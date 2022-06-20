United States Arts and Crafts Toys Market, By Type (Design Kits-Reusable, Painting & Drawing Kits, Boards, Clay & Dough and Others, By Distribution Channel, By Region, By Top Leading States, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2027

ReportLinker

United States arts and crafts toys market was valued at USD1.26 billion in 2021, which is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 7.38% during the forecast years to achieve the market value of USD1.91 billion by 2027F. Rapidly increasing demand for educationally advanced toys for the better development of the children is driving the growth of the United States arts and crafts toys market in the upcoming five years. Demand for education toys has multiplied in the last two years amidst COVID-19 since the demand for home education and educational games increased. The parents are highly inclined toward better child development for their kids and are lavishly spending on it. Rising disposable income among the population is also anticipated to further support the growth of the United States arts and crafts toys market in the next five years.

Moreover, the industry experts have mentioned that the market players in the industry are actively invested and bringing innovations and advancements in these toys to enhance the demand and sales of the products.Increasing online shopping and the e-commerce sector also support market growth.



The younger population is also inclined toward online-based educational games that substantiate the United States arts and crafts toys market growth in the future five years.

The United States arts and crafts toys market segmentation is based on type, distribution channel, region, top leading states, and competitive landscape. Based on type, the market is further fragmented into categories like design kits-reusable, painting & drawing kits, boards, clay & dough, and others ({building & construction toys, molding & sculpture toys, etc.}. Design kits-reusable are anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market and dominate the market segment in the upcoming five years on the grounds of rising demand for creative toys for the kids. Demand for the educational and development supportive toys that aid the youngsters in developing problem-solving and critical-thinking skills, boosting visual learning, creativity and focus, and helping them to envision new ideas, further facilitates the segmental growth as well as the growth of the United States arts and crafts toys market in the future five years. The market is segmented into toy shops, supermarkets/hypermarkets, online, and others {stationery stores, gift shops, kiosks, etc.}, based on the distribution channel. The market analysis also studies the regions of the United States, such as the South, North-West, West, and Mid-West.

The major market players in the United States arts and crafts toys market are Crayola LLC, Hasbro, Inc., Spin Master Inc., Mattel, Inc., U.S. Toy Co., Inc., Tomy International, Inc., Channel Craft, VTech Holdings Limited, Fat Brain Toys, LLC, Faber-Castell USA, Inc., etc.



