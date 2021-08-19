United States Car & Truck Rental Market Outlook 2021-2025: Segmented by Airport Car Rental, Off-Airport Car Rental and Truck Rental

Dublin, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Car & Truck Rental Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report forecasts to 2021 and 2025 US car and truck rental revenues in nominal US dollars. Total revenue is segmented by source in terms of: airport car rental, off-airport car rental, and truck rental.

To illustrate historical trends, total revenue and the various segments are provided in annual series from 2010 to 2020.

Key macroeconomic indicators are also provided with quantified trends. Other various topics, including profiles of pertinent leading companies, are covered in this report.



Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET ENVIRONMENT

Historical Trends

Key Economic Indicators

Regulatory Factors

2. REVENUE SOURCE SEGMENTATION & FORECASTS

Airport Car Rental

Off-Airport Car Rental

Truck Rental

3. INDUSTRY STRUCTURE

Industry Characteristics

Market Leaders

LIST OF TABLES & FIGURES

Figure 1 - Key Trends in US Car & Truck Rental Revenue, 2020 - 2025

Figure 2 - US Car & Truck Rental Revenue Trends, 2010 - 2020

Table 1 - Key Indicators for US Car & Truck Rental Revenue, 2010 - 2025 (US$ bil)

Figure 3 - US Car & Truck Rental Revenues by Source, 2010 - 2025 (US$ bil)

Table 2 - US Car & Truck Rental Revenues by Source, 2010 - 2025 (US$ mil)

Figure 4 - US Car & Truck Rental Revenues by Source, 2010 - 2025 (%)

Figure 5 - US Survey: Likelihood of Taking a Vacation Over the Next 12 Months, 2021 (%)

Figure 6 - US Survey: Likelihood of Taking a Road Trip Over the Next 12 Months, 2021 (%)

Figure 7 - US Car Rental Revenues w/ Disposable Personal Income, 2010 - 2025

Figure 8 - US Passenger Car Rental Firms, Establishments, & Employment, 2010 - 2019

Table 3 - US Passenger Car Rental Firms, Establishments, & Employment, 2010 - 2019

Table 4 - Leading Participants in the US Car & Truck Rental Industry by Service Offering

Table 5 - NAICS & SIC Codes Related to Car & Truck Rental

