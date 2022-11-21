United States Beer Market Report 2022-2026: Historical Trends, Key Economic Indicators, Trade, Beer Overview, and Environmental & Regulatory Factors

Company Logo

Dublin, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Beer Market Report 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report forecasts to 2022 and 2026 US beer demand, production, and removals in gallons. Total demand is segmented by packaging type in terms of: metal cans; glass bottles; draft; and other packaging types such as aluminum bottles, plastic bottles, and refill glass bottles.

To illustrate historical trends, total demand, production, removals, and the various segments are provided in annual series from 2011 to 2021.

Removals encompass all beer removed from breweries for sale or consumption (including exports), as well as beer sold and consumed on brewery premises. Non-alcoholic beer and non-beer malt-based beverages - "malternatives" such as coolers, hard cider, and hard lemonade - are regarded as beer for the purposes of this report, as they share much in common with traditional beer production. Re-exports of beer are excluded from demand and trade figures.

This report includes the results of a proprietary national online consumer survey of US adults (age 18+). This Focus Reports National Online Consumer Survey has a sample size of approximately 2,000, screened for response quality, and representative of the US population on the demographic measures of age, gender, geographic region, race/ethnicity, household income, and the presence/absence of children in the household.

Key Topics Covered:

MARKET ENVIRONMENT

Historical Trends

Key Economic Indicators

Trade

Beer Overview

Environmental & Regulatory Factors

PACKAGING TYPE SEGMENTATION & FORECASTS

Metal Cans

Glass Bottles

Draft

Other Packaging Types

INDUSTRY STRUCTURE

Industry Characteristics

Market Leaders

ABOUT THIS REPORT

Scope

Sources

Industry Codes

Methodology

Resources

LIST OF TABLES & FIGURES

