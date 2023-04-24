United States and Canada Waste Management and Circular Economy Market Outlook 2023: A $575+ Billion Market in 2022 - Disruptive Technologies and Transformative Mega Trends Improve Recycling Rates

DUBLIN, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States and Canada Waste Management and Circular Economy Market Outlook 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States and Canada waste management market is estimated to be $578.18 billion in 2022 and is likely to register a 9.6% CAGR by 2023.

This study identifies companies to watch in the United States and Canada waste management and circular economy market and analyzes the factors driving and restraining its growth. It focuses on the following segments: collection, transportation, sorting & separation, reuse & recycling, energy recovery, and landfill management & RNG generation. The analyst provides revenue forecasts and analysis and determines the growth opportunities emerging from this space that market participants can leverage.

The waste management and circular economy market of the United States and Canada is in full growth. With new recycling targets that must be reached before 2030 and current recycling values close to 30%, countries and stakeholders should focus on improving waste segregation at source, source separation, materials recovery facility optimization, and recycling facilities.

Incorporating digital solutions based on artificial intelligence and machine learning will be vital to boosting this market in the coming years and getting closer to the proposed recycling rates.

Without neglecting the need to decarbonize this industry and carry out proper emissions management, the market for the management of gases from landfills for generating renewable natural gas (RNG) will see a substantial boost.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Analysis Highlights

Top Predictions for 2023

2. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Waste Management and Circular Economy Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Story continues

3. Growth Environment

Research Scope

Market Segmentation

4. Macroeconomic Factors

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Outlook by Country

Population by Country and US Region

5. Waste Management Index, 2022

Assumptions

2022 Waste Management Index by Country

Packaging Recycling Rate by Region, United States

Materials Recovery Facilities (MRFs), United States

Landfills Overview, United States

6. Revenue Trends, 2023

Revenue Forecast by Segment

Revenue Forecast by Region

Unites States National Recycling Targets

7. Waste Management and Circular Economy Market Predictions, 2023

Prediction 1 - Higher Adoption of Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) Initiatives and Policies

Prediction 2 - Promotion of Circular Economy Initiatives to Reduce Waste and Increase Reuse and Recycling

Prediction 3 - The RNG Segment Expands

Prediction 4 - Increased Recycling of Plastic Packaging

8. Collection Segment Outlook, 2023

9. Transportation Segment Outlook, 2023

10. Sorting & Separation Segment Outlook, 2023

11. Reuse & Recycling Segment Outlook, 2023

12. Energy Recovery Segment Outlook, 2023

13. Landfill Management & RNG Generation Segment Outlook, 2023

14. Regional Predictions, 2023

West US

Midwest US

Northeast US

South US

Canada

Waste Management Value Chain Competitors

Competitors for Digitalization of the Waste Management Market

Companies to Watch

15. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Improvement of Recycling Rates and MRF Infrastructure

Growth Opportunity 2 - Transportation Segment Decarbonization

Growth Opportunity 3 - Incorporate Digital Solutions in the Collection Segment

Growth Opportunity 4 - Anaerobic Digestion to Reduce Organic Waste in Landfills

16. Conclusions

