluate productivity and utilization.

Data was collected from an online survey of architecture, engineering, planning, construction, and environmental consulting industry professionals.

The 2022 edition includes data on fee structures for every major market type in the AEC industry, billing rates and chargeability statistics for 33 levels of employee (ranging from clerks to principals), statistics on consultant fees and reimbursable expenses, and a variety of statistics related to payment collection methods and experiences.

The 2023 Fee & Billing Survey Report of AEC Firms includes the following fee markets:

Commercial development

Corporate facilities

Education (K-12)

Education (Higher education)

Health care

Marine

Transportation

Entertainment

Federal/state/municipal

Industrial facilities

Multi-family residential

Single-family residential

Religious

Environmental - public

Environmental - private

In addition to statistics on contract types for each of the above markets, industry norms for fees as a percentage of construction costs are given for the following services/disciplines (as applicable for each market):

Architecture

Land planning

Landscape architecture

Interior design

Civil engineering

Structural engineering

Mechanical engineering

Electrical engineering

Construction management

Key Topics Covered:

About the Report Billing Rates Fees Fee Structures by Market Contracts and Retainers Subconsultants and Reimbursables Collecting Payment

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h6yge2

