United States Cancer Antibodies Market, Drug Sales, Patent & Clinical Trials Outlook 2028: Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Dominating the Antibodies Sales

·4 min read

DUBLIN, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Cancer Antibodies Market, Drug Sales, Patent & Clinical Trials Outlook 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

In the last few years, therapeutic antibodies have gained maximum share in the US cancer therapeutics market. Their ability to specifically target the antigens on cancer has enabled the development of several targeted therapies. Furthermore, advancement in the field of biotechnology has also led to development of new generation therapeutic agents. To date, several modalities of therapeutic antibodies including monoclonal antibodies, bispecific antibodies, antibody drug conjugates, and radiolabelled antibodies have been approved by US FDA which has shown robust response in the market. These are indicated for the management of several cancers including breast cancer, lung cancer, blood cancer, colorectal cancer, and other malignancies.

In 2021, the immune checkpoint inhibitors segment held the maximum share in the US cancer antibody market owing to their unique mechanism of action. The immune checkpoint inhibitors act by blocking the checkpoint protein, which are responsible for the prevention of cancer cells from the action of immune system. To date, 8 immune checkpoint inhibitors have entered the US market which is showing increasing sales every year. Apart from this, researchers are also evaluating other immune checkpoint including LAG-3, TIGIT, and others which are mainly present in clinical development.

The promising response of antibody therapeutics in the management of several cancers has gained a lot of attention from researchers. To date, more than 1000 clinical trials are ongoing in US, which are evaluating the role of therapeutic antibodies as monotherapy or combinational therapy in the management of cancer. For instance, researchers have developed next generation trispecific antibodies and bispecific antibody conjugate which are in initial stages of clinical development. The large number of clinical and preclinical studies suggests the promising future of antibody therapeutics in various cancers.

As per the report findings, the US cancer antibody market is expected to surpass US$ 85 Billion by 2028. A rise in incidence of various cancer conditions, an increase in popularity of advance therapies, and a surge in geriatric population are the key factors driving the growth of the market. However, the high cost involved in new drug development coupled with threat of failure and adverse effects associated with cancer antibody therapies is expected to restrain the growth of the market. Conversely, the high potential of emerging economies and higher number of potential drugs in pipeline are expected to provide new opportunities for market players in future.

US Cancer Antibodies Market, Drug Sales, Patent & Clinical Trials Outlook 2028 Report Highlights:

  • US Cancer Antibodies Market Opportunity: > US$ 85 Billion by 2028

  • US Cancer Antibodies Market To Witness More Than 200% Absolute Growth

  • Current & Future market Projections by Drugs & Therapeutic Class

  • Clinical Trials Insight On by Company, Indication, Patient Segment and Phase

  • Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Dominating The Antibodies Sales: > 15 Billion In 2021

  • Insight on FDA Approved 61 Cancer Antibodies Available in US Market

  • Price, Dosage, Patent and Sales Insight on Cancer Antibodies Available In Market

  • US Cancer Biosimilar Market Opportunity Insight

Key Topics Covered:

  • US Cancer Antibodies Market Analysis

  • US Cancer Antibodies Market by Therapeutic Class

  • US Breast Cancer Antibodies Market

  • US Blood Cancer Antibody Market

  • US Lung Cancer Antibody Market

  • US Colorectal Cancer Antibodies Market Overview

  • US Cancer Biosimilar Market

  • US Cancer Antibodies Clinical Trials Overview

  • US HER2 Inhibiting Antibodies - Availability, Dosage, Patent, Price & Sales Analysis

  • US VEGF/VEGFR Inhibiting Antibodies -Availability, Dosage, Patent, Price & Sales Analysis

  • US Antibody-Drug Conjugates - Availability, Dosage, Patent, Price & Sales Analysis

  • US CD20-Directed Antibody - Availability, Dosage, Patent, Price & Sales Analysis

  • US Bispecific Antibodies - Availability, Dosage, Patent, Price & Sales Analysis

  • CD52 Monoclonal Antibodies - Availability, Dosage, Patent, Price & Sales Analysis

  • CD38 Monoclonal Antibodies - Availability, Dosage, Patent, Price & Sales Analysis

  • Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor - Availability, Dosage, Patent, Price & Sales Analysis

  • EGFR Inhibitors - Availability, Dosage, Patent, Price & Sales Analysis

  • Combinational Antibodies - Availability, Dosage, Price & Sales Analysis

  • Others Cancer Targeting Antibodies of US - Availability, Dosage, Patent, Price & Sales Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Amgen

  • AryoGen Pharmed

  • AstraZeneca plc

  • BIOCAD

  • Boehringer Ingelheim

  • Bristol Mayer Squibb

  • Daiichi Sankyo Company

  • Genentech

  • Immunomedics

  • Innovent Biologics

  • Jassen Pharmaceuticals

  • MacroGenics

  • mAbxience

  • Mylan

  • Outlook Therapeutics

  • Pfizer

  • Prestige Biopharma

  • Roche

  • Samsung Bio

  • Seagen

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/brf4ub

