United States Car & Truck Rental Market Outlook 2021-2025: Segmented by Airport Car Rental, Off-Airport Car Rental and Truck Rental

Research and Markets
·2 min read

Dublin, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Car & Truck Rental Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report forecasts to 2021 and 2025 US car and truck rental revenues in nominal US dollars. Total revenue is segmented by source in terms of: airport car rental, off-airport car rental, and truck rental.

To illustrate historical trends, total revenue and the various segments are provided in annual series from 2010 to 2020.

Key macroeconomic indicators are also provided with quantified trends. Other various topics, including profiles of pertinent leading companies, are covered in this report.


Key Topics Covered:

1. MARKET ENVIRONMENT

  • Historical Trends

  • Key Economic Indicators

  • Regulatory Factors

2. REVENUE SOURCE SEGMENTATION & FORECASTS

  • Airport Car Rental

  • Off-Airport Car Rental

  • Truck Rental

3. INDUSTRY STRUCTURE

  • Industry Characteristics

  • Market Leaders

LIST OF TABLES & FIGURES

Figure 1 - Key Trends in US Car & Truck Rental Revenue, 2020 - 2025
Figure 2 - US Car & Truck Rental Revenue Trends, 2010 - 2020
Table 1 - Key Indicators for US Car & Truck Rental Revenue, 2010 - 2025 (US$ bil)
Figure 3 - US Car & Truck Rental Revenues by Source, 2010 - 2025 (US$ bil)
Table 2 - US Car & Truck Rental Revenues by Source, 2010 - 2025 (US$ mil)
Figure 4 - US Car & Truck Rental Revenues by Source, 2010 - 2025 (%)
Figure 5 - US Survey: Likelihood of Taking a Vacation Over the Next 12 Months, 2021 (%)
Figure 6 - US Survey: Likelihood of Taking a Road Trip Over the Next 12 Months, 2021 (%)
Figure 7 - US Car Rental Revenues w/ Disposable Personal Income, 2010 - 2025
Figure 8 - US Passenger Car Rental Firms, Establishments, & Employment, 2010 - 2019
Table 3 - US Passenger Car Rental Firms, Establishments, & Employment, 2010 - 2019
Table 4 - Leading Participants in the US Car & Truck Rental Industry by Service Offering
Table 5 - NAICS & SIC Codes Related to Car & Truck Rental

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oshqe

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


