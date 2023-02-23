U.S. markets closed

WATCH:

What you need to know from Nvidia's earnings call

United States Brain Implants Markets, Analysis, Competition, Forecasts & Opportunities, 2027 - Focus on Deep Brain Stimulators, Spinal Cord Stimulators, Vagus Nerve Stimulators

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Brain Implants Market By Product Type (Deep Brain Stimulators, Spinal Cord Stimulators, Vagus Nerve Stimulators) By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


The United States brain implants market is anticipated to show robust growth in the upcoming five years, 2023-2027.

The market growth can be attributed to increasing incidences of neurological conditions, like Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's, and epilepsy. Moreover, increasing knowledge about the possibilities of brain implants along with their advantages over various neurological diseases is the probable cause behind the exponential growth of the United States brain implants market in the upcoming five years.

Also, extensive research is still being carried out to study the functions and aspects of the brain, neurological system, and diseases that affect the brain and nervous system at large. This research has made it possible for the various implants and other treatment methods to be devised and introduced in the market, thereby supporting the growth of the market in the next five years.

Furthermore, factors like stress and obesity are the major cause of depression among the population. Depression caused has been proven record to be treated with the usage of brain implants. The rising instances of depression are anticipated to aid the growth of the United States brain implant market in the upcoming five years.

Also, the geriatric population is more susceptible to incurring brain damage, sensory damage, and suffer from neurological diseases. The increasing geriatric population in the country is expected to drive market growth in the future five years.

The advantages of the surgical process over multiple neurological disorders that have affected the mass population of the country are the key factor driving the growth of the United States brain implants market in the upcoming five years.

Moreover, Vagus nerve stimulators are expected to register the fastest CAGR growth in the upcoming five years. These medical devices are used to stimulate the vagus nerve with electrical impulses which aid in the treatment of epilepsy and depression. The rising cases of epilepsy and depression are the major cause of the future growth of the market until 2027.

A partial list of market players in the United States brain implants market includes Medtronic Plc., Boston Scientific Corporation, St. Jude Medical, Inc. (Abbott), Synapse Biomedical Inc, Nevro Corporation, NDI Medical LLC, Terumo Americas Holding, Inc., Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, NeuroPace, Inc., Synchron Inc., among others. These market players hold larger shares of the market than the new market players.

With the advancement of technology, it is appropriate to say that the effective research and development of technologically advanced medical devices would support market growth and benefit the market players as well as the consumers.

New market players may focus on research and development to provide devices that satisfy consumer demand as well as benefits the market players in building their brand value. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.

The objective of the Study:

  • To analyze the historical growth of the market size of the United States brain implants market from 2017 to 2020.

  • To estimate and forecast the market size of the United States brain implants market from 2021 to 2027 and the growth rate until 2027.

  • To classify and forecast the United States brain implants market based on product type, application, end-user, competitional landscape, and regional distribution.

  • To identify the dominant region or segment in the United States brain implants market.

  • To identify drivers and challenges for the United States brain implants market.

  • To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the United States brain implants market.

  • To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the United States brain implants market.

  • To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the United States brain implants market.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the United States brain implants market.

  • Medtronic Plc.

  • Boston Scientific Corporation

  • St. Jude Medical, Inc. (Abbott)

  • Synapse Biomedical Inc

  • Nevro Corporation

  • NDI Medical LLC

  • Terumo Americas Holding, Inc.

  • Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

  • NeuroPace, Inc.

  • Synchron Inc

Report Scope:

United States Brain Implants Market, By Product Type:

  • Deep Brain Stimulators

  • Spinal Cord Stimulators

  • Vagus Nerve Stimulators

United States Brain Implants Market, By Application:

  • Chronic Pain

  • Epilepsy

  • Parkinson's Disease

  • Depression

  • Essential Tremor

  • Alzheimer's Disease

United States Brain Implants Market, By End User:

  • Hospitals & Clinics

  • Ambulatory Surgery Centers

  • Others

United States Brain Implants Market, By Region:

  • South

  • West

  • Mid-West

  • North East

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k400s2-states?w=5

