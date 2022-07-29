United States Beverage Market Outlook Report 2022-2026
U.S. Beverage Market Outlook 2022 focuses on the market for selected packaged beverage products sold to consumers in the United States through retail channels.
All retail distribution channels are covered, including supermarkets and grocery stores, mass merchandisers and supercenters, warehouse clubs, specialty food stores, health/natural food stores, convenience stores, drugstores, dollar stores, vending machines, and direct sales channels such as online and mail order. Market size data are provided at the retail sales level for 2016-2021 and projections are provided for 2021-2026.
Most major beverage categories are mature and rely primarily on population growth, leaving marketers with the challenge of bringing something new to the table. Opportunities abound for companies that invest in new product launches, ingredient changes, and different marketing tactics to appeal to changing consumer preferences, including the wellness and plant-based areas but also flavor trends.
The COVID-19 pandemic led to sharply increased demand for beverages in the retail sector as consumption shifted from the foodservice industry to the home. Even as foodservice outlets reopened and vaccination rates rose, COVID-19 variants remained a concern along with rising food and gas prices due to inflationary pressure. Therefore, many consumers are continuing to spend more time at home compared to their pre-pandemic habits and more beverages were consumed at home. As a result, while demand on the retail side has continued to slow from the gains seen from 2019-2020, sales have remained elevated from pre-pandemic levels.
The pandemic cast a spotlight on - and in many cases accentuated - beverage industry trends that had been developing for several years. Consumer behavior was changed significantly, leading to unprecedented demand for products to meet basic needs, as well as items to satisfy changing lifestyles. Highlights include dairy alternatives, better tasting better-for-you beverages, reduced sugar/zero sugar content, hard beverage options, and sustainable packaging.
Historical and projected retail sales are presented in additional detail for beverages within these primary categories -- carbonated soft drinks, energy and sports drinks, bottled water (plain and enhanced), dairy beverages, dairy alternatives, juices, coffee, and tea. Additionally, the report has dozens of tables showcasing numerical survey data on consumer demographics and psychographics and numerous figures and images highlighting product and marketing trend examples. This report also goes in-depth on COVID-19 trends affecting the beverage market.
With a focus on growth opportunities and "what's next" - along with bringing decades of food and beverage market perspective and analysis to the table - Beverage Market Outlook 2022: Inflation, Supply Chains, & Trends in Beverage Consumption is packed with actionable insights about consumer trends, behavior, and motivations. This report delivers predictions and recommendations designed to guide retailers, service providers, wholesalers, beverage suppliers and bottlers, packaging firms, and investors in making business decisions about the beverage market.
Combining the publisher's extensive monitoring of the food and beverage market with proprietary surveys, U.S. Beverage Market Outlook 2022 is the go-to source for a complete understanding of the U.S. packaged beverage market. This broad-based report evaluates current trends and future directions for marketing and retailing, along with consumer patterns across the food market.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Executive Summary
Beverage Retail Sales Forecast
Covid-19 Effects on Retail Beverage Sales
Concerns About High Prices
Consumers Still Stockpiling
Beverage Trends
Replicate Real Dairy Experience With Alternatives
Better Better-For-You
Reduced or Zero Sugar
Hard Beverages
Sustainable Packaging
Chapter 2: Covid-19 Effects on Consumers
Highlights
Considering the Pandemic a Health Threat Personally or to Family/Friends
Impact on Food and Beverages
Concerns About High Prices and Shortages
Concerns About Shortages
Consumers Still Stockpiling
Drinking Patterns: Pandemic Boosts Bottled Water Consumption Most
Home Cooking Remains Relatively High
Food Shopping Habits & Patterns
Increasing Use of Convenient Food and Beverage Ordering Methods
In-Store Shopping Patterns
Effects on Work Continuing in 2021
Set Up to Work from Home
Changes in Work from Home Habits
Chapter 3: Overview
Beverage Retail Sales Forecast
Total Beverage Sales Will Continue to Rise in 2022
Food and Beverage Sales Shifted Back to Food Retail During the Pandemic
Carbonated Soft Drinks Continued With Strong Growth in 2021
Best Prospects for Dairy Alternatives, Energy & Sports Drinks, & Bottled Water
Distribution Trends
E-Commerce and Grocery Delivery
Easier Store Pickup
Faster Home Delivery
In-Home Delivery
Instacart Adds Features to Fight Inflation
Snacking
Frequency of Snacking and Reasons for Snacking
Younger Consumers Are More Likely to Snack Throughout the Day
Convenience Stores Recover from Pandemic
Chapter 4: Beverage Trends
Replicate Real Dairy Experience With Alternatives
Dairy-Free, Plant-Based
Animal-Free Dairy
Better Better-For-You
Reduced or Zero Sugar
Heightened Experiences
Beverage +
CBD-Infused
Hard Beverages
Private Label: Lagged in 2021 But Remains Important
Address ESG Issues
Food Waste
Social Causes
Sustainability
Packaging
Beverage Packaging Recyclability a Top Consumer Priority
Plastic Bottles Still Recycled Most
Consumer Opinions on Packaging and Recycling
Despite Environmental Concerns Plastic Bottles Still Very Popular
Packaging and Recycling Initiatives
Chapter 5: Bottled and Enhanced Waters
Sales Outlook
Market to Reach $32 Billion in 2026
Segment Sales
Consumer Insights
Pandemic Boosts Bottled Water Consumption Most
Consumers Prefer Still Water Unflavored; Sparkling Water/Seltzer Flavored
Still Water Consumed Far More Than Sparkling or Seltzer
Water Filter Ownership Spikes Again in 2021
Hard Seltzer Gains Continue in 2021
Key Opportunities
Better Better-For-You
Water +
Heightened Experiences
Address ESG Issues
CBD-Infused
Hard Seltzers
Chapter 6: Carbonated Soft Drinks
Sales Outlook
Market Nearly $52 Billion in 2026
Category Sales
Consumer Insights
Pandemic Boosts Diet Soda Consumption
Pandemic Boosts Bottled Water Consumption Most
Despite Environmental Concerns Plastic Bottles Still Very Popular
Carbonated Beverages)
Diet Cola Drinkers Drink the Most
Selected Differences Among Coca-Cola, Coke Zero Sugar, and Diet Coke Drinkers
Key Opportunities
Heightened Experiences
Soda +
Better Better-For-You
Hard Soda
CBD-Infused
Chapter 7: Coffee and Ready-To-Drink Coffee
Sales Outlook
Market to Exceed $19 Billion in 2026
Category/Segment Sales
Consumer Insights
Rtd Coffee Gaining; Ground Consumed Most by Far
Pandemic Boosts Bottled Water Consumption Most
Loose Grinds Preferred Most But Single-Serve Pods Continue to Gain
Consumers Overwhelmingly Prefer Unflavored Ground and Whole Bean Coffee
Coffee Consumption Keeps Rising
Pandemic Boosts Sales of Coffee Appliances
Key Opportunities
Better Better-For-You
Coffee +
Heightened Experiences
At Home Coffee Shop Experience
Single-Serve Options Beyond Pods
Hard Coffee
Address ESG Issues
Chapter 8: Dairy and Dairy Alternative Beverages
Sales Outlook
Total Market Nearly $27 Billion in 2026
Volume Sales
Category and Segment Sales
Consumer Insights
Pandemic Boosts Bottled Water Consumption Most
Milk Alternative Consumption Increasing; Dairy Milk Decreasing
Milk Drinkers Prefer 2% and Whole Milk
Consumption of Organic Milk Jumps in 2020, Steady in 2021
Plastic Jugs Most Popular Milk Package by Far Despite Declines
Almond Milk Still Dominant Despite Oat Milk Gains
Key Opportunities
Replicate Real Dairy Experience With Alternatives
Animal-Free Dairy
Better Better-For-You
Better-For-Kids
Heightened Experiences
Address ESG Issues
Chapter 9: Energy and Sports Drinks
Sales Outlook
Market to Approach $42 Billion by 2026
Category and Segment Sales
Consumer Insights
Sports and Energy Drinks Especially Have Low Penetration
Pandemic Boosts Bottled Water Consumption Most
Drinks Dominate, Shots a Smaller Niche
Energy and Sports Drinks Have Similar Consumption Patterns
Key Opportunities
Better Better-For-You
Heightened Experiences
Energy + Sports +
CBD-Infused
Hard Beverages
Chapter 10: Juices
Sales Outlook
Market Declining to About $20 Billion in 2026
Category Sales
Consumer Insights
Traditional Juice Consumption Declines
Pandemic Boosts Bottled Water Consumption Most
Oj Cartons Continue Losing to Plastic Jugs and Glass Bottles
Most Households Drink Only 1-2 Glasses of Oj Daily
Apple Remains Favorite But Cranberry Makes Gains
Most Households Drink Only 1-2 Glasses of Other Fruit Juice/Drinks Daily
Key Opportunities
Better Better-For-You
Better-For-Kids
Juice +
Hard Juices
Heightened Experiences
CBD-Infused
Chapter 11: Tea and Ready-To-Drink Tea
Sales Outlook
Market to Reach $10 Billion in 2026
Category and Segment Sales
Consumer Insights
Tea Bags Still Most Popular Despite Declines
Pandemic Boosts Bottled Water Consumption Most
Tea Drinkers Overwhelmingly Prefer Caffeinated
Regular Size Bags Preferred Tea Format
Herbal Tea Consumption Increases in 2020, 2021
Most Hot Tea Drinkers Drink 1-2 Cups Daily
Flavored Rtd Iced Tea Preferred But Declining
Gains at Highest Consumption Levels for Rtd Tea
Key Opportunities
Better Better-For-You
Heightened Experiences
Tea +
CBD-Infused
Hard Teas
Address ESG Issues
