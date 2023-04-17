of united States Architecture, Engineering, Construction (AEC) Firms Fee & Billing Survey Report 2023
2023 Fee & Billing Survey Report of AEC Firms is the standard guideline for AEC industry firms looking to benchmark fees, billing rates, and billing practices, and evaluate productivity and utilization.
Data was collected from an online survey of architecture, engineering, planning, construction, and environmental consulting industry professionals.
The 2022 edition includes data on fee structures for every major market type in the AEC industry, billing rates and chargeability statistics for 33 levels of employee (ranging from clerks to principals), statistics on consultant fees and reimbursable expenses, and a variety of statistics related to payment collection methods and experiences.
The 2023 Fee & Billing Survey Report of AEC Firms includes the following fee markets:
Commercial development
Corporate facilities
Education (K-12)
Education (Higher education)
Health care
Marine
Transportation
Entertainment
Federal/state/municipal
Industrial facilities
Multi-family residential
Single-family residential
Religious
Environmental - public
Environmental - private
In addition to statistics on contract types for each of the above markets, industry norms for fees as a percentage of construction costs are given for the following services/disciplines (as applicable for each market):
Architecture
Land planning
Landscape architecture
Interior design
Civil engineering
Structural engineering
Mechanical engineering
Electrical engineering
Construction management
Key Topics Covered:
About the Report
Billing Rates
Fees
Fee Structures by Market
Contracts and Retainers
Subconsultants and Reimbursables
Collecting Payment
