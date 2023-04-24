United States and Canada Waste Management and Circular Economy Market Outlook 2023: A $575+ Billion Market in 2022 - Disruptive Technologies and Transformative Mega Trends Improve Recycling Rates
The United States and Canada waste management market is estimated to be $578.18 billion in 2022 and is likely to register a 9.6% CAGR by 2023.
This study identifies companies to watch in the United States and Canada waste management and circular economy market and analyzes the factors driving and restraining its growth. It focuses on the following segments: collection, transportation, sorting & separation, reuse & recycling, energy recovery, and landfill management & RNG generation. The analyst provides revenue forecasts and analysis and determines the growth opportunities emerging from this space that market participants can leverage.
The waste management and circular economy market of the United States and Canada is in full growth. With new recycling targets that must be reached before 2030 and current recycling values close to 30%, countries and stakeholders should focus on improving waste segregation at source, source separation, materials recovery facility optimization, and recycling facilities.
Incorporating digital solutions based on artificial intelligence and machine learning will be vital to boosting this market in the coming years and getting closer to the proposed recycling rates.
Without neglecting the need to decarbonize this industry and carry out proper emissions management, the market for the management of gases from landfills for generating renewable natural gas (RNG) will see a substantial boost.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Analysis Highlights
Top Predictions for 2023
2. Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Waste Management and Circular Economy Market
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
3. Growth Environment
Research Scope
Market Segmentation
4. Macroeconomic Factors
Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Outlook by Country
Population by Country and US Region
5. Waste Management Index, 2022
Assumptions
2022 Waste Management Index by Country
Packaging Recycling Rate by Region, United States
Materials Recovery Facilities (MRFs), United States
Landfills Overview, United States
6. Revenue Trends, 2023
Revenue Forecast by Segment
Revenue Forecast by Region
Unites States National Recycling Targets
7. Waste Management and Circular Economy Market Predictions, 2023
Prediction 1 - Higher Adoption of Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) Initiatives and Policies
Prediction 2 - Promotion of Circular Economy Initiatives to Reduce Waste and Increase Reuse and Recycling
Prediction 3 - The RNG Segment Expands
Prediction 4 - Increased Recycling of Plastic Packaging
8. Collection Segment Outlook, 2023
9. Transportation Segment Outlook, 2023
10. Sorting & Separation Segment Outlook, 2023
11. Reuse & Recycling Segment Outlook, 2023
12. Energy Recovery Segment Outlook, 2023
13. Landfill Management & RNG Generation Segment Outlook, 2023
14. Regional Predictions, 2023
West US
Midwest US
Northeast US
South US
Canada
Waste Management Value Chain Competitors
Competitors for Digitalization of the Waste Management Market
Companies to Watch
15. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1 - Improvement of Recycling Rates and MRF Infrastructure
Growth Opportunity 2 - Transportation Segment Decarbonization
Growth Opportunity 3 - Incorporate Digital Solutions in the Collection Segment
Growth Opportunity 4 - Anaerobic Digestion to Reduce Organic Waste in Landfills
16. Conclusions
