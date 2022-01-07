U.S. markets close in 1 hour 46 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,686.24
    -9.81 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,344.48
    +108.01 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,950.65
    -130.22 (-0.86%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,192.55
    -13.83 (-0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.75
    -0.71 (-0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.00
    +5.80 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    22.35
    +0.16 (+0.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1364
    +0.0064 (+0.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7620
    +0.0290 (+1.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3589
    +0.0054 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5700
    -0.2700 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,666.50
    -1,664.82 (-3.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,039.38
    -3.50 (-0.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,485.28
    +34.91 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.31 (-0.03%)
     

United States Biopharmaceutical Third Party Logistics Markets, 2021-2028 - Growing Applications of Reverse Logistics in Biopharmaceutical Industry

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Biopharmaceutical Third Party Logistics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product Type (Specialty Drugs, Generics), by Supply Chain (Non-cold, Cold Chain), by Service Type, and Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The U.S. biopharmaceutical third party logistics market size is expected to reach USD 62.3 billion by 2028, at a CAGR 7.1%

Increasing demand for novel biologics and the need to manage those is boosting the market growth. Moreover, the rising demand for temperature-controlled logistic services to transport biologics in various regions and the growing distribution networks of biopharmaceutical companies to improve their sales are factors driving the market growth.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on global logistics to some extent due to diminished air freight capacity and reduced workforce at warehouses and airports. The decisions of local authorities to shut down the logistic infrastructure, enforce movement restriction, or put in place additional requirements to suppress transmission of the virus have also impacted the logistic services. This has significantly hindered many supply operations.

The future seems lucrative for the market with the retraction of government regulations related to transportation and shelter-in-place mandates. A sudden surge in the demand for cold chain logistics was observed during the pandemic. Growth in the manufacture and distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine is expected throughout 2021.

For instance, in March 2021, FedEx Express started shipping the COVID19 vaccine for McKesson Corp. to centers all across the U.S. The company has already shipped millions of COVID-19 vaccines since mid-December 2020.

U.S. Biopharmaceutical 3PL Market Report Highlights

  • The non-cold chain logistics held the largest market share of 80.8% in 2020 owing to the sales of a large number of drugs that do not require any temperature control

  • The cold chain logistics segment is projected to witness the fastest of CAGR 10.1% over the forecast period owing to the demand for biologics, such as cellular therapies, vaccines, and test kits

  • The increasing demand for the COVID-19 vaccine is a major contributing factor to the market growth. Furthermore, the rising trend of outsourcing logistics services is fueling the growth

  • The warehousing & storage segment held the largest revenue share of 43.6% in 2020 due to the growing demand for storage

  • The specialty drugs segment dominated the market in 2020 owing to the rapid growth in specialty pharma

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1 Market Segmentation & Scope
1.2 Research Methodology
1.3 Information Procurement
1.4 Information or Data Analysis
1.5 Market Formulation & Validation
1.6 Model Details

Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1 Market Outlook

Chapter 3. Market Definition
3.1 By Supply Chain
3.2 By Services Type
3.3 By Product Type

Chapter 4. U.S. Biopharmaceutical Third-Party Logistics Market: Variables, Trends, & Scope
4.1 Market Segmentation and Scope
4.2 Market Driver Analysis
4.2.1 Technological Advancements in Logistics
4.2.2 Growing Applications of Reverse Logistics in Biopharmaceutical Industry
4.2.3 Rising Demand for Cold Chain Logistics
4.3 Market Restraint Analysis
4.3.1 Compliance Issues while Outsourcing
4.4 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
4.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6 PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 5. Qualitative Information for Hub Services, Copay, and Adherence
5.1 Hub Services
5.2 Copay
5.3 Adherence

Chapter 6. U.S. Biopharmaceutical Third-Party Logistics Market: Supply Chain Segment Analysis
6.1 U.S. Biopharmaceutical Third-Party Logistics Market: Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028
6.2 Cold Chain Logistics
6.3 Non-Cold Chain Logistics

Chapter 7. U.S. Biopharmaceutical Third-Party Logistics Market: Services Type Segment Analysis
7.1 U.S. Biopharmaceutical Third-Party Logistics Market: Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028
7.2 Transportation
7.2.1 Transportation Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)
7.2.2 Air Freight
7.2.3 Sea Freight
7.2.4 Overland Transportation
7.3 Warehousing and Storage

Chapter 8. U.S. Biopharmaceutical Third-Party Logistics Market: Product Type Segment Analysis
8.1 U.S. Biopharmaceutical Third-Party Logistics Market: Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028
8.2 Specialty Drugs
8.3 Generics
8.4 Plasma Derived Products

Chapter 9. Company Profiles

  • Agility

  • Amerisourcebergen Corporation

  • Db Schenker

  • Dhl International Gmbh

  • Fedex

  • Kerry Logistics Network Limited

  • Kuehne + Nagel

  • Sf Express

  • United Parcel Service Of America, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8ilmqx

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-states-biopharmaceutical-third-party-logistics-markets-2021-2028---growing-applications-of-reverse-logistics-in-biopharmaceutical-industry-301456227.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    2021 was a mixed year for growth stocks; these three picks could outperform in 2022 and for years to come.

  • Why Alibaba Stock Popped Again Today

    No doubt about it -- this week has been a good one to own stock in Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA). Today, Alibaba got even more good news (of a sort) when JPMorgan lowered its price target -- but agreed with Benchmark that no matter how you measure it, Alibaba's stock price is still too low. As of 11:45 a.m. ET, Alibaba shares are up 4.1% on the news, bringing the stock's gains for the week to more than 10%.

  • Why MercadoLibre, Coupang, and DoorDash Plunged This Week

    Shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), Coupang (NYSE: CPNG), and DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) all fell hard this week, with these stocks down 14.2%, 12.7%, and 7.8%, respectively, through the end of trading on Thursday. Earlier this week, U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb made several media appearances in which he gave good news on omicron. Well, a faster reopening and higher economic growth have come with inflation, at least in recent months.

  • Jim Cramer: 2022 is the year to invest in companies that actually make money — and these 3 stocks fit the bill

    It's time to abandon today’s obsession with empty growth, the CNBC host says.

  • 2 Monster Metaverse Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    While the exact definition is hard to pinpoint, the core concept is simple enough: It will be a shared virtual world, blending aspects of social media, video games, and the broader internet. While there are many ways to accomplish that, buying a few shares of Unity Software (NYSE: U) and Globant (NYSE: GLOB) looks like a smart move. While traditional development tools often required creators to recode content for different platforms, content built on Unity can be deployed across more than 20 platforms without making changes.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Tumbled in December

    Reversing much of its gains from November, lithium stock Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) tumbled 25.9% in the month of December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Lithium prices continued to soar, and Lithium Americas was busy building a cash pile, so why did its shares sink? Lithium Americas shares dropped sharply the very first day of December as investors took note of the company's latest move to raise debt.

  • Mohamed El-Erian says a ‘trifecta’ of dangers will haunt the US economy in 2022 — here’s how to protect your portfolio

    America may not be able to handle the new reality ahead, the economist says.

  • 2 Top Healthcare Stocks That Could Make You Richer in 2022 and Beyond

    Here are two facts about the healthcare industry. Let's look at two healthcare giants that have the tools to continue rewarding shareholders for many years to come: Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) and Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY). Medical devices giant Intuitive Surgical has struggled amid the pandemic.

  • Why Docusign Stock Fell 6.7% Today

    Shares of document-management leader Docusign (NASDAQ: DOCU) fell 6.7% today, as of market close. It's a new year, but the narrative surrounding fast-growing tech stocks remains the same as it was for much of 2021: Fear of rising interest rates keeps pushing growth stocks down. Specifically, minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting indicate that a more aggressive raising of interest rates and other moves to try and tame inflation might be in store sooner rather than later.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; Wells Fargo Says ‘Buy’

    What do you think of roller coasters? We may be in for one in 2022, with the markets showing higher volatility – and perhaps a lower net gain – than last year. Headwinds include rising inflation, the Fed’s likely actions to tighten monetary policy in response, and increased labor costs. Tailwinds may include that same Fed action, as it carries potential to blunt a ‘stagflationary’ period, and a likely political shift waiting in the fall. Writing from Wells Fargo, senior equity strategist Christo

  • Why Shares of Lucid and Nio Sank Today, While an EV Start-Up Stock Jumped

    The stocks of Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) and Nio (NYSE: NIO) are each down between 20% and 30% since the start of December 2021. As of 1:50 p.m. ET, shares of Lucid and Nio were down 4.7% and 2.2%, respectively. While shares have been trending down with the tech market recently, Lucid and Nio may be getting affected a bit by Tesla right now.

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Sinking This Week

    What happened Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) were sinking 15.1% this week as of the market close on Thursday, based on data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The only news from the company in recent days was an announcement that its CEO, Stanley Erck, will participate in the virtual J.

  • Why Enphase Energy Fell 7.2% on Thursday

    Shares of solar energy stock Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) fell as much as 7.2% in trading on Thursday after the Federal Reserve released minutes from its most recent meeting. The Federal Reserve said in minutes from its most recent meeting that it may need to raise rates sooner than expected. As a result, yields rose in the market with the 10-year Treasury rising two basis points today, and yields are now up 29 basis points over the past month.

  • Suze Orman: This is the only asset class with a track record of 'earning more than inflation' — here are 3 smart ways to buy it in 2022

    Experts are worried about this asset. But Suze still likes it.

  • Here's Why Lemonade Stock Fell on Thursday

    The stock market was having a fairly strong session on Thursday, but insurance disruptor Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) was an exception. As of 2:30 p.m. ET, Lemonade was down nearly 3%, reaching a fresh 52-week low in the process. An analyst at Barclays who covers Lemonade maintained its "equal-weight" rating (similar to a neutral opinion) but dramatically lowered their price target on the stock from $62 to $43.

  • 3 Reasons Amazon Stock Could Soar to $5,000 in 2022

    Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock looks like a coiled spring. Pandemic-related gains drove a stunning 76% surge in the online retail giant's share price in 2020. Then its stock essentially treaded water last year on overblown fears that its growth could slow.

  • Could Ocugen Become the Next Moderna?

    Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) became a surprise entrant in the coronavirus vaccine race last year. Eye-popping share gains and a potential coronavirus vaccine may make us think of another biotech company. The shares extended gains last year, and Moderna generated billions of dollars in vaccine revenue.

  • Why AGNC Investment Ended Up Losing All Its Gains in 2021

    It looked as though 2021 were shaping up to be a banner year for AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC), the mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) that buys and sells packaged government-backed mortgages from Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and Ginnie Mae -- so-called agency mortgages (hence the REIT's name). How was it that AGNC Investment went from hero to zero in just seven months? It all began with its June monthly dividend announcement, which showed a serious deterioration in its estimated tangible net book value as it fell to $16.82 per share at the end of May, compared to the $17.96 per share value it had recorded at the end of April.

  • ARK stocks 'have been beaten to a pulp' in recent tech slide, strategist says

    Michele Schneider,&nbsp;Marketgauge.com&nbsp;Partner and Director of Trading Research & Education, joins Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre to deliver some technical analysis on tech stocks, the Nasdaq, transportation ETFs, cyclical stocks, China stocks, and bitcoin.

  • Apple CEO paid nearly $100M, ‘Don’t Look Up’ popular on Netflix, Taco Bell debuts taco subscription

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman recaps Apple CEO Tim Cook receiving nearly $100 million in compensation, Netflix’s ‘Don’t Look Up’ breaking the weekly streaming record, and Taco Bell launching a ‘Taco Lover's Pass’ subscription that allows customers one taco a day for 30 days.