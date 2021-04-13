U.S. markets open in 4 hours 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    4,122.25
    +2.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,669.00
    +38.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,806.50
    -2.25 (-0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,232.30
    +1.70 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.01
    +0.31 (+0.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,729.30
    -3.40 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    25.03
    +0.16 (+0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1908
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6750
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.87
    +0.18 (+1.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3761
    +0.0019 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2770
    -0.0990 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,579.38
    +1,759.02 (+2.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,325.95
    +31.37 (+2.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,881.01
    -8.11 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,751.61
    +212.88 (+0.72%)
     

United States Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook 2019-2028

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2019-2028) Databook - 75+ KPIs on Buy Now Pay Later Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

United States BNPL payment in the country is expected to grow by 41.7% on annual basis to reach US$ 126071.5 million in 2021.

BNPL payment industry in United States has recorded strong growth over the last four quarters, supported by increased ecommerce penetration along with impact of economic slowdown due to disruption caused by Covid-19 outbreak.

Medium to long term growth story of BNPL industry in United States remains strong. The BNPL payment adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 13.7% during 2021-2028. The BNPL Gross Merchandise Value in the country will increase from US$ 88939.5 million in 2020 to reach US$ 309771.4 million by 2028.

This report provides a comprehensive view on size and structure, industry dynamics, market trends, consumer attitude and behaviour, and competitive landscape in Buy Now Pay Later industry in United States. The report focuses on data-centric analysis of Buy Now Pay Later market dynamics to help companies understand business and investment opportunities along with risks.

It details market opportunities across 40 market segments in Buy Now Pay Later for the period 2019-2028 and identifies opportunities in United States. It captures essential KPIs such as Gross Merchandise Value, Volume, and Average Value Per Transaction across end-use segments.

Reasons to Buy

  • In-depth Understanding of Buy Now Pay Later Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2019-2028). Understand market dynamics through essential KPIs such as Gross Merchandise Value, Volume, and Average Value Per Transaction.

  • Insights into Opportunity by end-use sectors - Get market dynamics by end-use sectors to assess emerging opportunity across various end-use sectors.

  • Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate BNPL strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers, and risks in the BNPL industry.

  • Get Insights into Consumer Attitude and Behaviour: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key Buy Now Pay Later KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level.

Key Topics Covered:

1. About this Report
1.1 Summary
1.2 Scope
1.3 Methodology
1.4 Disclaimer

2. United States Buy Now Pay Later Industry Attractiveness
2.1 United States Buy Now Pay Later - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
2.2 United States Buy Now Pay Later - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
2.3 United States Buy Now Pay Later - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

3. United States Buy Now Pay Later Operational KPIs
3.1 Buy Now Pay Later Revenues, 2019 - 2028
3.2 Buy Now Pay Later Share by Revenue Segments
3.3 Buy Now Pay Later Merchant Commission, 2019 - 2028
3.4 Buy Now Pay Later Missed Payment Fee Revenue, 2019 - 2028
3.5 Buy Now Pay Later Pay Now & Other Income, 2019 - 2028
3.6 Buy Now Pay Later Active Consumer Base, 2019 - 2028
3.7 Buy Now Pay Later Bad Debt, 2019 - 2028

4. United States Buy Now Pay Later Spend Analysis by Channel
4.1 Buy Now Pay Later Market Share by Channel, 2019 - 2028
4.2 Buy Now Pay Later Online Channel Market Size and Forecast, 2019 - 2028
4.3 Buy Now Pay Later POS Channel Market Size and Forecast, 2019 - 2028

5. United States Buy Now Pay Later Snapshot by End-Use Sector
5.1 Buy Now Pay Later Market Share by End-Use Sector - Emerging Avenues and Future Growth Prospects
5.2 Buy Now Pay Later Sales Uplift by End-Use Sector
5.3 Buy Now Pay Later Share by Retail Product Category

6. United States Buy Now Pay Later in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast, 2019 - 2028
6.1 United States Buy Now Pay Later Retail Shopping - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
6.2 United States Buy Now Pay Later Retail Shopping - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
6.3 United States Buy Now Pay Later Retail Shopping - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

7. United States Buy Now Pay Later in Home Improvement: Market Size and Forecast, 2019 - 2028
7.1 United States Buy Now Pay Later Home Improvement - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
7.2 United States Buy Now Pay Later Home Improvement - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
7.3 United States Buy Now Pay Later Home Improvement - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

8. United States Buy Now Pay Later in Leisure & Entertainment: Market Size and Forecast, 2019 - 2028
8.1 United States Buy Now Pay Later Leisure & Entertainment - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
8.2 United States Buy Now Pay Later Leisure & Entertainment - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
8.3 United States Buy Now Pay Later Leisure & Entertainment - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

9. United States Buy Now Pay Later in Healthcare and Wellness: Market Size and Forecast, 2019 - 2028
9.1 United States Buy Now Pay Later Healthcare and Wellness - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
9.2 United States Buy Now Pay Later Healthcare and Wellness - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
9.3 United States Buy Now Pay Later Healthcare and Wellness - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

10. United States Buy Now Pay Later in Other Segment: Market Size and Forecast, 2019 - 2028
10.1 United States Buy Now Pay Later Other Segment - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
10.2 United States Buy Now Pay Later Other Segment - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
10.3 United States Buy Now Pay Later Other Segment - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

11. United States Buy Now Pay Later Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour
11.1 Buy Now Pay Later Spend Share by Age Group
11.2 Buy Now Pay Later Gross Merchandise Share by Income
11.3 Buy Now Pay Later Gross Merchandise Value Share by Gender
11.4 Buy Now Pay Later Adoption Rationale Gross Merchandise Value Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Tesco Plc

  • Central Retail Corp

  • Home Product Center PCL

  • Mall Group Co Ltd, The

  • Hutchison Whampoa Ltd

  • Charoen Pokphand Group

  • Index Living Mall Co Ltd

  • PTT PCL

  • Foodland Supermarket Co Ltd

  • Jaspal Co Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y1l0w0

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • HSBC and Huawei CFO reach agreement on document publication linked to extradition case

    HSBC and Huawei Technologies' Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou have reached an agreement in a dispute about the publication of documents relating to U.S. fraud allegations against her, their lawyers told a Hong Kong court. The legal dispute reached the Hong Kong court last month after a British judge in February blocked the release of internal HSBC documents relating to the fraud allegations against Meng.

  • After sanctions, Huawei turning to businesses less reliant on high-end U.S. tech

    SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) -Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei Technologies is making business resilience its top priority with a push to develop its software capabilities as it seeks to overcome U.S. restrictions that have devastated its smartphone business. Huawei was put on an export blacklist by former U.S. President Donald Trump in 2019 and barred from accessing critical technology of U.S. origin, affecting its ability to design its own chips and source components from outside vendors. The ban put Huawei's handset business under immense pressure.

  • ‘Open Like Crazy’: Bond Market Draws Airlines Shunning U.S. Aid

    (Bloomberg) -- Every major U.S. airline has now shunned the U.S. government’s $25 billion emergency pandemic loans, avoiding the strings attached to that program in favor of the credit market’s warm embrace.United Airlines Holdings Inc. announced Monday that it will raise $9 billion from institutional investors through a combination of loans and bonds. Part of that will pay off $520 million the company already borrowed from the federal government program.The U.S. Treasury Department a year ago offered loans to prop up the industry as Covid-19 froze the business, but with terms viewed as onerous. The companies had to issue warrants to the government, and agree to restrictions on dividends, stock buybacks and executive compensation. Delta Airlines Inc. and Southwest Airlines Co. both opted out last year.While United and American Airlines Group Inc. borrowed relatively small amounts, they had until next month to decide whether to fully embrace the program -- and its strict terms -- by taking several billion dollars of additional liquidity that was available to them. American bowed out by tapping institutional investors to raise $10 billion in March, and United has now also backed away.The decisions largely reflect just how robust credit markets have been because of the Federal Reserve’s pandemic support -- its pledge to buy bonds and policy makers’ signal that rates will stay low for years.“The market has been open like crazy for airlines,” said Roger King, a senior analyst at CreditSights. “They have issued debt right and left, and they have less pressure on liquidity.”In addition to repaying what it’s borrowed from the Treasury, United will use proceeds from its debt sale to refinance a $1.4 billion term loan, a $1 billion revolver and to add cash to its balance sheet given the uncertain outlook for travel.U.S.Citigroup Inc. and Bank of America Corp. are jointly building a new fixed-income trading platform, with an initial focus on collateralized loan obligations.Mega-deals were absent during the just-completed record $1.1 trillion quarter for M&A, but on Monday Microsoft Corp. announced a nearly $20 billion, all-cash purchase of Nuance Communications Inc.French telecommunications and media company Altice Europe NV announced plans to sell dollar and euro bonds to refinance more expensive debt, with expectations that it’ll raise the equivalent of 3 billion eurosReal estate data firm CoreLogic is set to sell the largest acquisition-related loan in over a year, with commitments on the $4 billion offering due TuesdayThe already small universe of distressed debt will shrink even more after Voyager Aviation wraps up a restructuring deal that involves swapping debt for equity, new securities and cashFor deal updates, click here for the New Issue MonitorFor more, click here for the Credit Daybook AmericasEuropeSSAs are likely to retain their dominance of Europe’s syndicated bond market this week, according to a Bloomberg survey, extending this year’s leading run for the sector.European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) and BNG Bank NV are among the seven issuers set to price bonds totaling at least 7 billion euros on MondayThe U.K.’s lockdown easing takes another step forward on Monday with non-essential retailers reopening; still, U.K. credit broadly looks expensive after a significant rally since the selloff last March amid soaring business confidenceEurope’s vaccine campaign may be beset with delays, communication blunders and missteps, but in markets at least investors are united in wagering that the pandemic is on the way outAsiaEthically-focused bonds may be the flavor of the week for Asian issuers including green notes from Kia Corp. and China Water Affairs.Individual investors in India are rushing to buy corporate bonds from weaker borrowers, taking bigger risks to boost returns in a debt market dominated by institutional investorsNo matter the asset class, the outlook is turning bleak for China’s financial markets. The nation’s stocks, bonds and currency are losing their shine after an impressive start to the yearFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Apollo SPAC Tied to Solar Lender Sinks to Palihapitiya’s Price

    (Bloomberg) -- Solar stocks swooned Monday, casting a pall on an Apollo-backed special purpose acquisition company and enabling clean-energy investors to buy in at the same price as Wall Street titans like venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya.Apollo Capital Management-sponsored Spartan Acquisition Corp. II fell as much as 0.7% to $10, the price at which investors including Palihapitiya, Coatue Management and funds and accounts managed by BlacRock agreed to invest. That’s 40% below the SPAC’s intraday peak of $16.66 in late January, following an agreement to take solar lender Sunlight Financial LLC public via a reverse merger.As part of that deal, institutional investors committed to a $250 million private stock purchase at $10 a share. Franklin Templeton and Neuberger Berman also participated in the offering.READ MORE: Solar Stock Surge Fades on Search for Post-Lockdown Winners (1)Solar stocks were pummeled Monday, continuing their decline in spite of U.S. President Joe Biden’s infrastructure-focused spending plan that includs green economy initiatives.JinkoSolar Holding Co. appeared to suffer the brunt of the selloff in the wake of a fourth-quarter earnings miss, and was down 7.4% around midday. The Invesco Solar ETF, fell as much as 3.5% to late-March lows. Stocks tracked by the ETF, such as SunPower Corp., First Solar Inc., SolarEdge Technologies Inc. and Sunrun Inc. underperformed the broader market, falling at least 1.1% in New York compared with the S&P 500’s 0.2% decline.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Jack Ma’s Fortune Jumps $2 Billion After Record Alibaba Fine

    (Bloomberg) -- China just slapped a record antitrust fine on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The company thanked the government and investors breathed a sigh of relief.Alibaba’s American depositary receipts climbed 9.3% on Monday in New York, their biggest jump in almost four years. For Jack Ma, the founder of the e-commerce giant, it meant his fortune increased by $2.3 billion to $52.1 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.The $2.8 billion fine is less severe than some investors feared and is based on only 4% of the company’s 2019 domestic sales, far less than the maximum 10% allowed under Chinese law. While the internet giant will have to adjust the way it does business, its vice chairman said regulators won’t impose a radical overhaul of its e-commerce strategy and its chief executive officer declared Alibaba ready to move on.“Alibaba would not have achieved our growth without sound government regulation and service, and the critical oversight, tolerance and support from all of our constituencies have been crucial to our development,” the company said in an open letter. “For this, we are full of gratitude and respect.”Ma, who up until last year was China’s richest person, has lost billions since his nation’s regulators began an anti-monopolistic campaign, halting the initial public offering of his Ant Group Co. payments company just two days before it was scheduled to go public. He is now China’s third-richest person after Zhong Shanshan of bottled-water company Nongfu Spring Co. and Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s Pony Ma.Separately, China’s central bank ordered Ant to become a financial-holding company that will be regulated more like a bank. The move, announced on Monday, will have far-reaching implications for the firm’s growth and its ability to press ahead with an initial public offering. Alibaba shares opened 3.4% higher in Hong Kong on Tuesday.(Updates to include Ant overhaul and stock move in last paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Abu Dhabi Oil Giant Adnoc Considers Drilling, Fertilizer IPOs

    (Bloomberg) -- Abu Dhabi is accelerating plans to sell shares in some oil and gas businesses as the government seeks to deepen its financial markets and diversify its sources of funding.The state energy company, Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., is considering initial public offerings of its drilling business and a fertilizer joint venture called Fertiglobe, according to people with knowledge of the plans. The deals could raise more than $1 billion each, according to the people.Petrostates in the Persian Gulf are trying to bolster their economies after they were hit last year by coronavirus lockdowns and the crash in oil prices. They also want to diversify from fossil fuels by using money raised from their oil assets to invest in other industries.Deliberations on the potential listings are ongoing and no final decisions have been made. Adnoc may retain the businesses or look at other ways of monetizing them, the people said.Both Adnoc Drilling and Fertiglobe, a venture with Amsterdam-based OCI NV, are based in Abu Dhabi. OCI confirmed that it and Adnoc are considering an IPO of Fertiglobe. Adnoc declined to comment.$20 Billion DriveIn recent years, international and local funds have invested more than $20 billion in Adnoc assets such as pipelines and property. Last June, the company sold leasing rights over natural-gas pipelines to a consortium including Global Infrastructure Partners and Brookfield Asset Management Inc., in a deal worth $10.1 billion.Still, its sole IPO to date was the listing of its fuel-retailing unit, Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. for Distribution PJSC, in 2017.Oil-rich Abu Dhabi is the capital of the United Arab Emirates and holds most of the country’s crude deposits. The UAE is the third biggest producer in the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, behind Saudi Arabia and Iraq.Neighboring Saudi Arabia -- the world’s biggest oil exporter -- has a similar strategy. It raised almost $30 billion from the IPO of state energy firm Saudi Aramco in late 2019. Last week, Aramco announced it was selling leasing rights in pipelines for $12.4 billion to a consortium led by U.S. investor EIG Global Energy Partners LLC.Reuters earlier reported the potential Adnoc IPOs.(Updates with OCI comment in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • S&P 500, Dow slip from record highs ahead of earnings, inflation data

    The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones indexes retreated from record levels on Monday, as investors geared up for the start of the corporate reporting season and a key inflation report later this week. A pullback in the benchmark 10-year bond yield from 14-month highs in April eased worries about higher borrowing costs, helping richly valued technology stocks gain ground and drive the S&P 500 and the Dow to record levels. Among the 11 major S&P 500 sectors, technology and communication services shares were the top decliners, after the Russell 1000 Growth index outperformed the Russell 1000 Value index for the last two consecutive weeks.

  • Asia’s Positive Stock Outlook Is Clouded by Chinese Selloff

    (Bloomberg) -- The allure of Asian stocks is fading after beating global peers last year.While 2021 began with investors expecting regional stocks to continue leading the global equity rebound as vaccine rollouts gather pace, that conviction now seems to be in short supply owing to a selloff in Chinese shares and concerns over dollar strength. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index is up just 3.1% year-to-date, compared with a gain of almost 10% each for equity benchmarks in the U.S. and Europe.The recent jump in real U.S. Treasury yields has put a squeeze on risk assets and prompted money managers to rethink geographic and cyclical exposure in their portfolios. Higher yields are also raising the odds of a stronger dollar -- a traditional negative for emerging Asia investors -- just when the worst rout in years in China, the world’s second-biggest stock market, has soured sentiment.“It is hard to see a catalyst for Asia regaining equity-market leadership without a more supportive policy backdrop in China or a reversal of the reflationary market sentiment we have seen in 2021,” said Nick Watson, a portfolio manager at Janus Henderson Investors. “On a regional basis, the 2021 returns from Chinese equities have weighted heavily on the wider index.”Investors are already shying away from making big bets, with intraday swings in the Asian index slipping to the lowest since the start of 2021. China’s CSI 300 Index is down more than 13% from a 13-year high reached in February amid concerns over valuations and potential liquidity tightening in the nation.READ: Chinese Assets Appeal Eroded by Dollar Strength, U.S. RatesMuch of the growth recovery in Asia has been priced in, said Patrik Schowitz, global multi-asset strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management. It downgraded emerging Asia to neutral from overweight “driven mostly by a less bullish view on Chinese equities,” he said.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index was down 0.2% as of 9:42 a.m. in Singapore on Monday.Resurgent VirusAlso hurting Asia’s prospects is a resurgence in virus cases and vaccine shortages in some countries. While investors lauded the region for its progress in containing the pandemic last year, the recent jump in infections in Japan, India, Thailand and the Philippines has weighed on their equity performance.In comparison, nations like the U.S. and the U.K. are much further ahead with their vaccination campaign. Plus some investors see shares in the U.S. and Europe remaining bigger beneficiaries of government stimulus in the near term.Asia “is a less positive Covid story than the U.S. and U.K.,” said Watson. “Unlike other growth markets such as the U.S., investors in Chinese equities are unlikely to find much support from the central bank as authorities try to avoid fueling a stock-market bubble,” he said.READ: More Than 726 Million Shots Given: Covid-19 Vaccine TrackerStill, some are more optimistic on Asian equities. That’s due to attractive valuations, strong growth prospects and expectations that regional manufacturers will benefit from a potential rebound in U.S. consumer spending.“We remain overweight on Asian equities, attracted by an expected 30% EPS growth in 2021, reasonable valuation, Chinese economic strength, and more focus on ESG considerations,” said Sean Taylor, chief investment officer APAC at DWS Group.(Updates MSCI Asia Pacific Index’s performance in the second paragraph, adds Monday’s move in the seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China's revamp of Ant dents investor appetite for IPO revival

    BOSTON/NEW YORK (Reuters) -China's regulatory-imposed revamp of Jack Ma's Ant Group, transforming the hot fintech into a financial holding company, appears to have dented some investor appetite for any plans to revive what would have been the world's biggest IPO. The overhaul comes two days after affiliate Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, which owns around a one-third stake in Ant, was hit with a record $2.75 billion antitrust penalty as China tightens controls on its internet giants. Several Hong Kong and U.S.-based investors, and others who watch China's markets, said the developments seemed to limit the prospects of Ant, lowering its expected profitability and valuation.

  • Holt to head KPMG's UK arm ahead of Carillion probe outcome

    Global accountants KPMG said on Monday that Jon Holt has been elected by partners to head its 2.3 billion pound ($3.17 billion) UK arm, which faces a potential fine and major industry reform. Holt, head of audit since 2019, takes up the CEO job immediately until September 2025, replacing Bill Michael, who resigned after reports that he told partners to "stop moaning" about the impact of COVID-19 on their lives. "Now is the time to challenge ways of working and use what we’ve learnt during the pandemic to really drive positive action," Holt said in a statement.

  • Grab to unveil world's biggest SPAC merger, valued at nearly $40 billion: sources

    Southeast Asia's biggest ride-hailing and food delivery firm Grab Holdings will announce as early as Tuesday a merger with U.S.-based Altimeter that will value Grab at nearly $40 billion and lead to a public listing, four people told Reuters. The merger, which will be the biggest blank-check company deal ever, underscores the frenzy on Wall Street as shell firms have raised $99 billion in the United States so far this year after a record $83 billion fundraising in 2020. Singapore-based Grab's agreement with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) backed by Altimeter Capital includes a $4 billion private investment in public equity (PIPE) from a group of Asian and global investors including Fidelity International and Janus Henderson, the sources said.

  • Bond Traders Face Reflation Fight That Will Echo Around World

    (Bloomberg) -- Bond traders searching for a chink in the armor of central banks are starting to look Down Under, where a likely showdown over yield-curve control is set to test the power of policy makers to contain the next wave of reflation bets.The global trading day for bonds begins in earnest in Sydney each morning, giving developments in Australia’s $600 billion sovereign debt market an out-sized impact on sentiment. It was the scene of a dramatic “flash crash” last year when the yield program was announced, illustrating the potential for turmoil.While the Reserve Bank of Australia has largely tamed markets since then, as the economy’s recovery strengthens, wagers against the RBA’s ability to keep yields lower look poised to rise.“If inflation expectations do start to un-anchor, then I think the RBA will be one of the first central banks to be tested by bond traders,” said Shaun Roache, an economist at S&P Global Ratings in Singapore. “The RBA is a canary in the coal mine for central banks as it is ahead in its labor market recovery.”The RBA brought short-sellers quickly to heel when the global bond rout emboldened them to test its grip on yield control in February. After weeks of aggressive positioning by traders, the bank nudged up the cost of speculating on rising rates and the yield on benchmark three-year bonds fell neatly back into line with its 0.1% target.But keeping the market at bay next time may prove more difficult, as vaccination campaigns gather pace in major economies and the U.S. recovery nears an “inflection point,” emboldening traders. Pressure is already apparent in Australia’s three-year swap rate, which is increasing the costs of managing interest-rate risks for corporate borrowers.If yield control fails in Australia, it may fade away as a potential option for other monetary authorities in need of more policy ammunition. Especially because yield control’s record in Japan -- the only other country to officially employ it -- is patchy.Pinning the rate of one key bond maturity has helped the Bank of Japan reduce borrowing costs in general and also allowed it to slow the pace of bond purchases. But it has come at a cost. The nation’s debt market is lambasted as dysfunctional and an economic recovery strong enough to revive inflation looks as far away as ever.Widening GapBeneath the surface, problems are building Down Under too. While the RBA has its thumb on one specific bond line, there is a large gulf between the yield on this security and those maturing slightly later. There’s also a widening gap to rates on the suite of derivatives linked to three-year yields that flow through into borrowing costs for companies and consumers.The three-year swap rate surged through February and March, rising to four times the RBA’s target for three-year bonds amid pressure from higher U.S. yields and a rebounding economy at home.Australia’s bond futures tell a similar story. The yield implied by three-year futures doubled in the two weeks to Feb. 26 and remains elevated, even after retreating from its high point.“Lack of liquidity, a central bank that’s digging its heels in -- all that, for us, means there’s going to be more volatility in Aussie rates,” said Kellie Wood, a fixed-income portfolio manager at Schroders Plc’s Australian unit. “The RBA has succeeded in terms of round one. But we are starting to see cracks,” said Wood, who expects the market to challenge the 0.1% target again.Stephen Miller, an investment consultant at GSFM, an arm of Canada’s CI Financial Corp., agrees that higher yields may arrive in Australia sooner than the RBA thinks. “It will be powerless if the U.S. curve shifts upwards and other rates markets follow,” said Miller.Not everyone is prepared to bet against the RBA.For Fidelity International’s Anthony Doyle, taking on the RBA may be a recipe for steep losses if past lessons from the European Central Bank and U.S. Federal Reserve are anything to go by.Nine years ago, then ECB President Mario Draghi vowed to do “whatever it takes” to save the euro, leading to quantitative easing and bond purchases that are still in place. The Fed said more than a year ago that it would buy unlimited amounts of Treasuries to keep borrowing costs at rock-bottom levels, and it’s still holding firm.Holding the Cards“I don’t think it’s ever wise to fight anyone that has a printing press,” said Doyle, a cross-asset investment specialist at Fidelity in Sydney. “The RBA as a house holds all the cards. If they want yields lower, they’ll get it.”This caution is shared by JPMorgan Asset Management’s Kerry Craig.For now, the central bank “definitely has enough dry powder,” said Craig, a strategist in Melbourne. But he is concerned that with monetary policy and markets around the world moving in sync, “you can only fight so much if U.S. rates or global rates go higher -- it’s going to drag Australian ones up.”Yet Governor Philip Lowe isn’t doing everything he could to damp doubts over the RBA’s resolve. His reluctance to make an early switch in the yield target to bonds maturing in November 2024, from ones due in April 2024, is fueling debate about how soon the policy could be wound back.Lowe said at the conclusion of the latest board meeting on April 6 that a decision would be made later this year, without being more specific. He also indicated that the RBA expected to maintain “highly supportive monetary conditions” until at least 2024, even though the number of Australians with a job has returned to pre-pandemic levels.“We don’t think they’ll extend yield-curve control” beyond the current April 2024 bond, said Wood, who warned of potential taper tantrums.Lowe’s February win against short sellers, and a slide in yields at home and abroad over recent weeks, has given the RBA space to breathe. But it’s likely only a matter of time before bond traders come back for round two.“Everybody’s watching how this is going to unfold,” said S&P’s Roache. “The RBA may not want this role, but it is taking quite a starring role I think among global central banks.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • As Biden works to fix chips shortage, Intel promises help for automakers

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden met with executives from major companies on Monday to discuss the global chip shortage that has hit automakers and spurred Intel Corp to announce it plans to make chips for car plants at its factories in the next six to nine months. During the meeting, Biden said he had bipartisan support for legislation to fund the semiconductor industry.

  • Record Alibaba Fine Shows China’s Big Tech Can’t Fight Back

    (Bloomberg) -- After China imposed a record antitrust fine on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., the e-commerce giant did an unusual thing: It thanked regulators.“Alibaba would not have achieved our growth without sound government regulation and service, and the critical oversight, tolerance and support from all of our constituencies have been crucial to our development,” the company said in an open letter. “For this, we are full of gratitude and respect.”It’s a sign of how odd China’s crackdown on the power of big tech has been compared with the rest of the world. Mark Zuckerberg and Tim Cook would likely not express such public gratitude if the U.S. government were to hit Facebook Inc. or Apple Inc. with record antitrust fines.Almost everything about China’s regulatory push is out of the ordinary. Beijing regulators wrapped up their landmark probe in just four months, compared with the years that such investigations take in the U.S. or Europe. They sent a clear message to the country’s largest corporations and their leaders that anti-competitive behavior will have consequences.For Alibaba, the $2.8 billion fine was less severe than many feared and helps lift a cloud of uncertainty hanging over founder Jack Ma’s internet empire. The 18.2 billion yuan penalty was based on just 4% of the internet giant’s 2019 domestic revenue, regulators said. While that’s triple the previous high of almost $1 billion that U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm Inc. handed over in 2015, it’s far less than the maximum 10% allowed under Chinese law. Alibaba’s shares rose more than 8% Monday in Hong Kong.“We’re happy to get the matter behind us,” Joseph Tsai, co-founder and vice chairman, said on an investor call on Monday. “These regulatory actions are undertaken to ensure fair competition.”The fine came with a plethora of “rectifications” that Alibaba will have to put in place -- such as curtailing the practice of forcing merchants to choose between Alibaba or a competing platform -- many of which the company had already pledged to establish. But Tsai said regulators won’t impose radical changes to its e-commerce strategy. Instead, he and other executives pledged to open up Alibaba’s marketplaces more, lower costs for merchants while spending “billions of yuan” to help its clients handle e-commerce.Tsai said the company is unaware of any other antitrust investigations into the company, except for a previously discussed probe into acquisitions and investments by Alibaba and other tech giants.“The required corrective measures will likely limit Alibaba’s revenue growth as a further expansion in market share will be constrained,” Lina Choi, a senior vice president at Moody’s Investors Service, said in a note. “Investments to retain merchants and upgrade products and services will also reduce its profit margins.”Alibaba Chief Executive Officer Daniel Zhang on Saturday declared his company now ready to move on from its ordeal, while China’s Communist Party mouthpiece People’s Daily issued assurances that Beijing wasn’t trying to stifle the sector.The Hangzhou-based firm “has escaped possible outcomes such as a forced breakup or divestment of assets. The penalty will not shake up its business model, either,” said Jet Deng, an antitrust lawyer at the Beijing office of law firm Dentons.Beijing remains intent on reining in its internet and fintech giants, a broad campaign that’s wiped more than $250 billion off Alibaba’s valuation since October. The e-commerce giant’s speedy capitulation underscores its vulnerability to further regulatory action -- a far cry from just six years ago, when Alibaba openly contested one agency’s censure over counterfeit goods on Taobao and eventually forced the State Administration for Industry and Commerce to backtrack on its allegations.On Monday, shares in Alibaba’s fellow internet giants from social media titan Tencent Holdings Ltd. to food delivery leader Meituan and JD.com Inc. fell on fears they could draw similar scrutiny. “It’s exactly what the market is thinking right now: Tencent and Meituan are next in line if the same standards are to be applied, but even the worst won’t be so bad,” said Zhuang Jiapeng, a fund manager at Shenzhen JM Capital Co.Beyond antitrust, government agencies are said to be scrutinizing other parts of Ma’s empire, including Ant Group Co.’s consumer-lending businesses and Alibaba’s extensive media holdings. And the shock of the crackdown will continue to resonate with peers from Tencent and Baidu Inc. to Meituan, forcing them to tread far more carefully on business expansions and acquisitions for some time to come.What Bloomberg Intelligence SaysChina’s record fine on Alibaba may lift the regulatory overhang that has weighed on the company since the start of an anti-monopoly probe in late December. The 18.2 billion yuan ($2.8 billion) fine, to penalize the anti-competitive practice of merchant exclusivity, is equivalent to 4% of Alibaba’s 2019 domestic sales. Still, the company may have to be conservative with acquisitions and its broader business practices.-- Vey-Sern Ling and Tiffany Tam, analystsClick here for the full research.The investigation into Alibaba was one of the opening salvos in a campaign seemingly designed to curb the power of China’s internet leaders, which kicked off after Ma infamously rebuked “pawn shop” Chinese lenders, regulators who don’t get the internet, and the “old men” of the global banking community. Those comments set in motion an unprecedented regulatory offensive, including scuttling Ant’s $35 billion initial public offering.It remains unclear whether the watchdog or other agencies might demand further action. Regulators are said, for instance, to be concerned about Alibaba’s ability to sway public discourse and want the company to sell some of its media assets, including the South China Morning Post, Hong Kong’s leading English-language newspaper.Read more: China Presses Alibaba to Sell Media Assets, Including SCMPChina’s top financial regulators now see Tencent as the next target for increased supervision, Bloomberg News has reported. And the central bank is said to be leading discussions around establishing a joint venture with local technology giants to oversee the lucrative data they collect from hundreds of millions of consumers, which would be a significant escalation in regulators’ attempts to tighten their grip over the country’s internet sector.“The high fine puts the regulator in the media spotlight and sends a strong signal to the tech sector that such types of exclusionary conduct will no longer be tolerated,” said Angela Zhang, author of “Chinese Antitrust Exceptionalism” and director of the Centre for Chinese Law at the University of Hong Kong. “It’s a stone that kills two birds.”For now, it appears investors are just glad it wasn’t worse. In its statement, the State Administration for Market Regulation concluded Alibaba had used data and algorithms “to maintain and strengthen its own market power and obtain improper competitive advantage.” Its practice of imposing a “pick one from two” choice on merchants “shuts out and restricts competition” in the domestic online retail market, according to the statement.The firm will be required to implement “comprehensive rectifications,” including strengthening internal controls, upholding fair competition and protecting businesses on its platform and consumers’ rights, the regulator said. It will need to submit reports on self-regulation to the authority for three consecutive years.The company will have to make adjustments but can now “start over,” Zhang wrote in a memo to Alibaba’s employees Saturday.“We believe market concerns over the anti-monopoly investigation on BABA are addressed by SAMR’s recent decision and penalties,” Jefferies analysts wrote in a research note entitled “A New Starting Point.”Indeed, The People’s Daily said in its commentary Saturday that the punishment was intended merely to “prevent the disorderly expansion of capital.”“It doesn’t mean denying the significant role of platform economy in overall economic and social development, and doesn’t signal a shift of attitude in terms of the country’s support to the platform economy,” the newspaper said. “Regulations are for better development, and ‘reining in’ is also a kind of love.”(Updates with shares and commentary from the fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow ease from record levels; earnings, data in focus

    The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones indexes retreated from record levels on Monday, as investors geared up for the start of the corporate reporting season and a key inflation report later this week. A pullback in the benchmark 10-year bond yield from 14-month highs in April eased worries about higher borrowing costs, helping richly valued technology stocks gain ground and drive the S&P 500 and the Dow to record levels.

  • Stocks Drop From Record Highs; Yields Edge Higher: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks slipped from record highs while investors weighed the start of corporate earnings season and an influx of bond supply that loom as speedbumps to a roaring rally.Intel Corp. led tech shares lower after Nvidia Corp. said it’s offering the company’s first server microprocessors, extending a push into Intel’s most lucrative market. The S&P 500 dipped into negative territory in the wake of a third straight week of gains for the benchmark index. In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 Index weakened.Yields were mostly higher as the U.S. Treasury auctioned three- and 10-year notes at slightly lower demand than the previous sales of the securities. The government will offer 30-year bonds tomorrow.“We’re just kind of digesting,” said Marc Odo, client portfolio manager at Swan Global Investments. “This quiet period is just everyone digesting the first quarter and all of the news coming out of Washington about fiscal policy and monetary policy.”While the U.S. recovery is accelerating, parts of Europe and South America are beset by rising Covid-19 cases and troubled vaccination rollouts. The rotation toward cyclical and small-cap stocks appears to have stalled as well, prompting worry about the strength of the U.S. economic comeback at the start of earnings season.At the same time, massive government spending and central-bank stimulus could stoke excessive inflation. In an interview aired Sunday with CBS’s 60 Minutes, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sought to provide reassurance that any surge in price pressures won’t last.“Investors are concerned about the impact the proposed infrastructure bill will have on corporate profits,” said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer for Independent Advisor Alliance. “If the corporate tax rate goes up by one-third from 21% to 28% then that will be a significant hit to earnings.”Elsewhere, oil rose with the dollar little changed. Bitcoin neared an all-time high before a listing by the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange.Some key events to watch this week:Banks and financial firms begin reporting first-quarter earnings, including JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc., Bank of America Corp., Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Group Inc.U.S. officials and company executives are due to discuss the global shortage of computer chips on Monday.The U.S. releases inflation data Tuesday.Chinese trade data are scheduled for Tuesday.Economic Club of Washington hosts Fed Chair Jerome Powell for a moderated Q&A on Wednesday.U.S. Federal Reserve releases Beige Book on Wednesday.U.S. data including initial jobless claims, industrial production and retail sales come Thursday.China economic growth, industrial production and retail sales figures are on Friday.These are some of the main moves in financial markets:For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Alibaba accepts record China fine and vows to change

    China's regulators slapped a $2.8bn fine on the e-commerce giant over monopoly concerns

  • Microsoft makes $20bn bet on speech AI firm Nuance

    The US tech giant is buying artificial intelligence firm Nuance, best known for developing Apple's Siri.

  • BlackRock, Temasek to Raise Billions for Carbon-Cutting Startups

    (Bloomberg) -- Two of the world’s most powerful money managers are joining forces to build a business on climate-change investing and raise one of the largest venture-capital funds dedicated to carbon-cutting technologies.BlackRock Inc. and Singapore’s Temasek Holdings Pte. formed a new firm, Decarbonization Partners, to take stakes in startups that have the potential to reduce the world’s reliance on fossil fuels and meet the goal of zero-carbon emissions in three decades. They’re committing a total of $600 million to the effort, including $300 million of seed capital for a $1 billion first fund, and raising the rest from outside investors.Eventually, Decarbonization Partners aims to manage billions across multiple funds, BlackRock Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink said in an interview with Bloomberg Television, adding, “I look at this as one of the greatest investment opportunities over our lifetimes.”Although renewables are displacing coal in power generation and electric vehicles can be cost-competitive with gasoline-driven cars, there are no viable solutions for problems like large-scale storage of energy or clean alternatives to carbon-intensive cement and steel production. Hydrocarbons still dominate much of the economy because they're cheap and easy to transport.Today, the pools of money dedicated to clean tech are growing, but managers tend to focus either on the bleeding edge of innovation or cash-flowing assets such as solar arrays and wind farms. BlackRock and Temasek are zeroing in on late-stage VC, the point at which startups need greater amounts of capital to manufacture at scale and expand into new markets.“As you look at the transition to greener options, there is obviously a need to address the gulf between the cost of what’s available today and the cost curve of those solutions,” Dilhan Pillay Sandrasegara, CEO of Temasek International, said. “That’s why private capital is required, to give these solutions a chance of making it to commercialization, to where the cost curves can be brought down to the levels of non-green options or even lower.” Breakthrough Energy Ventures, founded by Bill Gates in 2015, is currently the largest VC player in sustainable energy. It has raised more than $2 billion for early-stage investing, where the risk of failure is high, and anticipates holding its stakes for 20 years or longer. Another, Energy Impact Partners, has raised $1.7 billion, mainly from power utilities and industrial companies.More money is flowing into carbon-related investing. Dealmakers Chamath Palihapitiya and Ian Osborne plan to raise at least $1 billion for a publicly traded vehicle. Venture funding for climate tech startups totaled $16 billion in 2019, up from about $400 million in 2013, according to a PwC report published last year.The first climate-investing boom between 2006 and 2011 ended poorly, with venture funds losing more than half the $25 billion invested. One notable bankruptcy was Solyndra, a solar-panel startup with financing backed by U.S. taxpayers.Decarbonization Partners will operate like a traditional VC fund, asking investors to lock up money for about a decade and targeting annualized returns of about 20%. Fink offered $5 billion as a longer-term goal for assets under management.“We’re going to be testing this, we’re going to be building it, we’re going to have proof of concept and then we’ll see,” he said. “This is not tens of billions of dollars. It may lead to those types of large-scale investments, but it doesn’t need to be that large-scale.”Temasek, a state-owned investor that oversees about $230 billion, has pledged to reduce net-carbon emissions by its portfolio companies to half their 2010 level by 2030 and to zero by 2050. Because it controls Singapore Airlines, one of Temasek’s priorities is finding a sustainable and cost-effective alternative to jet fuel. Pillay and Fink described their shared interest in making green hydrogen a practical replacement for fossil fuels. Decarbonization Partners also is targeting technologies in battery storage, autonomous driving and power grid reliability, as well as materials and process innovation for industries and infrastructure.As the world’s largest asset manager, New York-based BlackRock has the reach and client relationships to marshal capital into new investment vehicles. Just last week, it raised $4.8 billion to buy renewable-power facilities and separately raised $1.5 billion from Temasek, the California State Teachers’ Retirement System and others for two exchange-traded funds. The ETFs use proprietary research and analytics to find stocks that’ll benefit in the low-carbon transition.Fink has taken a vocal stance in the fight to reduce carbon emissions, declaring climate change an investment risk and pushing for sustainability. In his annual letter to CEOs in January, he said companies must disclose plans for making their business models compatible with a net-zero economy.Read more: Fink Demands Net-Zero Disclosure as Climate Push StrengthensTemasek and BlackRock already are partners in a Chinese asset-management business and Temasek is one of BlackRock’s top shareholders. Pillay, who takes over as Temasek CEO in October, said he’ll judge the new venture’s success on two measures: the speed at which its investments help achieve carbon abatement in the economy, and profitability.“We’re not going to look at sacrificing returns,” he said. “We may have to wait longer, given the early-stage element of this partnership, but we do believe the returns will come.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Watch U.S. Inflation for Hidden Price Momentum: Eco Week Ahead

    (Bloomberg) -- A flurry of U.S. economic reports this week may signal the underlying strength of growth and inflation pressures as the country’s thaw from the coronavirus crisis begins to spread.One of the most-watched reports will be the consumer price index, with March data likely to show a heady acceleration from last year’s pandemic conditions. Economists may zero in on the monthly change to gauge momentum however, with a 0.5% gain forecast.Investors are watching such figures to determine the odds of elevated price pressures becoming self-sustaining, amid possible supply-chain constraints, massive fiscal and monetary stimulus and pent-up consumer demand.The March retail sales report will likely bear out that demand theme, which has prompted economists to raise growth forecasts for this year. Their median estimate calls for a 5.5% increase in purchases after a winter weather-depressed February.Meantime, industrial production at the nation’s factories, mines and utilities is projected to rebound strongly, led by robust manufacturing. Factory production is forecast to rise 4%. While lean inventories and solid demand are bolstering order books at manufacturers, materials shortages, elevated input prices and shipping delays are complicating production efforts.At week’s end, the government will issue its housing starts report for March, which may have rebounded from February when winter storms delayed construction efforts. While home sales have shown signs of leveling off, builder backlogs remain hefty.What Bloomberg Economics Says:“Narrow pockets of elevated demand and localized supply-chain disruptions will create price spikes in a limited subset of categories. However, the more dominant factor containing inflation will come from excess labor slack and the resulting absence of rising wage pressures.”--Carl Riccadonna, Yelena Shulyatyeva, Andrew Husby and Eliza Winger. For full analysis, click hereElsewhere, a slew of Federal Reserve and European Central Bank officials are scheduled to speak before the two central banks’ quiet periods set in and the World Trade Organization holds a meeting with vaccine makers on export restrictions. Turkey watchers will be keeping a close eye on the interest-rate decision on Thursday.Click here for what happened last week and below is our wrap of what is coming up in the global economy.U.S. and CanadaInvestors will be watching a phalanx of Fed speakers this week before they enter a pre-meeting quiet period. Chair Jerome Powell addresses the Economic Club of Washington on Wednesday, and at least seven of his colleagues are scheduled to make appearances. The Fed’s Beige Book -- a collection of economic and business activity assessments within each of the central bank’s 12 regions -- is also due.In Canada, the quarterly business sentiment survey will be the central bank’s last data point before its April 21 decision.For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for the U.S.AsiaChina’s trade data on Tuesday is set to show another surge in both exports and imports in March from a year earlier, when Covid-restrictions were still curbing commerce. On Friday, industrial production, retail sales and investment data for the same month and GDP figures for the first quarter are all projected to race higher for the same reason.Central banks in New Zealand, Singapore and South Korea all have meetings, with no changes to their main policy settings expected, according to early survey responses from economists.For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for AsiaEurope, Middle East, AfricaData in coming days will start hinting at how the region fared in the first quarter at a time of renewed lockdowns and varying efforts at vaccinations.In the U.K., gross domestic product probably rose in February, but by too small a quantum to cancel out the 2.9% drop recorded in the previous month. Meanwhile euro-zone industrial production is likely to show a decline in February, with data from national statistics offices so far pointing to a pullback in the sector.The coming week offers ECB policy makers a final chance to air views before a quiet period begins preceding their April 22 meeting. President Christine Lagarde will be among a line-up of speakers scheduled for the coming days. Executive Board member Fabio Panetta said in an interview published Sunday that two years of euro-area economic expansion may have been permanently lost.Elsewhere in Europe, Serbia’s central bank will probably keep its interest rate unchanged, while monetary officials in Ukraine may continue tightening policy as inflation surges and a deal with the International Monetary Fund remains far away.In Turkey, the new central bank governor, Sahap Kavcioglu, is expected to hold the benchmark rate at 19% at his first monetary-policy meeting on Thursday. He’s been fighting to win over investors with a commitment to tight monetary policy after his predecessor was fired following a 200 basis-point increase last month.Uganda may hold its key rate for a fifth straight meeting on Wednesday and the same day, the Bank of Namibia will probably leave its rate unchanged too after its neighbor South Africa held in March. Namibia’s benchmark is 25 basis points higher than South Africa’s, helping to protect the country’s reserves and currency peg.For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for EMEALatin AmericaThe faltering nature of recoveries in Colombia and Brazil should be laid bare by their February retail sales reports as the former again imposed restrictions to contain the virus while the latter’s national health crisis has deepened.Jobs reports in Mexico, Brazil and Peru can also be expected to underscore the damage inflicted by the pandemic. Millions of workers in the region’s two largest economies remain sidelined while the labor market in Peru’s capital, the megacity of Lima, is off last year’s lows but still far removed from pre-pandemic form.Argentina posts its March consumer prices report Thursday. Annual inflation is over 40% and some forecasts see 50% before year-end as midterm elections and stalled talks with the IMF on a $45 billion loan restructuring may serve to discourage fiscal restraint.A number of the region’s smaller economies join Brazil and Peru in reporting trade figures in the coming week. Taken as a whole, Latin America’s bigger economies saw a surge in trade surpluses in 2020 as the pandemic’s demand shock curbed imports.For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for Latin AmericaFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.