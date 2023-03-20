U.S. markets open in 2 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,946.50
    -0.50 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,070.00
    -1.00 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,636.50
    -8.25 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,744.80
    +6.40 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.65
    -1.09 (-1.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,986.60
    +13.10 (+0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    22.59
    +0.13 (+0.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0695
    +0.0024 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3950
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.57
    +3.58 (+15.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2220
    +0.0046 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.1700
    -0.6330 (-0.48%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,269.10
    +1,190.93 (+4.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    614.75
    +42.73 (+7.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,357.34
    +21.94 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,945.67
    -388.12 (-1.42%)
     

United States B2C Ecommerce Market Report 2023: Market is Expected to Grow by 7.29% to Reach $1,709.1 Billion in 2023 - Forecasts to 2027

Research and Markets
·8 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States B2C Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook - 100+ KPIs on Ecommerce Verticals (Shopping, Travel, Food Service, Media & Entertainment, Technology), Market Share by Key Players, Sales Channel Analysis, Payment Instrument, Consumer Demographics - Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

B2C Ecommerce market in United States is expected to grow by 7.29% on annual basis to reach US$1,709.1 billion in 2023. The Medium to long-term growth story of B2C Ecommerce industry in United States promises to be attractive.

The B2C Ecommerce is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 6.30% during 2023-2027. The country's B2C Ecommerce Gross Merchandise Value will increase from US$1,593.0 billion in 2022 to reach US$2,182.1 billion by 2027. Mounting economic challenges have severely impacted consumer spending in the United States.

This has had a direct growth impact on the e-commerce market, as consumers are spending less on splurging and saving more to better protect themselves in case of a potential recession. While 2022 has been a difficult growth year for the United States e-commerce industry, the year-end holiday shopping season has brought some cheer for players, including Amazon.

The publisher expects economic uncertainty to persist in H1 2023, which means that rising inflationary pressure will continue to impact consumer spending from the short-term perspective.

On the other hand, the expansion of global players offering low price products to Americans will keep supporting the e-commerce industry in the current macroeconomic environment. Furthermore, leading SVOD providers are also changing their strategy to drive subscriber base and business growth.

The holiday shopping season drives record sales numbers for third-party vendors in the United States

The major part of 2022 has been a difficult year for retailers, including small businesses that sell through e-commerce marketplaces, such as Amazon. However, the increasing spending during the year-end holiday shopping season has driven positive sentiments among businesses and marketplaces.

In December 2022, Amazon announced that the third-party sellers on its platform sold more products than ever before, during the 2022 holiday season. Alone in the United States, small businesses sold more than half a billion products. Home, beauty, kitchen, toys, and apparel, were among the top categories of products sold on the e-commerce marketplace. In the United States, nearly 60% of the total sales for the e-commerce giant are driven by third-party sellers.

Amid the rising competition in the space, both Amazon and Walmart, have rolled out new tools to connect sellers with shoppers. These firms are also seeking to capitalize on social commerce popularity by launching new features and platforms in the United States. While Amazon announced to roll out of a TikTok-like service, Walmart has launched a creator's platform to drive sales and growth.

Global e-commerce marketplaces are gaining widespread popularity owing to their low-priced products

The rising inflation and fears of recession have severely impacted consumer spending in the United States. As a result of the current macroeconomic environment, global players offering low-priced products have gained widespread traction.

Temu, the online marketplace launched by Chinese giant Pinduoduo, has amassed over 12 million downloads in first five months in the United States. Since its launch in September 2022, the discount marketplace has caught the attention of millions of Americans that are aiming to save more.

Amid rising product prices, consumers are no longer concerned about the speed of delivery but are more focused on the prices at which the products are offered. This shift in consumer behavior has resulted in growth for Temu, which is offering products at unbeatable prices but is taking a week to two for delivering products.

The budget marketplace is threatening the domination of Amazon in the United States, which often delivers products within a couple of days, but are priced much higher in comparison. Consequently, as economic uncertainty continues to impact consumer shopping behavior, the publisher expects Temu to gain further popularity and drive market share away from Amazon, at least from the short-term perspective.

SVOD services launch ad-supported plans to revive their growth trajectory in the United States

The subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) players have had a difficult 2022, amid declining subscriber growth and a weakened advertising market. The trends are projected to further continue in 2023, as the macroeconomic challenges are expected to persist in the first half of the year. To revive their growth trajectory in the United States, SVOD services are launching ad-supported plans.

Both Netflix and Disney+ have launched ad-supported streaming plans in the United States market, as they seek new growth avenues and revive their market dominance. Having invested significantly in streaming over the last 12 months, the declining subscriber growth has resulted in major losses for the firms. Disney+, for instance, reported US$1.5 billion in direct-to-consumer operating losses in Q3. Through their ad-supported version, these firms are seeking to reduce their operating losses and drive business growth.

For Netflix, though, the launch of the ad-supported version has had a slow start in the country. With the firm falling short of viewership guarantees made to the advertisers, Netflix has allowed advertisers to take their money back for the ads that have been not run yet. With Netflix launching the ad-supported version in November 2022, and Disney+ following the launch in December 2022, it remains to be seen if the strategy will revive the business growth of these leading SVOD providers.

The report also covers niche trends such as market size by live streaming engagement model and cross border purchases. It also covers ecommerce spend share by operating systems, device (mobile vs desktop) and cities.

United States B2C Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players

United States Retail Shopping Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players

  • Amazon

  • Argos

  • eBay

  • Marks & Spencer

  • Tesco

United States Travel Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players

  • Booking.com

  • Expedia

  • Gett

  • Jet2holidays

  • Uber Taxi

United States Food Service Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players

  • Deliveroo

  • Domino's Pizza

  • Gousto

  • Just Eat

  • Uber Eats

Scope

United States B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

  • Gross Merchandise Volume Trend Analysis

United States User Statistics and Ratios of Key Performance Indicators

  • User Statistics

  • Card Abandonment Rate and Product Return Rate

  • B2C Ecommerce Per Capita and GDP Per Capita

  • GDP Per Capita Trend Analysis

United States B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by B2C Ecommerce Segments (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027)

  • Retail Shopping (breakdown by clothing, footwear & accessories, health, beauty and personal care, food & beverage, appliances and electronics, home improvement, books, music & video, toys & hobby, auto)

  • Travel and Hospitality (breakdown by air travel, train & bus, taxi service, hotels & resorts)

  • Online Food Service (breakdown by aggregators, direct to consumer)

  • Media and Entertainment (breakdown by streaming services, movies & events, theme parks & gaming)

  • Healthcare and Wellness

  • Technology Products and Services

  • Other segments

United States B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Retail Shopping Sales Channel

  • Platform to Consumer

  • Direct to Consumer

  • Consumer to Consumer

United States B2C Ecommerce Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel

  • Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel

  • Aggregator App - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Direct to Consumer - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

United States B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Online Food Service Sales Channel

  • Aggregator App

  • Direct to Consumer

United States B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Engagement Model (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027)

  • Website Based

  • Live Streaming

United States B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Location (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027)

  • Cross Border

  • Domestic

United States B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Device (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027)

  • Mobile

  • Desktop

United States B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Operating System

  • iOS/macOS

  • Android

  • Other Operating Systems

United States B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by City

  • Tier 1

  • Tier 2

  • Tier 3

United States B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027)

  • Credit Card

  • Debit Card

  • Bank Transfer

  • Prepaid Card

  • Digital & Mobile Wallet

  • Cash

  • Other Digital Payment

United States B2C Ecommerce Consumer Demographics

  • Market Share by Age Group

  • Market Share by Income Level

  • Market Share by Gender

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o0pwz9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Chick-fil-A Follows Starbucks In Making a Move Customers Will Hate

    While Chick-fil-A creates numerous political controversies, its customer base really loves its chicken. In the most recent version of the survey, for example, Chick-fil-A scored an 83, putting it well-above second-place finished Jimmy John's at 79. In a broad sense, on a local store-based level, Chick-fil-A has built its business around customer service.

  • How a 44-year-old built up enough ‘f–k you money’ to retire early: ‘It’s not just avoid avocado toast’

    Charmagne Chi joined the FIRE movement two years ago to pursue her passions. Her advice: Question every financial decision.

  • Oil hits lowest since 2021 on banking fears

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Monday to their lowest in 15 months on concern that risks in the global banking sector and a potential increase to U.S. interest rates could spark a recession that would sap fuel demand. In volatile trading, Brent crude futures for May fell $2.07, or 2.8%, to $70.90 a barrel at 0950 GMT. The slide in oil comes despite the historic deal for UBS, Switzerland's largest bank, to buy Credit Suisse in an attempt to rescue the country's second-biggest bank.

  • Sea’s Billionaire CEO Tells Staff Company Has Turned a Corner

    (Bloomberg) -- Sea Ltd. has made the changes it needs to deliver profits over the long haul, billionaire founder Forrest Li said in a memo to staff, assuring workers who had survived months of steep job cuts that the worst is over.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse RescueWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCre

  • Taiwan Chip Exports to China Sputter on Tensions, Falling Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan’s exports of integrated circuit chips to China and Hong Kong fell for a fourth month in February as Washington-Beijing tensions simmer and demand for electronics continues to drop off. Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse RescueWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push

  • Will an LLC Protect My Personal Assets?

    Setting up a business as a limited liability company (LLC) can protect the business owner's personal assets from being claimed by business creditors. An LLC creates a shield between business liabilities and personal assets. This means, in most cases, a … Continue reading → The post Does an LLC Protect Your Personal Assets? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why US regulators let banks lose billions — as long as losses are 'unrealized'

    The danger posed by paper losses on bonds is newly relevant with the failure of Silicon Valley Bank. The debate about their treatment goes back decades.

  • 5 Secrets About Traditional IRAs

    A traditional IRA gives a current-year tax benefit and future years of tax savings—minus the income restrictions that limit who can have a Roth IRA.

  • Commodities Retreat as Credit Suisse Rescue Fails to Lift Mood

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities remained under pressure as UBS Group AG’s emergency purchase of Credit Suisse Group AG failed to calm worries over a banking crisis that’s hurting the appeal of risk assets.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse RescueWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Ag

  • China Huarong warns of US$4 billion loss for 2022, as volatile capital markets hammer bad-loan manager's business

    China Huarong Asset Management expects to post a net loss of 27.6 billion yuan (US$4 billion) for 2022, two years after a record loss prompted the Chinese government to bail out the group. The bad-loan manager said capital-market volatility eroded the fair values of certain equity financial assets, resulting in "significant unrealised losses". It also said that a slump in the property market forced it to set aside money for losses in the value of its assets. The profit warning, in a filing with

  • 3 signs your new employee regrets working with you and will boomerang back to their old job

    Boomerang workers have been on the rise as more people regret joining the Great Resignation. Here's how to prevent your new employee from becoming one.

  • I’m 38, sold my home for $1.3 million and save my money but I ‘wonder if I’ll ever be able to retire’

    First, kudos on being in your 30s, having so much saved, thinking deeply about your financial decisions and really keeping a pulse on your retirement security. With the country moving in a way where private sector pensions are being phased out, Social Security is in the midst of some sort of change (Congress has never let it falter, but it does need help at the moment) and retirees being mostly responsible for their own retirement income, the sooner workers think about the finances behind their retirements, the better. You’re 38, so unless you plan on retiring substantially earlier than a traditional retirement sometime in your 60s, you likely don’t know what your expenses will be in retirement.

  • Job posting laws create rifts between employee and employer over fair pay

    More than a third (36%) of 1,300 HR professionals said pay disclosure laws caused more current employees to ask about receiving a pay raise.

  • Hindenburg has forced Adani to halt a $4.2 billion petrochemical project

    Hindenburg Research’s allegations of fraud against India’s Adani Group may have scuppered another of the conglomerate’s mega projects.

  • Exclusive-India plans to extend fuel export curbs beyond March - sources

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India plans to extend restrictions on the export of diesel and gasoline after the current fiscal year ends this month to ensure the availability of refined fuels for the domestic market, two government sources with direct knowledge of the matter said. The extension of rules may discourage some Indian refiners, mainly private companies, from buying Russian fuels for re-exports to countries including those in Europe that have stopped purchases of refined products from Russia due to its invasion of Ukraine. India, the world's third-largest oil consumer, imposed a windfall tax on refined fuel exports last year and mandated that companies sell the equivalent of 50% of their gasoline exports and 30% of their diesel exports domestically in the current fiscal year to March 31.

  • Southwest Airlines Shares Plan to Avoid Its Next Meltdown

    Basically, Southwest Airlines' private issues went public when it stranded tens of thousands of passengers. "This was just an unprecedented storm for everybody -- for all airlines," Southwest Chief Executive Bob Jordan said in an interview on ABC's Good Morning America. "The storm had an impact, but we had impacts beyond the storm that obviously impacted Southwest very differently."

  • Is a 401(k) a Qualified Retirement Plan?

    A 401(k) usually meets the definition of a qualified retirement plan. Learn more about these retirement plans and why they qualify.

  • Escalating Demand for Soybean Oil Hits Possible Slowdown

    Farmers and refiners are worried that a nascent boom in the market for soybean oil is being stalled by a challenge from an unexpected source: the Environmental Protection Agency. Prices for soybean oil, a byproduct left over after crushing the beans for animal feed, soared to records last year owing to growing government incentives to make it into diesel fuel. Then, in December, the EPA proposed to mandate less use of biomass-based diesel through 2025 than many had expected, pruning the value of credits the agency issues to makers of biofuels.

  • The Technology Skills Every Employee Should Have Today

    Many employers expect workers to be proficient in a host of tech tools. Among them: data analysis, online collaboration and project management.

  • I'm a Small Business Owner. What Are My 401(k) Options?

    Small business owners can boost employee recruitment and retention and help themselves and their workers save for retirement by establishing a 401(k) plan. These plans can only be set up by employers, and offer valuable tax benefits including tax-free growth … Continue reading → The post 401(k) Plans for Small Business Owners appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.