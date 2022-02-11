U.S. markets open in 4 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,473.50
    -24.00 (-0.53%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,995.00
    -144.00 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,592.25
    -108.75 (-0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,034.80
    -13.70 (-0.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.20
    +0.32 (+0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.00
    -10.40 (-0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    22.95
    -0.57 (-2.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1392
    -0.0039 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0310
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.09
    +5.13 (+25.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3557
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.0320
    +0.0020 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,374.18
    -1,150.16 (-2.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,005.07
    -15.11 (-1.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,610.60
    -61.80 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

United States CAD Software Market Report 2021-2030 Featuring Dassault Systemes, Hexagon, Bentley Systems, Autodesk, 3D Systems, Trimble, Siemens, IronCAD LLC, AVEVA Group, PTC, and CNC Software

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

U.S. CAD Software Market

U.S. CAD Software Market
U.S. CAD Software Market

Dublin, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. CAD Software Market Research Report - Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. CAD software market value stood at $2,458.6 million in 2020, and it is expected to rise to $4,271.5 million by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.7% from 2020 to 2030.

The major factor driving the market is the surging usage of the CAD software in the packaging industry and automotive industry.

The U.S. is home to several industries that were significantly affected because of the lockdown imposed by the government to control the spread of the COVID-19 infection. For example, the growth of the automotive industry slowed down massively because of the disruptions in the manufacturing and supply chain processes on account of the imposition of lockdowns and restrictions on the movement of people and goods.

This subsequently hampered the progress of the U.S. computer-aided design software market as the demand for the software fell among automobile manufacturers.

The surging use of the CAD software in the automotive industry is fueling the progress of the industry.

Between 3D and 2D software, the demand for the former was higher during the last few years, and this trend will continue in the upcoming years. The 3D software works more efficiently and provides a deeper insight when drawing designs than the 2D version.

End users are predicted to prefer cloud-based deployment over the on-premises one in the coming years. This is because the cloud provides improved agility, remote access from any internet-connected device, and better scalability.

The aerospace and defense industry is expected to use the CAD software extensively in the coming years, owing to the growing requirement for state-of-the-art space shuttles, aircraft, and missiles. High accuracy is required in the production of aerospace and defense components, which is fueling the adoption of the CAD software for product designing in this industry.

The players operating in the U.S. CAD software market are focusing on mergers and acquisitions to bolster their position. For instance, an agreement was signed by 3D Systems Corporation in September 2021 for acquiring Oqton Inc., a software company that offers cloud-based manufacturing operating system (MOS) platforms.

The industry is fragmented in nature because of the presence of various major players.

The mushrooming requirement for the CAD software in the packaging industry is one of the major growth drivers for the U.S. CAD software market. Packaging systems are needed for labeling, product filling, strapping, and wrapping processes.

With these machines becoming highly complex, designers and engineers are turning to the CAD software for meeting the mechatronic engineering challenges. This software makes unconventional modeling of packaging equipment possible via simulation and various communication control tools, which assist in the optimization of motors and selection of actuators.

Dassault Systemes SE, Hexagon AB, Bentley Systems Inc., Autodesk Inc., 3D Systems Corporation, Trimble Inc., Siemens AG, IronCAD LLC, AVEVA Group plc, PTC Inc., and CNC Software Inc. are some of the most-significant companies in the market.

Market Dynamics

Trends

  • Focus On Acquisitions by Market Players

  • Shift From License-Based To Subscription-Based Model

  • Transition From 2D Cad To 3D Cad

Drivers

  • Increasing Use of Cad Software In Packaging Industry

  • Growing Cad Adoption In Automotive Industry

Restraints

  • Availability of Free and Open-Source Cad Software, Coupled With Software Piracy

  • High Cost of Advanced and 3D Cad Software

Opportunities

  • Growing Adoption of Saas-Based Model

  • Rising Popularity of Cloud-Based Cad Services

Impact of COVID-19 On U.S. Cad Software Market

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Company Profiles

  • Dassault Systemes SE

  • Autodesk Inc.

  • Bentley Systems Inc.

  • Trimble Inc.

  • PTC Inc.

  • 3D Systems Corporation

  • AVEVA Group plc

  • Hexagon AB

  • IronCAD LLC

  • CNC Software Inc.

  • Siemens AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ylwy2h

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Inflation: The items that are getting more expensive — and those that aren't

    Where inflation is — and isn’t —following January’s CPI report

  • Report: Amazon retail CEO Dave Clark sells Medina home, moves to Dallas

    The move came before Washington's 7% capital gains tax was set to take effect at the beginning of 2022.

  • Ford Idles More Production Capacity. The Reason Isn’t What You Expect.

    Ford has been forced to take more production capacity offline, according to reports. The issue isn't the chip shortage.

  • Why Micron Technology Stock Is Surging Today

    Shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) were spiking in early trading on Thursday, up as much as 7.4% in early trading before settling into a 5% gain as of this writing. Late on Wednesday, NAND flash suppliers Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) and Japan-based Kioxia, which have a joint venture to produce NAND flash chips, announced that contamination of some key materials at two of their Japanese production sites would hurt the companies' joint output of NAND. More often than not, supply has exceeded demand in recent years and NAND flash prices have generally been on a downward trend.

  • What's included in Biden's $5 billion EV plan

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian discuss the challenges President Biden's $5 billion electric vehicle plan might face.

  • Top China Chipmaker Warns of Growing Shortfall as U.S. Decouples

    (Bloomberg) -- Manufacturers in China are increasingly looking to source chips locally because they fear the U.S. and other governments may prioritize domestic users of the semiconductors vital to national security, a senior executive at the country’s top chipmaker said Friday.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustFed Doesn’t Yet Favor a Half-Point Hike or an Emergency MoveThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownTreasuries Sink With Stocks as Rate Bets Repriced: Marke

  • Uber’s New Earnings Outlook Leaves Investors Hungry for More

    The muted projection overshadowed the company’s pledge to be cash-flow positive by the end of 2022.

  • A top banker received a $20 million bonus after four firms made him job offers as Wall Street goes to extremes to recruit and retain talent

    Some employees at financial institutions are reconsidering their long hours and looking elsewhere for opportunities.

  • A former Activision Blizzard employee says she was greeted on her first day of work with a line of fireball whiskey shots at 9:30 AM

    Nicki Broderick's experience was extreme, but hardly unique, say more than two dozen current and former Blizzard employees Fortune spoke to.

  • Tesla’s chief designer says Apple’s iPhone and car are ‘nothing to look forward to’

    Apple products are ‘just a slight refinement on the same thing’ and ‘inspirationally ... hard to get super motivated by’ said Franz von Holzhausen

  • Europe is terrified of semiconductor irrelevance. Now its tech champion is calling for a massive new alliance

    The leading supplier to chipmakers, ASML, warns the continent faces a structural threat unless it invests tens, maybe hundreds, of billions of dollars in the industry.

  • Warren Buffett’s Top Stock Last Year Was the Bank He’s Been Bailing On

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s best-performing stock last year? One he’s been dumping.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownU.S. Inflation Charges Higher With Larger-Than-Forecast GainStocks, Bonds Extend Declines on Bullard Comments: Markets WrapMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarWells Fargo & Co. shares delivered a total return of 61% last year, outpacing every other company listed in the most recent

  • Canadian oil barrels head out of the U.S. Gulf in record numbers

    Canadian oil companies exported a record amount of crude out of the U.S. Gulf Coast at the end of 2021, a trend that should continue in coming months, as tight international oil markets are in need of the nation's heavy, sour crude. These barrels are hitting the Gulf thanks to new pipeline connections and expansions that just came online last year, and are meeting surging global demand that has pushed oil prices to seven-year highs. Major producers, including the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, are struggling to raise output, along with traditional providers of heavy crude like Venezuela and Mexico.

  • Lumber Surges Anew as Supplies Shrink Ahead of Building Season

    (Bloomberg) -- Lumber is on a tear again, bringing back the specter of increasing construction costs. Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Lumber futures have recouped recent losses and risen by the exchange maximum of $45 for

  • Banks, capital markets embrace blockchain in automation push

    With banks and capital markets expected to trend towards more automation, firms are slowly considering applying blockchain technology

  • Arm boss: We can do it by ourselves

    Arm's new chief executive speaks about its Nvidia-free future and reveals his favourite British tradition.

  • Tesla plans to locate China design centre in Beijing, city govt says

    U.S. electric carmaker Tesla plans to place its China design centre in Beijing, a government document issued by the Chinese capital said. Tesla said in 2020 it planned to open such a centre in the country to make "Chinese-style" vehicles but has not said where it would be. Last year, Reuters reported that the studio could be in Shanghai, where its factory is located, or Beijing.

  • ASML Warns Chinese Rival May Be Infringing Its Trade Secrets

    (Bloomberg) -- ASML Holding NV has warned that an affiliate of a China company it previously accused of stealing its trade secrets has begun marketing products that could infringe on its intellectual property rights. Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustFed Doesn’t Yet Favor a Half-Point Hike or an Emergency MoveThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownTreasuries Sink With Stocks as Rate Bets Repriced: Markets WrapU.S. Inflation Charges Higher With Larger-Than-Forecas

  • Feeding Cattle Gets Costly as Drought Grips U.S. Pasture

    (Bloomberg) -- Widening drought in the U.S. High Plains is putting more pressure on cattle ranches already squeezed by soaring feed prices and a lack of hay.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownTreasuries Sink With Stocks as Rate Bets Repriced: Markets WrapU.S. Inflation Charges Higher With Larger-Than-Forecast GainFed Doesn’t Yet Favor a Half-Point Hike or an Emergency MoveA week of dry weather worsened drought in top U.S. cat

  • Black Rifle Coffee Company CEO talks IPO, public perception, and Joe Rogan partnership

    Black Rifle Coffee Company CEO Evan Hafer joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company going public via a SPAC merger on the New York Stock Exchange, building and expanding the coffee company across the nation, public perception, and the outlook for subscription-based businesses.