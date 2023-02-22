United States Cars as Vehicles of Health Study 2022: Voice of 1,801 Connected Car Service Influencers Regarding Customer-Health Wellness and Wellbeing Services

Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Voice of Customer-Health Wellness and Wellbeing Services in Cars, US" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A total of 1801 decision makers or key influencers for connected car services were surveyed to obtain the results.

Despite disrupting sales and profitability in many markets, the pandemic has ignited minds to build a safer and more convenient environment. The connected automotive industry is making the best of the situation through trending use cases that build the new normal across consumer segments.

Adapting to the new form of travel, the analyst's 'Cars as Vehicles of Health' aims to explore and evaluate the current use of health, wellness, and wellbeing services among respondents in the United States.

In addition, this study will also focus on customer analysis bifurcation by vehicle segment type across the United States and user-interest and preference, in terms of various features, such as air quality control, driver drowsiness detection, adaptive cruise control, seat positioning, and cabin filtration. Data was collected by means of a panel-based survey in the United States.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Objectives

Testing 24 HWW Features for Purchase Interest

Research Methodology

Sample Structure by US Region and Vehicle Segment

Data Weighting

2. Key Findings

3. Respondents Profile and Driving Habits

Respondent Profile-Demographics

Respondent Profile-Household

Respondents' Driving Time

Respondents-Vehicle Ownership Type & Future Preferences

Preferred Engine for Customer's Next Car by Segment

Travel Breakdown by Activity

COVID-19's Impact on Movement

4. Customer (digital) Preferences for the Next Car Purchase

Important Attributes for Customer Purchase

Important Infotainment Systems

Interest in Sensors in the Car

5. Health, Wellness, and Wellbeing Features Interest

Descriptions of HWW Features Shown to Respondents

Real-life Scenarios and Interest Regarding Health Features

Real-life Scenarios and Interest Regarding Wellness Features

Real-life Scenarios and Interest Regarding Well-being Features

Testing 24 HWW Features for Purchase Interest

Interest in Purchasing HWW Features

Interest in Purchasing Health Features

Interest in Purchasing Wellness Features

Interest in Purchasing Well-being Features

Interest in HWW Features-Customer Segmentation

Interest in HWW Features-Segmentation

Interest in Health Features-Vehicle Segmentation

Interest in Health Features-Demographic Segmentation

Interest in Health Features-Powertrain Type

Interest in Wellness Features-Vehicle Segmentation

Interest in Wellness Features-Demographic Segmentation

Interest in Wellness Features-Powertrain Type

Interest in Well-being Features-Segmentation

Interest in Well-being Features-Demographic Segmentation

Interest in Well-being Features-Powertrain Type

Story continues

6. Health, Wellness and Wellbeing Features Pricing

Access to HWW Features

Price Sensitivity Test

Payment Preference

HWW Features-Willingness to Pay

HWW Features-Willingness to Pay and Price Elasticity of Demand (PED)

HWW Features' Price Elasticity

Vital Stats Monitoring-Willingness to Pay

Air Quality Map-Willingness to Pay

Cabin Viral Filtration (Filter)-Willingness to Pay

UV Air Sanitizer-Willingness to Pay

Adaptive Cruise Control with Steering Assist-Willingness to Pay

Driver Drowsiness/Distraction Detection and Alarm-Willingness to Pay

Drunken Driving Detection and Alarm-Willingness to Pay

Automated and Customized seat position-Willingness to Pay

Mood-Specific Infotainment-Willingness to Pay

Smart Seats-Willingness to Pay

Wellness/Comfort Seat-Willingness to Pay

Preferred Control Options for Mood-specific Infotainment

Driver Drowsiness-Customer Preference

7. Digital Devices and Health-related Activities

Smart Device Usage

Engagement in HWW-related Activities

Health-related Activities-Segmentation

8. Data connectivity

Customer Willingness to Share Data with Car Dealers

Customers' Expectations for Data Sharing

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p9ttso-of-customer?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



