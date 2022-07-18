U.S. markets close in 1 hour 50 minutes

United States Automotive In-vehicle Navigation Market Report 2022-2028 - Progression Towards Cloud Navigation Services Leads to Data for ADAS Use Cases

·4 min read

DUBLIN, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Automotive In-vehicle Navigation Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

This research includes market penetration forecasts (2022-2028) across the in-vehicle navigation segments based on OEM partnerships and investments in cloud and technology providers.

The US in-vehicle navigation market offers numerous opportunities not only to automakers, cloud platform providers, and map suppliers, but also for Tier I suppliers in ADAS industry players.

The US automotive in-vehicle navigation market is converging. Numerous technological developments, such as cloud computing and AI/ML capabilities, have created numerous new use cases. These opportunities include the integration of augmented reality in head-up display (AR HUD), HD mapping and sensor analysis for ADAS, and personalized services to elevate the in-car user experience.

This study offers an overview of in-vehicle navigation systems (on-board navigation, hybrid navigation, cloud navigation, smartphone navigation) and an analysis of the overall market. Analysis includes an overview of manufacturers' offerings in terms of their factory-fitted navigation systems, map update availability, costs for customer, and system limitations. 

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult To Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Automotive In-vehicle navigation Industry

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Research Summary

  • Market Segmentation

  • Key Navigation Features Overview

  • Overview of Key trends across In-vehicle Navigation Systems

  • OEM Profile - Navigation System Overview

3. In-car Navigation Trends

  • AR HUD Navigation Features in Connected Cloud Platforms

  • Sensor Data Analytics Built Out of Hybrid Navigation Systems

  • Map-as-a-service for Limitless Service Access

  • AI/ML Aids Multiple Use Cases for Hybrid/Cloud Navigation Services

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Automotive In-vehicle Navigation Market

  • Automotive In-vehicle Navigation Market Overview

  • Market Segmentation

  • Key Competitors

  • Growth Drivers

  • Growth Restraints

  • Key Growth Metrics

  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Smartphone Navigation

  • Introduction to Smartphone Navigation

  • Manufacturer Scenario for Smartphone Navigation

  • Technology Limitations for Smartphone Navigation

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, On-board Navigation

  • Introduction to On-board Navigation

  • Market Manufacturer Scenario for On-board Navigation

  • Technology Limitations for On-Board navigation

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Hybrid Navigation

  • Introduction to Hybrid Navigation

  • Market Manufacturer Scenario for Hybrid Navigation

  • In-car Commerce in Hybrid Navigation

  • Customer Pricing, Hybrid Navigation

  • Technology Limitations for Hybrid Navigation

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Cloud Navigation

  • Introduction to Cloud Navigation

  • Market Manufacturer Scenario

  • Cloud-based In-car Commerce

  • Customer Pricing, Cloud Navigation

  • Technology Limitations for Cloud Navigation

9. Market Forecast

  • Forecast Assumptions

  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast by Technology - Factory Fitted Navigation

  • Unit Shipment Forecast by Technology

  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis, In-vehicle Navigation

  • Production Forecast by Technology

  • Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis, Automotive In-vehicle Navigation Market

  • Competitive Environment, Automotive In-vehicle Navigation Market

  • Key Growth Metrics, Smartphone Navigation

  • Unit Shipment Forecast, Smartphone Navigation

  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis, Smartphone Navigation

  • Key Growth Metrics, On-board Navigation

  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, On-board Navigation

  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis, On-board Navigation

  • Key Growth Metrics, Hybrid Navigation

  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Hybrid Navigation

  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis, Hybrid Navigation

  • Key Growth Metrics, Cloud Navigation

  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Cloud Navigation

  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis, Cloud Navigation

10. Case Studies - OEMS & Map Suppliers

  • Volkswagen CARIAD

  • TomTom's In-Car hybrid navigation

  • HERE's Software-as-a-service Mapping Navigation

11. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1 - Connected Navigation, an Opportunity for Enriching User Experience

  • Growth Opportunity 2 - Progression Towards Cloud Navigation Services Leads to Data for ADAS Use Cases

  • Growth Opportunity 3 - Monetize Digital Data to Suit Changing Customer Navigation Demand

12. Next Steps

 Companies Mentioned

  • HERE

  • TomTom

  • Volkswagen

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v1cc6t

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

 

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-states-automotive-in-vehicle-navigation-market-report-2022-2028---progression-towards-cloud-navigation-services-leads-to-data-for-adas-use-cases-301588168.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

