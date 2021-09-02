U.S. markets open in 3 hours 58 minutes

United States Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market Update 2021: Revenue Growth Rates Slowing Down as the Market Matures

Research and Markets
·3 min read

Dublin, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market Update, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study presents an in-depth analysis of the key trends impacting the business carrier (retail) Ethernet services market and includes market revenue forecasts, port forecasts, and a market share analysis.

The analysis is segmented by transport distance (metro versus long haul) and service type (dedicated or port-based services versus switched or VLAN-aware services).

After several years of double-digit growth, business carrier Ethernet growth rates began to slow down in 2015, primarily due to market reaching a state of maturity and increasing pricing pressures.

By 2017-2018 revenue growth rates were around mid-single digits and the market was still seeing migration from time-division multiplexing (TDM) private lines (T1/T3/SONET) to Ethernet for secure data center connectivity and branch-site connectivity. In 2019, carriers started to experience negative Ethernet revenue growth rates in the retail segment.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Executive Dashboard

  • Top 4 Growth Opportunities in the United States Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market

  • Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market Scope of Analysis

  • Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market Definition

  • Market Segmentation by Transport Distance

  • Market Segmentation by Service Type

  • Key Growth Metrics for Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market

  • Market Trends

  • Growth Drivers for Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market

  • Growth Restraints for Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market

  • Forecast Assumptions - Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market

  • Revenue Forecast - Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market

  • Percent Revenue Forecast by Transport Distance - Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market

  • Percent Revenue Forecast by Service Type - Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market

  • Switched Ethernet Revenue Forecast - Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market

  • Dedicated Ethernet Revenue Forecast - Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market

  • Ports Forecast - Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis - Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market

  • Competitive Environment - Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market

  • Market Share - Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Metro

  • Key Growth Metrics for Metro

  • Revenue Forecast - Metro

  • Percent Revenue Forecast by Service Type - Metro

  • Switched Ethernet Revenue Forecast - Metro

  • Dedicated Ethernet Revenue Forecast - Metro

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis - Metro

  • Market Share - Metro

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Long Haul

  • Key Growth Metrics for Long Haul

  • Revenue Forecast - Long Haul

  • Percent Revenue Forecast by Service Type - Long Haul

  • Switched Ethernet Revenue Forecast - Long Haul

  • Dedicated Ethernet Revenue Forecast - Long Haul

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis - Metro

  • Market Share - Long Haul

6. Growth Opportunity Universe - Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market

  • Growth Opportunity 2: Cloud Connectivity and Cloud Services Providers, 2022

  • Growth Opportunity 3: Focus on Customer Experience, 2023

  • Growth Opportunity 4: Focus on Dynamic Ethernet Services, 2023

7. Next Steps

Companies Mentioned

  • AT&T

  • Comcast Business

  • Lumen

  • Spectrum Enterprise

  • Verizon

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vehh1t


CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


