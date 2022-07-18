United States Automotive In-vehicle Navigation Market Report 2022-2028 - Progression Towards Cloud Navigation Services Leads to Data for ADAS Use Cases
DUBLIN, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Automotive In-vehicle Navigation Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research includes market penetration forecasts (2022-2028) across the in-vehicle navigation segments based on OEM partnerships and investments in cloud and technology providers.
The US in-vehicle navigation market offers numerous opportunities not only to automakers, cloud platform providers, and map suppliers, but also for Tier I suppliers in ADAS industry players.
The US automotive in-vehicle navigation market is converging. Numerous technological developments, such as cloud computing and AI/ML capabilities, have created numerous new use cases. These opportunities include the integration of augmented reality in head-up display (AR HUD), HD mapping and sensor analysis for ADAS, and personalized services to elevate the in-car user experience.
This study offers an overview of in-vehicle navigation systems (on-board navigation, hybrid navigation, cloud navigation, smartphone navigation) and an analysis of the overall market. Analysis includes an overview of manufacturers' offerings in terms of their factory-fitted navigation systems, map update availability, costs for customer, and system limitations.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult To Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Automotive In-vehicle navigation Industry
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Research Summary
Market Segmentation
Key Navigation Features Overview
Overview of Key trends across In-vehicle Navigation Systems
OEM Profile - Navigation System Overview
3. In-car Navigation Trends
AR HUD Navigation Features in Connected Cloud Platforms
Sensor Data Analytics Built Out of Hybrid Navigation Systems
Map-as-a-service for Limitless Service Access
AI/ML Aids Multiple Use Cases for Hybrid/Cloud Navigation Services
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Automotive In-vehicle Navigation Market
Automotive In-vehicle Navigation Market Overview
Market Segmentation
Key Competitors
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
Key Growth Metrics
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Smartphone Navigation
Introduction to Smartphone Navigation
Manufacturer Scenario for Smartphone Navigation
Technology Limitations for Smartphone Navigation
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, On-board Navigation
Introduction to On-board Navigation
Market Manufacturer Scenario for On-board Navigation
Technology Limitations for On-Board navigation
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Hybrid Navigation
Introduction to Hybrid Navigation
Market Manufacturer Scenario for Hybrid Navigation
In-car Commerce in Hybrid Navigation
Customer Pricing, Hybrid Navigation
Technology Limitations for Hybrid Navigation
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Cloud Navigation
Introduction to Cloud Navigation
Market Manufacturer Scenario
Cloud-based In-car Commerce
Customer Pricing, Cloud Navigation
Technology Limitations for Cloud Navigation
9. Market Forecast
Forecast Assumptions
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Technology - Factory Fitted Navigation
Unit Shipment Forecast by Technology
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis, In-vehicle Navigation
Production Forecast by Technology
Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis, Automotive In-vehicle Navigation Market
Competitive Environment, Automotive In-vehicle Navigation Market
Key Growth Metrics, Smartphone Navigation
Unit Shipment Forecast, Smartphone Navigation
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis, Smartphone Navigation
Key Growth Metrics, On-board Navigation
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, On-board Navigation
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis, On-board Navigation
Key Growth Metrics, Hybrid Navigation
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Hybrid Navigation
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis, Hybrid Navigation
Key Growth Metrics, Cloud Navigation
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Cloud Navigation
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis, Cloud Navigation
10. Case Studies - OEMS & Map Suppliers
Volkswagen CARIAD
TomTom's In-Car hybrid navigation
HERE's Software-as-a-service Mapping Navigation
11. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1 - Connected Navigation, an Opportunity for Enriching User Experience
Growth Opportunity 2 - Progression Towards Cloud Navigation Services Leads to Data for ADAS Use Cases
Growth Opportunity 3 - Monetize Digital Data to Suit Changing Customer Navigation Demand
12. Next Steps
Companies Mentioned
HERE
TomTom
Volkswagen
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v1cc6t
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-states-automotive-in-vehicle-navigation-market-report-2022-2028---progression-towards-cloud-navigation-services-leads-to-data-for-adas-use-cases-301588168.html
SOURCE Research and Markets