United States B2C Ecommerce Market Analysis Report 2023-2027: Global e-Commerce Marketplaces are Gaining Widespread Popularity Owing to Their Low-priced Products

B2C Ecommerce market in United States is expected to grow by 7.29% on annual basis to reach US$1,709.1 billion in 2023. The Medium to long-term growth story of B2C Ecommerce industry in United States promises to be attractive.

The B2C Ecommerce is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 6.30% during 2023-2027. The country's B2C Ecommerce Gross Merchandise Value will increase from US$1,593.0 billion in 2022 to reach US$2,182.1 billion by 2027. Mounting economic challenges have severely impacted consumer spending in the United States.

This has had a direct growth impact on the e-commerce market, as consumers are spending less on splurging and saving more to better protect themselves in case of a potential recession. While 2022 has been a difficult growth year for the United States e-commerce industry, the year-end holiday shopping season has brought some cheer for players, including Amazon.



The publisher expects economic uncertainty to persist in H1 2023, which means that rising inflationary pressure will continue to impact consumer spending from the short-term perspective.

On the other hand, the expansion of global players offering low price products to Americans will keep supporting the e-commerce industry in the current macroeconomic environment. Furthermore, leading SVOD providers are also changing their strategy to drive subscriber base and business growth.



The holiday shopping season drives record sales numbers for third-party vendors in the United States



The major part of 2022 has been a difficult year for retailers, including small businesses that sell through e-commerce marketplaces, such as Amazon. However, the increasing spending during the year-end holiday shopping season has driven positive sentiments among businesses and marketplaces.

In December 2022, Amazon announced that the third-party sellers on its platform sold more products than ever before, during the 2022 holiday season. Alone in the United States, small businesses sold more than half a billion products. Home, beauty, kitchen, toys, and apparel, were among the top categories of products sold on the e-commerce marketplace. In the United States, nearly 60% of the total sales for the e-commerce giant are driven by third-party sellers.

Amid the rising competition in the space, both Amazon and Walmart, have rolled out new tools to connect sellers with shoppers. These firms are also seeking to capitalize on social commerce popularity by launching new features and platforms in the United States. While Amazon announced to roll out of a TikTok-like service, Walmart has launched a creator's platform to drive sales and growth.



Global e-commerce marketplaces are gaining widespread popularity owing to their low-priced products



The rising inflation and fears of recession have severely impacted consumer spending in the United States. As a result of the current macroeconomic environment, global players offering low-priced products have gained widespread traction.

Temu, the online marketplace launched by Chinese giant Pinduoduo, has amassed over 12 million downloads in first five months in the United States. Since its launch in September 2022, the discount marketplace has caught the attention of millions of Americans that are aiming to save more.

Amid rising product prices, consumers are no longer concerned about the speed of delivery but are more focused on the prices at which the products are offered. This shift in consumer behavior has resulted in growth for Temu, which is offering products at unbeatable prices but is taking a week to two for delivering products.

The budget marketplace is threatening the domination of Amazon in the United States, which often delivers products within a couple of days, but are priced much higher in comparison. Consequently, as economic uncertainty continues to impact consumer shopping behavior, the publisher expects Temu to gain further popularity and drive market share away from Amazon, at least from the short-term perspective.



SVOD services launch ad-supported plans to revive their growth trajectory in the United States



The subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) players have had a difficult 2022, amid declining subscriber growth and a weakened advertising market. The trends are projected to further continue in 2023, as the macroeconomic challenges are expected to persist in the first half of the year. To revive their growth trajectory in the United States, SVOD services are launching ad-supported plans.

Both Netflix and Disney+ have launched ad-supported streaming plans in the United States market, as they seek new growth avenues and revive their market dominance. Having invested significantly in streaming over the last 12 months, the declining subscriber growth has resulted in major losses for the firms. Disney+, for instance, reported US$1.5 billion in direct-to-consumer operating losses in Q3. Through their ad-supported version, these firms are seeking to reduce their operating losses and drive business growth.

For Netflix, though, the launch of the ad-supported version has had a slow start in the country. With the firm falling short of viewership guarantees made to the advertisers, Netflix has allowed advertisers to take their money back for the ads that have been not run yet. With Netflix launching the ad-supported version in November 2022, and Disney+ following the launch in December 2022, it remains to be seen if the strategy will revive the business growth of these leading SVOD providers.



The report also covers niche trends such as market size by live streaming engagement model and cross border purchases. It also covers ecommerce spend share by operating systems, device (mobile vs desktop) and cities.

United States B2C Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players

United States Retail Shopping Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players

Amazon

Argos

eBay

Marks & Spencer

Tesco

United States Travel Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players

Booking.com

Expedia

Gett

Jet2holidays

Uber Taxi

United States Food Service Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players

Deliveroo

Domino's Pizza

Gousto

Just Eat

Uber Eats

Scope



United States B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Gross Merchandise Volume Trend Analysis

United States User Statistics and Ratios of Key Performance Indicators

User Statistics

Card Abandonment Rate and Product Return Rate

B2C Ecommerce Per Capita and GDP Per Capita

GDP Per Capita Trend Analysis

United States B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by B2C Ecommerce Segments (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027)

Retail Shopping (breakdown by clothing, footwear & accessories, health, beauty and personal care, food & beverage, appliances and electronics, home improvement, books, music & video, toys & hobby, auto)

Travel and Hospitality (breakdown by air travel, train & bus, taxi service, hotels & resorts)

Online Food Service (breakdown by aggregators, direct to consumer)

Media and Entertainment (breakdown by streaming services, movies & events, theme parks & gaming)

Healthcare and Wellness

Technology Products and Services

Other segments

United States B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Retail Shopping Sales Channel

Platform to Consumer

Direct to Consumer

Consumer to Consumer

United States B2C Ecommerce Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel

Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel

Aggregator App - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Direct to Consumer - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

United States B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Online Food Service Sales Channel

Aggregator App

Direct to Consumer

United States B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Engagement Model (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027)

Website Based

Live Streaming

United States B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Location (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027)

Cross Border

Domestic

United States B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Device (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027)

Mobile

Desktop

United States B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Operating System

iOS/macOS

Android

Other Operating Systems

United States B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by City

Tier 1

Tier 2

Tier 3

United States B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027)

Credit Card

Debit Card

Bank Transfer

Prepaid Card

Digital & Mobile Wallet

Cash

Other Digital Payment

United States B2C Ecommerce Consumer Demographics

Market Share by Age Group

Market Share by Income Level

Market Share by Gender

