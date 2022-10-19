United States Autism Treatment Centers Market Report 2022-2025: Medications, Competitor Profiles, Non-profit and For-profit Autism Treatment Centers, Centers & Programs, Patient Demographics

Company Logo

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The U.S. Autism Treatment Centers Market" report from Marketdata LLC has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Marketdata study examines the fragmented $4+ billion U.S. growth market comprised of for-profit and non-profit providers that serve autistic patients via brick & mortar centers and in-home therapy provided by therapists. There are waiting lists, significant untapped demand, and private equity investors are backing new ventures. Franchises are emerging.

The incidence of autism among American children has soared from 1 in 150 in 2000 to 1 in 44 today, and 6.8 million children and adults now live with autism. Yet, few therapies exist to treat this disease - just a few medications and ABA (applied behavioral analysis) programs.

Includes a first-ever, comprehensive analysis by Marketdata of the 2018-2020 revenues of non-profit treatment centers/schools and how well they fared during the pandemic in 2020, based on IRS data in the Guidestar.org non-profit database.

This groundbreaking report includes:

Dollar value & growth of the market from 2009 to 2019, 2020, 2021 performance, 2022 and 2025

Forecasts, market structure, key metrics of treatment centers

Definition of and the types of autism

Typical therapies used

How ABA programs work and key metrics

Insurance coverage

Patient demographics

Analysis of the market for drugs to treat autism (Risperdal, new drugs in development)

The latest CDC research and demographics on autism

Market growth factors

Economic costs

The effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on operations

Analysis of for-profit vs. non-profit treatment centers

Discussion of the role of private equity and recent deals

Ranking of the top for-profit treatment center chains and their revenues

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction: Study Scope & Methodology

Executive Overview of Major Findings

Highlights of all report chapters: Nature of the market and its characteristics, key market metrics, patient demographics and demand, market structure and competition, description of ABA programs, market size and growth (2009-2019, 2020 - effects of the pandemic,2021 performance, 2022 & 2025 outlook & forecasts), the role of private equity investors.

Nature of The Field & Patient Demographics

Summary: Definition of Autism Spectrum Disorder, typical symptoms, incidence In the population

Types of treatments used

Non-profit vs. for-profit treatment centers

Patient demographics: Latest CDC data on incidence of autism, increase

Increase in disease population set to boost the future market

Extensive list of facts about autism and the scope of the disorder, by the Autism Society, CDC, NIH, Autism Speaks (economic costs, risk factors and characteristics, etc.)

ABA Treatment Centers & Programs (Applied Behavior Analysis)

Summary: Discussion of types of programs: center-based, community, in-home therapy

Key metrics (no. of adults and children with autism, avg. revenues per treatment center, avg. per therapist, percent of patients using medications, percent with access to insurance coverage, estimated market value)

In-depth description of how ABA programs work, types of therapy, controversies

Description of other therapies used (TEAACH, speech therapy, occupational therapy)

Discussion of obstacles with insurance coverage, Medicare, Medicaid, other major market issues, insurance coverage is getting better, states without essential health benefit, share of children covered by insurance now vs. 2016.

BLS job outlook for Applied Behavior Analysts to 2029, average salaries, shortage

Demand for license behavior analysts - annual number of job postings nationwide over the past 12 years (2010-2021)

Salary levels for Applied Behavior Analysts: top paying states, hourly/yearly wages

Insurance coverage Is getting better: discussion

The Cost of Care/ABA programs - Varies by need and type, typical no. of hrs. and cost per year

Market Size & Growth, Market Segments

Summary: Discussion of market size estimation methods, known facts about the autism treatment market, major industry metrics

Discussion of major drivers of the market

Analysis of Non-profit and For-profit Autism Treatment Centers & Schools:

2020 Market Performance: Effects of the 2020 pandemic, Marketdata estimates of industry $ size and growth, revenue performance of 137 non-profit treatment centers in the Guidestar database (New analysis by Marketdata).

2021 Market Performance: Recovery from the pandemic, shift to partial virtual operations

2022 Market Forecast: Addition of new centers, acquisitions by major for-profit players

2025 Forecast: key factors affecting demand, Marketdata estimates of industry $ size and growth

Rationale for estimating market size: by no. of patients in treatment programs by revenues of for-profit and non-profit treatment programs/centers, avg. revenues per center

Discussion of available information & proxy indicators

Discussion of insurance coverage

Growth factors

Analysis of the Autism Medications Market

Discussion of reasons for shrinking sales, $ size of the market

The Market For Autism Medications

Summary & Discussion of the drugs currently used to treat behavioral and emotional problems of autistic children, including mood stabilizers, antipsychotics, stimulants

List of drug companies doing research and clinical trials

Risperdal: description and uses, side effects and problems

Abilify: description and uses, side effects and problems

Ritalin: description and uses, side effects and problems

Market Size: estimates by Marketdata, actual sales by drug companies, emergence of less costly generics as patents expire

New Drugs Under Development (Bumetanide, Balovaptan, Suramin, Lithobid, others)

List of Key Players in the autism drugs market

2022 forecast: Marketdata estimate of $ market size

2025 Forecast: Marketdata estimate of $ market size

Competitor Profiles

(Descriptions of program, number of sites/centers and therapists, specialties, headquarters address, estimated/actual revenues, acquisitions)

Autism Treatment Network (Autism Speaks)

Autism Learning Partners

Autism Spectrum Therapies

Butterfly Effects

BlueSprig

Centria Autism Services

The Center for Autism & Related Disorders (CARD)

ChanceLightT Behavioral Health and Education

City Pro Group

Easter Seals

Hi-5 ABA Inc. (franchise)

Hopebridge

Kadiant

LEARN Behavioral

The May Institute - (incl. 2018-2021 financial profile/income statement)

Success on the Spectrum (franchise)

Trumpet Behavioral Health

Reference Directory

Directory of autism research, treatment and education organizations, societies, Institutes, magazines, reports, special surveys, experts, other information sources

