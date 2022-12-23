U.S. markets open in 4 hours 39 minutes

United States Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Market Report 2022: A $6.49 Billion Market by 2027 - Growing Awareness of BNPL as an Alternative Payment Option

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

U.S. Buy Now Pay Later Market

U.S. Buy Now Pay Later Market
U.S. Buy Now Pay Later Market

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Buy Now Pay Later Market Research Report by Channel, Enterprise Size, End-use, State - United States Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States Buy Now Pay Later Market size was estimated at USD 1,541.45 million in 2021, USD 1,924.09 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 27.09% to reach USD 6,495.80 million by 2027.

In this report, the years 2018 and 2020 are considered as historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered as the forecast period.

Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:

The report delivers insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecasts, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.

Cumulative Impact of 2022 Russia Ukraine Conflict:

The potential effects of ongoing war and uncertainty in Eastern Europe are expected to have an adverse impact on the world economy, with especially long-term harsh effects on Russia.This report uncovers the impact of demand & supply, pricing variants, strategic uptake of vendors, and recommendations for Buy Now Pay Later market considering the current update on the conflict and its global response.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Buy Now Pay Later Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Competitive Scenario:

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate.

The report answers questions such as:

  • What is the market size and forecast of the United States Buy Now Pay Later Market?

  • What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the United States Buy Now Pay Later Market during the forecast period?

  • Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the United States Buy Now Pay Later Market?

  • What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the United States Buy Now Pay Later Market?

  • What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the United States Buy Now Pay Later Market?

  • What is the market share of the leading vendors in the United States Buy Now Pay Later Market?

  • What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the United States Buy Now Pay Later Market?

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

136

Forecast Period

2021 - 2027

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021

$1541.45 Million

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027

$6495.8 Million

Compound Annual Growth Rate

27.0%

Regions Covered

United States

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • High adoption rates of digital wallets

  • Rising popularity among eCommerce retailers and their customers

Restraints

  • Limited awareness and rising number of fraudulent activities

Opportunities

  • Increased acceptance of consumers to use mobile banking solutions

  • Growing awareness of BNPL as a payment alternative

Challenges

  • Improper regulatory standards

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

  • Based on Channel, the market was studied across Online and POS.

  • Based on Enterprise Size, the market was studied across Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises.

  • Based on End-use, the market was studied across Consumer Electronics, Fashion & Garment, Healthcare, Leisure & Entertainment, and Retail.

  • Based on State, the market was studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

Company Usability Profiles

  • Affirm, Inc.

  • Afterpay Pty Ltd

  • Amazon.com, Inc.

  • Atome

  • Flipkart Internet Private Limited

  • Grab Holdings Inc.

  • Hoolah Holdings Pte Ltd.

  • Klarna Inc.

  • LatitudePay Australia Pty Ltd

  • Laybuy Group Holdings Limited.

  • Mastercard International Incorporated

  • Monzo Bank Limited

  • One97 Communications Limited (Paytm)

  • Openpay Pty Ltd.

  • Payl8r (Social Money Ltd.)

  • PayPal Holdings, Inc.

  • Perpay Inc.

  • Sezzle Inc

  • SPLITIT USA INC.

  • Zip Co Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7na4xk

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


