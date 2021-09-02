United States Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market Updates 2021: Focus on Customer Experience & Dynamic Ethernet Services to 2023
This study presents an in-depth analysis of the key trends impacting the business carrier (retail) Ethernet services market and includes market revenue forecasts, port forecasts, and a market share analysis.
The analysis is segmented by transport distance (metro versus long haul) and service type (dedicated or port-based services versus switched or VLAN-aware services).
After several years of double-digit growth, business carrier Ethernet growth rates began to slow down in 2015, primarily due to market reaching a state of maturity and increasing pricing pressures.
By 2017-2018 revenue growth rates were around mid-single digits and the market was still seeing migration from time-division multiplexing (TDM) private lines (T1/T3/SONET) to Ethernet for secure data center connectivity and branch-site connectivity. In 2019, carriers started to experience negative Ethernet revenue growth rates in the retail segment.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Executive Dashboard
Top 4 Growth Opportunities in the United States Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market
Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market Scope of Analysis
Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market Definition
Market Segmentation by Transport Distance
Market Segmentation by Service Type
Key Growth Metrics for Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market
Market Trends
Growth Drivers for Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market
Growth Restraints for Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market
Forecast Assumptions - Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market
Revenue Forecast - Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market
Percent Revenue Forecast by Transport Distance - Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market
Percent Revenue Forecast by Service Type - Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market
Switched Ethernet Revenue Forecast - Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market
Dedicated Ethernet Revenue Forecast - Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market
Ports Forecast - Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market
Revenue Forecast Analysis - Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market
Competitive Environment - Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market
Market Share - Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Metro
Key Growth Metrics for Metro
Revenue Forecast - Metro
Percent Revenue Forecast by Service Type - Metro
Switched Ethernet Revenue Forecast - Metro
Dedicated Ethernet Revenue Forecast - Metro
Revenue Forecast Analysis - Metro
Market Share - Metro
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Long Haul
Key Growth Metrics for Long Haul
Revenue Forecast - Long Haul
Percent Revenue Forecast by Service Type - Long Haul
Switched Ethernet Revenue Forecast - Long Haul
Dedicated Ethernet Revenue Forecast - Long Haul
Revenue Forecast Analysis - Metro
Market Share - Long Haul
6. Growth Opportunity Universe - Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market
Growth Opportunity 2: Cloud Connectivity and Cloud Services Providers, 2022
Growth Opportunity 3: Focus on Customer Experience, 2023
Growth Opportunity 4: Focus on Dynamic Ethernet Services, 2023
7. Next Steps
Companies Mentioned
AT&T
Comcast Business
Lumen
Spectrum Enterprise
Verizon
