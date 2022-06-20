U.S. markets closed

United States Arts and Crafts Toys Market, By Type (Design Kits-Reusable, Painting & Drawing Kits, Boards, Clay & Dough and Others, By Distribution Channel, By Region, By Top Leading States, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2027

ReportLinker
·6 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

United States Arts and Crafts Toys Market, By Type (Design Kits-Reusable, Painting & Drawing Kits, Boards, Clay & Dough and Others ({Building & Construction Toys, Molding & Sculpture Toys, etc.

New York, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "United States Arts and Crafts Toys Market, By Type (Design Kits-Reusable, Painting & Drawing Kits, Boards, Clay & Dough and Others, By Distribution Channel, By Region, By Top Leading States, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06287476/?utm_source=GNW
}), By Distribution Channel (Toy Shops, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Online, and Others {Stationery Stores, Gift Shops, Kiosks, etc.}), By Region (South, West, Mid-West, North-East), By Top Leading States, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2027

United States arts and crafts toys market was valued at USD1.26 billion in 2021, which is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 7.38% during the forecast years to achieve the market value of USD1.91 billion by 2027F. Rapidly increasing demand for educationally advanced toys for the better development of the children is driving the growth of the United States arts and crafts toys market in the upcoming five years. Demand for education toys has multiplied in the last two years amidst COVID-19 since the demand for home education and educational games increased. The parents are highly inclined toward better child development for their kids and are lavishly spending on it. Rising disposable income among the population is also anticipated to further support the growth of the United States arts and crafts toys market in the next five years.
Moreover, the industry experts have mentioned that the market players in the industry are actively invested and bringing innovations and advancements in these toys to enhance the demand and sales of the products.Increasing online shopping and the e-commerce sector also support market growth.

The younger population is also inclined toward online-based educational games that substantiate the United States arts and crafts toys market growth in the future five years.
The United States arts and crafts toys market segmentation is based on type, distribution channel, region, top leading states, and competitive landscape. Based on type, the market is further fragmented into categories like design kits-reusable, painting & drawing kits, boards, clay & dough, and others ({building & construction toys, molding & sculpture toys, etc.}. Design kits-reusable are anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market and dominate the market segment in the upcoming five years on the grounds of rising demand for creative toys for the kids. Demand for the educational and development supportive toys that aid the youngsters in developing problem-solving and critical-thinking skills, boosting visual learning, creativity and focus, and helping them to envision new ideas, further facilitates the segmental growth as well as the growth of the United States arts and crafts toys market in the future five years. The market is segmented into toy shops, supermarkets/hypermarkets, online, and others {stationery stores, gift shops, kiosks, etc.}, based on the distribution channel. The market analysis also studies the regions of the United States, such as the South, North-West, West, and Mid-West.
The major market players in the United States arts and crafts toys market are Crayola LLC, Hasbro, Inc., Spin Master Inc., Mattel, Inc., U.S. Toy Co., Inc., Tomy International, Inc., Channel Craft, VTech Holdings Limited, Fat Brain Toys, LLC, Faber-Castell USA, Inc., etc.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020
Base Year: 2021
Estimated Year: 2022E
Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze the market size of United States arts and crafts toys market from 2017 to 2021.
• To estimate and forecast the market size of United States arts and crafts toys market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.
• To classify and forecast United States arts and crafts toys market based on type, distribution channel, region, top leading states, and competitive landscape.
• To identify dominant region or segment in the United States arts and crafts toys market.
• To identify drivers and challenges for United States arts and crafts toys market.
• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in United States arts and crafts toys market.
• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in United States arts and crafts toys market.
• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in United States arts and crafts toys market.
The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the country.

Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.

Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the country.
The analyst calculated the market size of United States arts and crafts toys market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these products and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.

Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.

Key Target Audience:

• Manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders
• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
• Organizations, forums and alliances related to arts and crafts toys
• Market research and consulting firms
The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.
Click here to download the sample

Report Scope:

In this report, United States arts and crafts toys market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• United States Arts and Crafts Toys Market, By Type:
o Design Kits-Reusable
o Painting & Drawing Kits
o Boards
o Clay & Dough
o Others
• United States Arts and Crafts Toys Market, By Distribution Channel:
o Toy Shops
o Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
o Online
o Others
• United States Arts and Crafts Toys Market, By Region:
o South
o West
o Mid-West
o North-East

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in United States Arts and Crafts Toys market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06287476/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


