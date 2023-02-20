U.S. markets closed

United States Buy Now Pay Later Business Report 2023: BNPL Payments are Expected to Grow by 19.0% to Reach $112,953.0 Million in 2023 - Forecasts to 2028

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Market Share, Product Analysis, Business Model, Demographics - Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

BNPL payments are expected to grow by 19.0% on an annual basis to reach US$112,953.0 million in 2023.

The BNPL payment industry in United States has recorded strong growth over the last four quarters, supported by increased ecommerce penetration.

Medium to long term growth story of BNPL industry in United States remains strong. BNPL payment adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 10.4% during 2023-2028. The BNPL Gross Merchandise Value in the country will increase from US$94,946.2 million in 2022 to reach US$185,624.0 million by 2028.

In the United States, buy now pay later (BNPL) providers are facing increasing scrutiny from investors and regulators. While investors are demanding profitability from BNPL firms, the increasing competition in the space, coupled with the prospect of recession, is threatening their business model.

To grow their purchase value and margins, BNPL firms have continued to expand their merchant and customer base in the domestic as well as international markets. From the short-term perspective, holiday spending in the United States is expected to boost BNPL transaction value and volume for providers.

Affirm and PayPal reports strong operational numbers amid the rising turbulence for the BNPL industry

The macroeconomic factors have had a severe impact on the financial performance of BNPL firms in the United States. The rising interest environment and declining consumer sentiment mean a slower growth period for businesses. However, Affirm and PayPal have continued to post strong operational numbers in the sector.

For Affirm, the gross merchandise value surged 62% year over year in Q3 2022. Furthermore, the number of active customers increased to 14.7 million, reporting a growth of 69% year over year, while active merchants surged 140% to reach 245,000. With the BNPL service offered by Affirm approaching 2% of the e-commerce spending in the United States, the numbers are not bad by any means in the current macroeconomic environment.

Improving product features, controlling operating expenses, focusing on unit economics, and managing credit performance are among the strategies that have allowed the firm to report strong numbers in Q3 2022. The strong performance in the quarter, coupled with the strong fundamentals of the firm, shows that the BNPL model can turn profitable in the long term.

PayPal, another leader in the BNPL segment, reported a strong set of numbers in Q3 2022. With nearly US$5 billion in volume, PayPal achieved a growth of 157% year over year, making the firm market leader during the quarter. The strong merchant network of 280,000 and ever-expanding active customer base of over 25 million has allowed the firm to report strong numbers in Q3 2022.

The growing merchant base and active customer numbers are among the key factors that have backed the strong performance of both Affirm and PayPal. Going forward, Affirm is also seeking to boost its presence in the offline market to further accelerate its growth. Consequently, other firms can also adopt similar strategies while building a path to profitability in the United States.

BNPL providers are forging strategic alliances to drive their BNPL transaction volume and value

To achieve their growth objectives and drive profitability, BNPL firms are seeking to expand their merchant base, and consequently are forging strategic alliances with businesses across industry verticals.

In November 2022, Sezzle, the United States-based BNPL provider, announced that the firm had entered into a strategic alliance with Bankful, a payment gateway. Through strategic collaboration, Sezzle will enable the BNPL payment method for Bankful's merchants around the world. Currently, the firm has a merchant network of 48,700, which includes leading brands such as Target, GameStop, and Shop Adorn, among others.

In November 2022, Uplift and Emirates also forged an alliance to offer BNPL payment capabilities to their customers in the United States and Canada. The partnership comes at a time when travel activities have recorded a strong rebound after the slump caused by the global pandemic outbreak. With travelers seeking flexible payment options, more such strategic collaborations are expected in the United States market.

As competition intensifies and regulatory and investor scrutiny grows, the publisher expects BNPL firms to focus on increasing their merchant and customer base from the short to medium-term perspective. This will subsequently drive their transaction volume and value in the United States.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) industry, covering market opportunities and risks across a range of retail categories. With over 75 KPIs at country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of BNPL market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.

It breaks down market opportunity by type of business model, sales channels (offline and online), and distribution models. In addition, it provides a snapshot of consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in United States. KPIs in both value and volume term help in getting in-depth understanding of end market dynamics.

The research methodology is based on industry best practices. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view on emerging business and investment market opportunities.

Scope

United States Buy Now Pay Later Market Share Analysis by Key Players

  • Paypal

  • Klarna

  • Affirm

  • Afterpay

  • Futurepay

  • Quadpay

  • Sezzle

  • Macy's

  • Kafene

  • Google Pay

  • Sunbit

United States BNPL Market Size and Spending Pattern, 2019-2028

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

United States Buy Now Pay Later Revenue Analysis, 2019-2028

  • Buy Now Pay Later Revenues

  • Buy Now Pay Later Share by Revenue Segments

  • Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Merchant Commission

  • Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Missed Payment Fee Revenue

  • Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Pay Now & Other Income

United States Buy Now Pay Later Operational KPIs & Statistics, 2019-2028

  • Buy Now Pay Later Active Consumer Base

  • Buy Now Pay Later Bad Debt

United States BNPL by Purpose, 2019-2028

  • Convenience - Short Term Loans

  • Credit - Loan Term Loans

United States BNPL by Business Model, 2019-2028

  • Two-Party (BNPL offered by retailers)

  • Three-Party BNPL Offering

United States BNPL by Merchant Ecosystem, 2019-2028

  • Open Loop System

  • Closed Loop System

United States BNPL by Distribution Model Analysis, 2019-2028

  • Standalone

  • Banks & Payment Service Providers

  • Marketplaces

United States BNPL Analysis by Channel, 2019-2028

  • Online Channel

  • POS Channel

United States Buy Now Pay Later in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

United States Buy Now Pay Later in Home Improvement: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

United States Buy Now Pay Later in Travel/Entertainment: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Average Value per Transaction Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

United States Buy Now Pay Later in Services: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

United States Buy Now Pay Later in Automotive: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

United States Buy Now Pay Later in Healthcare and Wellness: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

United States Buy Now Pay Later in Groceries: Market Size and Forecast

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

United States Buy Now Pay Later Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour

  • Sales Uplift by Product Category

  • Share by Age Group

  • Share by Income

  • Share by Gender

  • Adoption Rationale

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vfowa2-states-buy?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


