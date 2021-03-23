U.S. markets open in 1 hour 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,917.00
    -13.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,497.00
    -122.00 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,073.75
    +2.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,236.70
    -24.60 (-1.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.20
    -2.36 (-3.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,737.90
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    25.62
    -0.14 (-0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1892
    -0.0047 (-0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.16
    -1.79 (-8.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3799
    -0.0064 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.5460
    -0.2740 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,118.40
    -2,999.32 (-5.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,104.08
    -47.37 (-4.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,711.55
    -14.55 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,995.92
    -178.23 (-0.61%)
     

United States Cancer Biosimilar Market Report 2021-2026: Focus on Avastin, Herceptin & Rituximab

·5 min read

DUBLIN, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Cancer Biosimilar Market Opportunity, Drug Dosage, Price & Clinical Trials Insight 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The US cancer biosimilar market landscape is inclined towards entering the time of a splendid change. In the past few years, the country has observed a high influx in the number of biosimilar products for the benefit of the patient population, as the price of the branded drugs in the country such as immunotherapy and many more were on the rise.

Therefore, the arrival of the cancer biosimilar drug market in the country has played an important role in contributing a significant share in the overall cancer therapeutics market in the country. It can be observed for US cancer biosimilar market that despite of having tough competition, the market has been able to sustain the growth which is however very critical as millions of patients were highly dependent on the regulatory benefits of the market, thus promoting the entire market towards a very important playing field in the cancer therapeutics market.

From the past few years, the US cancer biosimilar market has continued to observe a focus on the entire transformation of the cancer therapeutics market. The entire transformation caused by the market in the past few years is estimated to be using several technologies such as commercialization and marketing strategic tools and programs that were hardly used for any biologic drug market.

It can be estimated for the market that in a short timeframe, has created a novel biotech space, inclining the market and investors towards a strategic important business model in the future years. In addition to this, other driving forces available in the market such as an increase in cancer cases and a high rate of cancer therapies are likely to accelerate the market towards superior change and the drastic arrival of applications for patient use.

The overall market of US cancer biosimilar market is highly driven by the medical progress that is occurring in the country. It can be concluded for the US cancer generics market that the whole market is centric towards cancer patient care. In order to boost the market, government of the country is also promoting the market by forcing on factors such as a high influx of local drug makers in the country, increased funds for biosimilar drugs development, aligning the physicians to prescribe biosimilar drugs instead of biologic drugs and many more.

Eventually, the market has inclined the entire cancer therapeutics market towards observing less cancer mortality rate and net consumption of the drugs that is high when compared with the market status of biologic drugs for different cancer indications.

There are several different prominent factors that have led to the successful uptake of the market at regional and global level, other than the prominent drivers. Some of the factors involve high practice for cancer biosimilar at R&D level, high take of clinicians, physicians, payers, manufacturers and legislators on expanding the market trends and opportunities.

In addition, the difference in the context of development costs, competition, entrant entry and many more in the US when compared with other markets of the world such as EU are also believed to create a landscape that is advancing faster. The entire country is poised towards spiraling research and development for the market, thus inclining the market towards delivering promising opportunities.

It is predicted that the US cancer biosimilar market has helped the researchers to navigate through the utmost need of the patients and deliver a course of change that could help the entire cancer therapeutics market at regional and international level offer multiple opportunities.

US Cancer Biosimilar Market Opportunity, Drug Dosage, Price & Clinical Trials Insight 2026 Report highlights:

  • US Cancer Biosimilar Market Opportunity: > US$ 15 Billion By 2026

  • Currently 29 Cancer Biosimilar Approved In US Market

  • Pricing & Dosage Insight On More Than 10 Cancer Biosimilar Commercially Available In US Market

  • Cancer Biosimilar In Clinical Trials: > 10 Biosimilars

  • Comprehensive Insight On Cancer Biosimilar Clinical Trials Insight By Company & Indication

Key Topics Covered:

1. Biosimiliars: A New Era in Cancer Therapeutics

2. Development of Biosimilars

3. Need of Cancer Biosimilars in US

4. US Comparative Price Analysis of Marketed Cancer Biosimilars
4.1 Avastin
4.2 Herceptin
4.3 Rituximab

5. US Reimbursement Scenario for Cancer Biosimilars
5.1 Current Scenario
5.2 Future Potential of Reimbursement Scenario

6. US Cancer Biosimilar Market Overview
6.1 Current Biosimilar Market Scenario
6.2 US Cancer Biosimilar Market
6.3 Off Going Patents: Biosimilar Opportunity Ahead

7. US Cancer Biosimilar Market by Product
7.1 Rituximab
7.2 Herceptin
7.3 Avastin

8. US Potential Cancer Biosimilars Market Opportunity By Popular Drugs Patent Expiry
8.1 Erbitux Biosimilar
8.2 Vectibix Biosimilar
8.3 Yervoy Biosimilar
8.4 Trodelvy Biosimilar
8.5 Perjeta Biosimilar
8.6 Gazyva Biosimilar
8.7 Darzlex Biosimilar
8.8 Xgeva Biosimilar
8.9 Cyramza Biosimilar
8.10 Kadcyla Biosimilar
8.11 Opdivo Biosimilar
8.12 Tagraxofusp Biosimilar
8.13 Tecentriq Biosimilar
8.14 Keytruda Biosimilar
8.15 Imfinzi Biosimilar

9. US Biosimilar Clinical Pipeline By Company Indication & Phase
9.1 Preclinical
9.2 Phase-I
9.3 Phase-III
9.4 Preregistration
9.5 Registered

10. US Marketed Biosimilar Clinical Insight

11. US Cancer Biosimilar Market vs. Global Cancer Biosimilar Market
11.1 Europe Cancer Biosimilar Market
11.2 Japan Cancer Biosimilar Market
11.3 India Cancer Biosimilar Market
11.4 China Cancer Biosimilar Market
11.5 South Korea Cancer Biosimilar Market

12. US Biosimilar vs Generic Cancer Drug Market

13. US Cancer Biosimilar Market Dynamics
13.1 US Cancer Biosimilar Market Drivers
13.2 Barriers to US Biosimilar Market

14. US Cancer Biosimilar Future Outlook

15. Competitive Landscape

  • Amgen

  • AstraZencea

  • Biogen

  • Coherus Bioscience

  • Eli Lilly

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche & Co.

  • Merck

  • Mylan Pharmaceuticals

  • Pfizer

  • Teva Pharmaceutical

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6hcii8

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-states-cancer-biosimilar-market-report-2021-2026-focus-on-avastin-herceptin--rituximab-301253667.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Analysis: Electric shock - German auto stocks get a new lease of life

    Volkswagen and BMW's plans to grab market share in the fast-growing electric car market and challenge Tesla could shift the dial for their cheaply priced shares. A deadline set by many countries to go carbon-free by 2050 has led to rising adoption of zero-emission vehicles and Tesla has been at the forefront of this transformation, selling long-range battery electric vehicles (BEVs). Despite a recent pullback, its stock has soared 650% in the last year, helped also by a cult following for CEO Elon Musk.

  • Baidu CEO Engineers $66 Billion Comeback After Missteps

    (Bloomberg) -- Baidu Inc.’s stock offering in Hong Kong Tuesday marks an unlikely resurgence for founder Robin Li, who has fought his way back to relevance in China’s technology industry after squandering a near-monopoly in search.The internet giant raised $3.1 billion in the biggest homecoming by a U.S.-traded Chinese firm in the city since JD.com Inc. last June. Li’s firm has more than tripled its valuation from the trough last March, with about half the gains coming in the past three months as Baidu’s bets in AI finally start to pay off in areas like cloud and electric vehicles. It’s a rare stretch during which the company has outperformed larger rivals Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd., whose shares have struggled in the wake of China’s campaign to crack down on its freewheeling tech industry.In an exclusive interview, the 52-year-old founder sketched out how Baidu is transforming into an AI company and why he supports Beijing’s antitrust push. The firm will continue to team with automakers like Geely to stake out a position in the world’s biggest vehicle market, sustain a record pace of R&D investment despite compressing margins, and seek to acquire talent and technologies to drive AI development, Li said. Eventually, the bulk of Baidu’s revenue will come from businesses beyond search and advertising, he added.“We’ve been investing in AI for more than 10 years and we probably lost a lot of money by doing this,” Li said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “Eventually we’ll be rewarded.”Baidu closed out its first day of trading in Hong Kong unchanged after rising nearly 2% earlier in the session. Its muted debut compares with first-day gains of 3.5% at JD.com and 5.7% for Netease Inc., two other U.S.-listed Chinese firms that turned to the city for secondary listings.Once part of China’s internet triumvirate alongside Alibaba and Tencent, Baidu has fallen behind in the mobile era, where the effectiveness of its search service has been crippled by super-apps like WeChat creating siloed ecosystems. To compete, Baidu’s core search product is morphing into an all-purpose platform hosting an array of content from news articles to live-streams and short videos, essentially emulating those apps.Meanwhile, Baidu has sunk billions of dollars over the past decade into areas from natural language processing to voice interaction, an endeavor that ran into initial trouble with departures of key executives like its well-regarded chief scientist Andrew Ng. Until recently, investors had called into question the firm’s R&D spending, which amounted to roughly a fifth of its 2020 revenue. But Li has kept faith in his original vision and is pledging to keep up the pace of investment for the next decade or two.“For the most part of the past 10 years, I think that investors did not appreciate that,” Li said. “So we were kind of feeling lonely. But it is really in line with our mission.”Now, commercialization is finally coming to the fore. In January, Baidu unveiled a new venture with Zhejiang Geely Holding Group that will produce smart EVs, prompting analysts to revalue the tech giant’s eight-year-old Apollo unit, whose self-driving software had drawn tepid interest from automakers in the past. The venture with Geely will accelerate that integration, Li said, with the goal to deliver its own EVs to the market within three years.Semiconductors are another use case. Like Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Amazon.com Inc., Baidu started to custom design chips for its own server farms, performing tasks like search rankings. But what started as a cost-saving exercise has morphed into a new business, with nearly half of its Kunlun chips used by third parties last year. The new 7-nanometer iteration of the AI silicon has started production at fabs despite the global chip shortage, Li said. The unit -- which recently raised $230 million from investors like IDG Capital -- will target more external clients in areas from finance to education and energy, he added.By pushing into chips and AI, Li is delving into businesses that have become a top priority for China’s Communist Party as the world’s largest economies vie for global influence. U.S.-China tensions spanning trade to cybersecurity and investments have already engulfed a number of Baidu’s peers. Scores of Chinese companies that once saw an American listing as conferring the ultimate cachet have delisted or added secondary listings elsewhere.Baidu’s Hong Kong debut is a hedge against the potential risks of trading in the U.S., Li admitted, but more importantly, it “lets the Chinese investors really share in Baidu’s growth story.”Domestically, Beijing has signaled its intent to end a decade of unfettered expansion by its tech giants, combating behaviors like market abuse and data monopoly since late last year. While Jack Ma’s Alibaba and Ant Group Co. have been the most visible of regulators’ targets, the country’s antitrust watchdog this month also penalized firms including Baidu and Tencent for not seeking its approval for years-old acquisitions and investments. Li pledged to ensure the company doesn’t make the same mistake in future deals, which could be funded by proceeds from the Hong Kong listing.In many ways, Baidu is better shielded from China’s crackdown than its fellow tech pioneers. Efforts to encourage private-sector businesses to share the data they’ve amassed will likely benefit Baidu’s core search service by dismantling the walls around the country’s most popular mobile apps. Its open platforms for self-driving and deep-learning technologies dovetail with Beijing’s drive to open up data amassed by private-sector companies, Li said.His firm also doesn’t wield the same kingmaker status as Alibaba and Tencent, both of which back a plethora of up-and-comers. Some of their portfolio companies, such as food-delivery giant Meituan and ride-hailing leader Didi Chuxing, were created through billion-dollar mergers. In 2017, Baidu sold its takeout business to rival startup Ele.me, which was later acquired by Alibaba, after losing a costly subsidy war in China’s gig economy.“You just cannot imagine the No. 1 and No. 2 guy all of a sudden merging and gaining more than 90% of market share in the U.S.,” said Li, a graduate of the University at Buffalo in New York. “But that happened quite a few times in China before. That’s not good for innovation. So I think that the antitrust push is justified.”Read more: What Is Behind China’s Crackdown on Its Tech Giants: QuickTakeThanks to its relative immunity to the antitrust push, Baidu’s market capitalization has climbed $66 billion over the past year, ahead of its Hong Kong listing where retail demand was 112 times the available stock. Institutions subscribed for 10 times the shares allocated to them.While the share sale has provided Baidu with a temporary boost, investors are likely to focus more on the firm’s search and content as its biggest earnings driver over the medium term. That’s where upstarts like TikTok-owner ByteDance Ltd. have been luring away eyeballs and marketing dollars alike. Baidu’s Netflix-style service iQiyi Inc. saw revenue fall in the past two quarters as newer platforms like Bilibili Inc. and Kuaishou Technology gained traction.In November, Baidu agreed to buy Joyy Inc.’s YY streaming service for $3.6 billion in a deal intended to enrich its content offerings. Revenue for the first quarter is forecast to grow at least 15% from last year, when Covid-19 plunged its advertising business into a contraction.“Baidu’s attempts to commercialize its artificial intelligence initiatives are positive. Investors now have better visibility of returns, after years of heavy investment,” said Bloomberg Intelligence senior analyst Vey-Sern Ling. “However incremental revenue generated from these endeavors may have to be reinvested to drive growth, and the profitability of these businesses could stay low until sufficient scale is achieved. Hence Baidu is likely to continue relying on its core search business in the near-term.”With Baidu still in the midst of transformation, Li is in no rush to relinquish control after 21 years at the helm, unlike other Chinese tech moguls including Alibaba founder Ma and Pinduoduo Inc.’s Colin Huang.“I always wanted to find someone who can replace me as CEO,” he said. “But in the meantime, I do enjoy my current work. I like technology. I like to see all the changes happen.”(Updates with share performance in fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Turkish lira falls 15% after bank governor sacked

    The outgoing central bank chief is the third exit in under two years under Turkey's President Erdogan.

  • Wall Street closes up on tech rebound; Tesla gains

    Wall Street rallied on Monday as technology stocks rebounded from a recent selloff sparked by surging bond yields and Tesla jumped after a fund run by an influential investor in the electric-car maker said its shares could approach $3,000 by 2025. Tesla Inc's 2.31% gain to $670 was the fourth-largest boost to the S&P 500 after Ark Invest, founded by star stockpicker Cathie Wood, raised the company's price target on Friday using 34 inputs in a Monte Carlo model. Tesla traded more than 6% higher during the session before trimming gains.

  • Deliveroo Kicks Off $2.5 Billion IPO, U.K.’s Largest in 2021

    (Bloomberg) -- Food-delivery startup Deliveroo Holdings Plc started taking investor orders in a share sale of as much as 1.77 billion pounds ($2.45 billion), marking the largest initial public offering in the U.K. since September.Deliveroo is selling shares at 3.90 pounds to 4.60 pounds apiece, according to a statement Monday, valuing the company at 7.6 billion pounds to 8.8 billion pounds.The offering is the biggest float on the London Stock Exchange since THG Plc’s 1.88 billion-pound offering in September, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The company will take investor orders through March 30, with the stock set to start trading the next day, according to terms seen by Bloomberg News.The sale consists of as many as 384.6 million shares, and that amount could be increased by as much as 10% if there’s enough demand. Besides the 1 billion pounds the company aims to raise selling new shares, existing shareholders will also offer stock in the IPO, Deliveroo said, without providing details. It plans to to invest its proceeds to fuel growth.Deliveroo had gathered enough investor demand to cover the full deal size throughout the price range within hours of opening the book, according to terms seen by Bloomberg News.It is coming to the market at a time when coronavirus restrictions have caused soaring demand for food delivery. Gross transaction value -- the total value of purchases on its platform -- rose 121% in January and February versus the same period last year, the company said Monday, after a 64% increase in 2020.In its last full-year results, Deliveroo said that it had been profitable “at the operating level” for more than six months in 2020. Still, the company posted an underlying loss for the year of 223.7 million pounds.“Bringing the food category online represents an enormous market opportunity,” it said, adding that less than one of 21 meals a week including breakfast lunch and dinner are ordered online now.CompetitionMarket opportunity for the sector “has always been there,” but there’s also competition, said Shaunak Mazumder, a global equities fund manager at Legal & General Investment Management, adding that he would have preferred for the offering “to come in slightly below the range to give more of an IPO discount and to account for possibly slower growth as we transition out of lockdown.”Deliveroo competes with the likes of Uber Technologies Inc.’s Uber Eats and Just Eat Takeaway.com NV, besides a host of smaller grocery delivery apps. Progress in vaccine rollouts across the U.K., Deliveroo’s biggest market, threatens to lead to a drop in at-home dining later this year. Still, if the company manages to hold on to its lockdown gains and keeps up with new restaurant signings, it would be “attractive,” Mazumder said.The company won’t be profitable again until 2023, according to some analyst estimates, said Dev Chakrabarti, a portfolio manager at AllianceBernstein.“What you can’t capture is how competitive the marketplace will be, and whether one of the other large players will throw in the towel and leave; until that happens the pricing will likely remain in promotional mode as opposed to rational,” he said.Food-delivery companies also face increasing questions about the gig economy model, especially after a watershed ruling in Britain’s Supreme Court last week, under which Uber will reclassify all of its 70,000 drivers in the country as workers, who are guaranteed specific benefits under U.K. law.Although this won’t apply to its Uber Eats brand, “winds of change are blowing through the sector,” Hargreaves Lansdown Plc analyst Susannah Streeter wrote in an emailed statement.“It’s clear the challenge to Deliveroo’s contractor model is likely to continue,” she said, noting that the European Commission is set to draw up new legislation governing how the gig economy model works across the bloc. Just Eat Takeaway has already pledged to offer U.K. workers hourly wages, sick pay and pension contributions.Deliveroo this month announced plans to create a fund to help restaurants and grocers in rebuilding their businesses after the pandemic, and also will give its “longest-serving and hardest-working riders” individual payments of as much as 10,000 pounds. The company will also make 50 million pounds of shares available to its customers as part of a “community offer.”Dual-Class StructureDeliveroo is listing with two classes of shares, which will give Chief Executive Officer Will Shu outsized voting rights for three years. Shu holds 6.1% of the company according to a registration document, which would be valued at as much as 540 million pounds at the top end of the valuation expectations disclosed Monday.The offering comes after a government-backed report this month made a slew of recommendations to reform U.K. listing rules, including allowing such dual-class share structures on the premium segment of the LSE, but it could be months before these are implemented.The proposals are part of London’s attempts to retain its clout as a major financial center in a post-Brexit world and attract fast-growth technology companies to its stock exchange. About 4.8 billion pounds has been raised in the U.K. through IPOs in the first three months of the year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, in what might end up as the busiest-ever first quarter for listings in the City.Even at the low end of the price range, Deliveroo would have the highest market value upon admission of any company to go public in London since Allied Irish Banks Plc listed in June 2017 with a market value of 12 billion euros ($14.3 billion).Deliveroo’s shareholders include Amazon.com Inc., which holds a 16% stake, venture capital firms DST Global and Index Ventures, who own about 10% each, and U.S. mutual-fund company T. Rowe Price Group Inc. with a 8.1% interest.Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are joint global coordinators on the offering, while Bank of America Corp., Citigroup Inc., Jefferies and Numis Securities Ltd. are joint bookrunners.(Updates to add investor comments, CEO’s stake.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bargain Hunters Save Turkish Stocks From Worst Drop in 20 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Losses in Turkish markets slowed on Tuesday as some investors scooped up bargains, pulling the main equity gauge back from its biggest two-day drop in 20 years.The morning started with the BIST 100 Index plunging almost 9%, triggering circuit breakers on the Istanbul bourse. But after a few hours, stocks had clawed back almost all of the losses and the lira stabilized near a record low.After a chaotic trading day on Monday in the wake of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s decision to fire central bank Governor Naci Agbal, markets seemed to calm down following reassuring statements from Turkish officials. Yigit Bulut, a senior adviser to Erdogan, said the central bank would avoid any extraordinary steps under Agbal’s successor, Sahap Kavcioglu. He also reiterated Erdogan’s monetary policy theory that high inflation is caused by elevated interest rates.“We’re starting to remove some of the hedges as we see opportunities in some stocks,” said Semih Kara, chief investment officer of Tacirler Asset Management, whose equity fund had the best return in 2020. Kara said the fund is mostly looking to add non-bank names, particularly the shares of exporters and companies with strong cash positions and no foreign-currency debt.The BIST 100 was down 1.7% as of 12:31 p.m. in Istanbul, helped by gains in shares of exporters and companies with foreign currency income. A gauge of banking stocks lost 6.8% after a slump of as much as 9.6% earlier.“Investors had a bitter pill to swallow with yet another pivot at the central bank,” said Akber Khan, senior director of asset management at Al Rayan Investment in Doha. “With his proactive measures, Agbal had rapidly built precious credibility with investors, so his abrupt departure, and little clarity on the way forward, left investors fearing the worst.”Central Bank of Erdogan Has Foreign Cash Exiting TurkeyThe lira added 0.4% to 7.7727 per dollar as of 10:58 a.m. in Istanbul, after plunging as much as 15% on Monday. But options traders are the most bearish on the currency on record, one-month risk reversals show. Renaissance Capital predict the lira could slide a further 14% by year-end.The yield on Turkey’s benchmark 10-year local-currency bond was up nine basis points at 18.98%, the highest since May 2019, following Monday’s record jump of 483 basis points.“Barring the carry, which is suppressing short-term weakness in the lira, the overall decimation of central-bank credibility and independence will see further outflows out of Turkey,” said Saed Abukarsh, chief investment officer at Ark Capital Management in Dubai. “Ultimately, Erdogan would like to make an omelet without breaking any eggs.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China’s E-Cig Stocks Slump on Plans to Tighten Regulations

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s electronic-cigarette stocks plunged after the government said regulations for the tobacco industry may also be applied to the sector.Smoore International Holdings Ltd, which produces vaping devices, sank as much as 39% in Hong Kong trading, while China Boton Group Co. slumped as much as 40%. RLX Technology Inc.’s ADRs plunged 48% on Monday to close at a record low. China Tobacco International, the global unit of state monopoly China National Tobacco -- the world’s biggest maker of cigarettes -- rose as much as 24% Tuesday.The draft measure, released late Monday by China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, aims to regulate production and marketing of new types of tobacco products and prevent false advertising and quality issues. No details of how the changes will be implemented were given.“The draft rule is stricter than expected,” Citic Securities analysts including Li Xin said in a note Tuesday. “In the extreme scenario, it may lower profit by as much as 25% for Smoore if no one except China Tobacco is allowed to sell the products.”The brokerage maintained a buy rating on Smoore because it has stable overseas revenue to offset the potential sales damage, while downgrading RLX to hold.The move could be the latest blow to the vaping industry after China banned online sales of e-cigarettes in late 2019. The nation has joined other countries globally in putting pressure on vaping amid concerns about potential adverse health effects.The proposed change plan also hurt investor sentiment on companies that supply lithium battery to e-cigarette makers, with Eve Energy Co. dropping as much as 19%.(Adds share prices in second, seventh paragraphs; analyst comment in fourth.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Credit Suisse CEO Signals Potential Asset Management Spinoff

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG CEO Thomas Gottstein signaled he’d consider further separating the asset-management unit from the rest of the bank after the Greensill Capital collapse, as he steps up efforts to limit the reputational damage from the supply-chain finance scandal.Making asset management an independent entity is “potentially part of the plan,” Gottstein said in a Bloomberg Television interview, days after the bank replaced the head of the business and removed it from direct oversight of the wealth management unit. “Having a holding company around that could be something we are pursuing,” he said, adding that the Greensill affair for Credit Suisse is primarily an asset-management problem.The Swiss bank is contending with the worst crisis since a spying scandal a year ago, after it was forced to suspend $10 billion of supply-chain finance funds managed with Greensill over concerns about their valuation. As the fallout deepens, the bank is grappling with litigation threats from investors, potential financial losses and regulatory scrutiny. It’s now turning to ex-UBS Group AG executive Ulrich Koerner to revive the asset management unit, replacing 30-year veteran Eric Varvel.Read More: Credit Suisse Replaces Varvel, Halts Bonuses as Clients Fume “Clearly, Greensill is a distraction and something that we are working through now but the operational results that we have in the first two months show we are on the right path,” Gottstein, said, speaking ahead of the bank’s Asian Investment Conference. Despite the turmoil, the bank had its best start to a year in a decade, with revenue at the securities unit rising more than 50% through February.A further headache emerged on Monday. The bank received an extra antitrust charge sheet from the European Commission, which may delay efforts to conclude a lengthy probe into alleged collusion between foreign exchange traders at several banks.Read More: Credit Suisse Gets Extra EU Charge Sheet Over FX CartelGottstein’s comments indicate that the steps taken just last week to rein in the Greensill crisis still may not be enough. In addition to replacing Varvel, it has suspended senior staff bonuses and announced an investigation into its exposure to Lex Greensill’s failed trade-finance empire. Asked if responsibility at the senior level stopped with the head of asset management, Gottstein said any further decisions would be subject to the board’s review.Read More: Matt Levine’s Money Stuff: Greensill Didn’t Just Finance SupplyThe investigation will determine whether there were shortcomings in defense lines, but it is too early to talk about what the results might be, or who else could be held responsible, Gottstein said. “I am actually quite confident that we will come out stronger from this episode,” he said. “It is a learning process.”Clients from rich individuals in the Middle East to Swiss pension funds are expressing their anger over potential investment losses, threatening key relationships far beyond the asset management business.The funds offered by asset managers were touted as among the safest going. But they contained investments tied to future sales of Greensill’s borrowers, way beyond the traditional preserve of supply-chain finance. Investors face losses as those funds are liquidated, with some considering litigation.Read More: Credit Suisse Says Fund Defaults Expected, Investors May SueThe bank has so far returned about $3.1 billion to investors and said it has an additional $1.25 billion in cash across the four funds. The lender also made a loan of about $140 million to Greensill late last year, of which $50 million has been recovered.Gottstein said he was “100% focused now to get as much back in terms of cash to our investors.”Risk ControlKoerner, whom Gottstein said was the “exact right person” to strengthen the asset manager’s lines of defense, had at previous employer UBS Group AG explored merging the asset management business with Deutsche Bank’s DWS. Those 2019 talks stalled over disagreement on who would retain majority control.The Greensill debacle is the latest in a string of mishaps at the asset manager, which until the decisions of last week was housed inside the much bigger international wealth management business. Gottstein said he’s long had doubts about the logic of that arrangement.The Greensill issues, he said, accelerated his decision to split asset management into its own division with its own “first and second line divisional support that it needs and warrants.”“Risk control has always been a top priority,” he said. “I’m absolutely focused on that - not only now, I was, and I will be.”Asia OpportunitiesBeyond Greensill, Gottstein said the bank was focusing on growing in Asia. The region already accounts for 20% of the bank’s revenues and Credit Suisse is looking for 100% ownership of its joint-ventures in China as well as to acquire the required licenses to provide advice to China’s wealthiest. The bank is planning to triple its headcount in China over the next three years. Profit in the Asia Pacific region rose 24% last year.Gottstein also signaled that the bank is looking for opportunities to be part of the ongoing consolidation of the banking industry within Europe.“There are various opportunities in various areas for us, particularly in private banking,” he said. The bank’s growth strategy is “predominantly an organic strategy, but we are opportunistic to look at inorganic opportunities as well.”(Updates with EU charge sheet in fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • IRS says more stimulus checks on the way: But when will seniors, others on Social Security get COVID payments?

    When can Social Security recipients expect the third stimulus check? The IRS says more payments are on the way but no date has been announced for SSI.

  • IRS: More $1,400 stimulus payments are coming — so check your mail

    Another wave of $1,400 stimulus payments rolling out this week --- and this time, many are coming as paper checks or pre-paid debit cards, the Internal Revenue Service announced Monday.

  • ‘I feel un-American. My appliances are 20 years old. I shop in thrift stores’: My wife wants a nicer place to live. What do I do?

    ‘During my 20s, I was broke. I bought my first house and lived alone, stretched to my limits. I had three maxed-out credit cards and lived paycheck to paycheck.’

  • Drop in foreign workers in the UK less than expected

    Almost 180,000 fewer foreign nationals are in work now than before the pandemic struck, new estimates indicate, with employees from the EU shedding jobs at a higher rate than Britons or those from the rest of the world. At the same time overall unemployment stopped rising in January as the furlough scheme swung back into full force to cope with the latest national lockdown. The number of workers on payroll climbed for the third consecutive month. It indicates the economy is proving resilient to Covid with some industries growing, such as healthcare, or gearing up to reopen, even as others, led by hospitality, remain significantly smaller than they were a year ago. In December there were 2.3m EU nationals on payrolls in the UK – a drop of 177,000 year on year, or 4pc. By contrast the number of UK nationals was down 2.6pc at 24m. The number from non-EU nations was up by 6,200, to 1.9m. This compares to earlier estimates of a fall of 550,000 workers based on the more traditional Labour Force Survey, which is more comprehensive because it includes the self-employed, but has suffered from difficulties in finding people to survey during the pandemic.

  • 'Bitcoin Winter' Could Last For Years After Price Hits $300,000: BTCC Exchange Founder

    Despite predicting that Bitcoin price will rise to $300,000 in the current bull market, Bobby Lee, founder of BTCC exchange, believes that crypto markets could spend years in decline after the market reaches its peak. What Happened: “Bitcoin bull market cycles come every four years and this is a big one,” said Lee who co-founded UK-based cryptocurrency exchange BTCC in an interview with CNBC earlier today. According to him, the market-leading cryptocurrency is likely to reach $100,000 this summer and may even reach $300,000 if historical cycles were to repeat. However, Lee isn’t so optimistic about Bitcoin’s price over a longer time horizon, and went on to state, “It could go down by quite a bit and that’s when the bubble bursts. In the bitcoin crypto industry, we call it ‘bitcoin winter’ and it can last from two to three years.” Why It Matters: Bitcoin was trading at $57,500 at the time of writing and reached as high as $61,000 earlier this month. Lee’s predictions of a crypto winter involve a 90% drop in value from whatever peak value the coin reaches. Some analysts have already forecast that the current bull market could be nearing its peak, raising concerns for those investors that hadn’t yet taken any profits. We are near the peak;-investors apeing into any sale with no research.- every sale making 50X plus- large cap ($500m) tokens gaining 50 % overnight. - everyone making money.- everyone believes this will last a few more months.The crash will come when we least expect it. — Ran Neuner (Non fungible) (@cryptomanran) March 21, 2021 “The crash will come when we least expect it,” said Ran Neuner, CEO of blockchain investment fund Onchain Capital. Not all investors share this hypothesis, however, as seen by Dan Held’s most recent predictions for Bitcoin's price. Held, who is the growth lead at cryptocurrency exchange Kraken, said that he believes the current market cycle is different than previous ones. “People aren't just in it for a speculative run anymore. People are buying it because they see Bitcoin's value,” he explained, suggesting that the digital asset could even reach $1 million by the end of this cycle. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCrypto Exchange Coinbase Postpones IPO To AprilBank Of America Calls Bitcoin 'Impractical,' And Crypto Community Has A Lot To Say About That© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • What rising mortgage rates really mean for the housing market

    Mortgage rates may be on the rise, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the housing boom is about to go bust.

  • The 5 worst things people are doing with stimulus checks, Suze Orman says

    There are absolutely some wrong ways to spend this money, says the personal finance expert

  • 'Wolf Of Wall Street' Says He Was Wrong About Bitcoin, Predicts Price Will Reach $100K

    Jordan Belfort, former head of the now-defunct brokerage Stratton Oakmont, believes he took the wrong position on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). What Happened: In a recent interview with Fortune, the investor admitted to being wrong about Bitcoin back in 2017 when he appeared on national television to state his beliefs that it would crash. "I was right then, but I also thought Bitcoin would go away forever. It was hard to sell and easy to buy, all the things that make for manipulation," said Belfort, explaining that he thought regulators would outlaw the flagship cryptocurrency. "Bitcoin looked like the perfect storm for money laundering," he said, adding, "I thought that Bitcoin accounts in Switzerland and the Caymans would be exposed. I thought Bitcoin would initially take hold, then be regulated out of business." Belfort now believes that Bitcoin’s price has plenty of room to run and predicts that the price will continue to rise by 80%, all theway to $100,000. Why It Matters: Belfort’s reasoning as to why the coin still has the potential to rise to such a high value comes down to “pure supply and demand.” According to him, “people are spoiled by Bitcoin” because it has a fixed and finite supply. In his view, this gives the digital asset an advantage over equities because while an infinite number of shares can be issued, Bitcoin is free from the distortion of effectively printing more corporate currency. Belfort also stated that Bitcoin has a much bigger base of buyers than ever before – something that many market proponents believe acts as a legitimizing factor to cryptocurrencies as an asset class. Price Action: Bitcoin was trading at $56,308 at the time of writing, up 0.38% in the past 24-hours. The market-leading cryptocurrency touched an all-time high of $61,519 earlier this month. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from Benzinga'Bitcoin Winter' Could Last For Years After Price Hits 0,000: BTCC Exchange FounderCrypto Exchange Coinbase Postpones IPO To April© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Lira and Turkish stocks collapse after Erdogan fires central bank chief, as European airline stocks drop

    Turkey's currency and stocks collapsed after the abrupt termination of its central bank head, a move that led investors to take a cautious stance toward risky assets on Monday.

  • Joe Biden Wants to Raise Taxes. What It Would Mean for the Stock Market.

    Investors seem to have ignored the possibility of higher corporate taxes under the Joe Biden administration, yet the impact would be far from minimal.

  • Oil Steadies With Demand in Focus After Worst Week in 5 Months

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil edged higher on Monday as investors looked past the uneven demand recovery around the world following crude’s worst weekly plunge since October.Futures in New York eked out a second straight daily increase after flipping between gains and losses during the session. Oil’s demand recovery is facing a spate of near-term setbacks, particularly in Europe, including extended or reimposed lockdowns in Germany, Italy and France. In the U.S., New York City’s mayor urged the broader state to follow New Jersey’s move in pausing its reopening.See also: Oil Is Still on a Bumpy Path to Recovery Despite Price SwerveHowever, there’s continued optimism over consumption in the U.S. as the Biden administration unleashes a wave of stimulus. The number of passengers checking through airport security in the country rose to the highest in just over a year on Sunday. That could provide support for jet fuel, the worst-hit oil product -- at least in relative terms -- during the coronavirus crisis.“Energy markets are fixated with the belief that we’re going to have higher prices,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda Corp. “Right now, these short-term headaches are not easing just yet, but there’s strong optimism that’s going to be the case.”As crude plunged last week, the total number of futures contracts held by traders dropped by about 7% -- a sign that many in the market fled for the exit. Others are confident about the long-term outlook and a return to higher prices. Bank of America Global Research said the recent oil price pullback provides an opportunity to gain commodity exposure and hedge against unexpected inflation risks, with the bank seeing oil demand expanding at the fastest rate since the 1970s over the next three years.There is still some residual pessimism in the market, with Europe seeing pockets of increased Covid-19 cases, said Louise Dickson, an oil markets analyst at consultant Rystad Energy AS. “If vaccination campaigns continue to face challenges going forward, 2021 may see up to 1 million barrels of oil demand per day not recovering this year, compared to a smooth recovery scenario,” she said.Since crude’s slump last week, attention is also growing on the amount of oil Iran -- currently under U.S. sanctions -- is exporting, particularly to China. The world’s largest importer released data showing it received no Iranian crude for the first time in months, a sign supplies could be masked as originating from other countries.Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, meanwhile, said his country was in no hurry to revive the nuclear deal, although he reiterated that Tehran was still prepared to return to the original terms of the agreement once the U.S. has lifted sanctions.“To the extent that the JCPOA comes back into play, it could add 2 million barrels a day of Iran’s oil back to the market,” said Stewart Glickman, energy equity analyst at CFRA Research. Prices will likely face more pressure “if we start to see more news about Iran and the U.S. sitting across from each other at the table and negotiating.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Why Cathie Wood's Ark Is Unimpressed With Volkswagen's EV Battery Plans

    Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management remains unimpressed by what it describes as "linear thinking" of Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY) on batteries. What Happened: Ark analyst Sam Korus touched on Volkswagen’s “Power Day” in the company’s weekly newsletter on Monday. Korus noted “high-level” takeaways such as the German automaker’s plans to produce 240 GWh of batteries, reduce battery costs by 50%, and add 18,000 fast-charging points by 2030. “In ARK’s view, companies with 'old world DNA' are unlikely to transition quickly enough to dominate the new world,” wrote Korus. “Often the difference between old and new world DNA are plans for linear as opposed to exponential growth trajectories.” Korus said that rival Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) goal for 2030 of 3 terawatt-hours of annual production is 12.5 times more than Volkswagen’s number. Why It Matters: “In an exponential world, companies thinking linearly could be left behind,” as per Korus. Last Friday, Wood updated her price target for the Elon Musk-led company to ,000 in the year 2025. Ark is of the view that Tesla can sell between 5 million and 10 million vehicles in 2025. Volkswagen stock has been gaining traction after it revealed its technology roadmap for 2030. On Monday, the company's stock closed 12.56% higher at $38.44. See Also: Who Will Emerge As Tesla's Biggest Rival By 2025? Volkswagen OTC shares have returned 84.7% on a year-to-date basis, while Tesla shares have declined 5.1% in the same period. Lansdowne Partners fund manager Per Lekander, who is short on Tesla, noted that Volkswagen and other incumbents could lead to an erosion in the value of the current segment leader in EVs. Ark's active ETFs include ARK Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK), ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSE: ARKQ), ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE: ARKW), ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSE: ARKG) and ARK FINTECH INNOVATION ETF (NYSE: ARKF). Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaVolkswagen Heats Up China EV Competition As It Begins Deliveries Of ID.4 Crozz SUVWhat Is Going On With Volkswagen Stock?© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.