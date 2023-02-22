United States Cars as Vehicles of Health Study 2022: Voice of 1,801 Connected Car Service Influencers Regarding Customer-Health Wellness and Wellbeing Services
Dublin, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Voice of Customer-Health Wellness and Wellbeing Services in Cars, US" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A total of 1801 decision makers or key influencers for connected car services were surveyed to obtain the results.
Despite disrupting sales and profitability in many markets, the pandemic has ignited minds to build a safer and more convenient environment. The connected automotive industry is making the best of the situation through trending use cases that build the new normal across consumer segments.
Adapting to the new form of travel, the analyst's 'Cars as Vehicles of Health' aims to explore and evaluate the current use of health, wellness, and wellbeing services among respondents in the United States.
In addition, this study will also focus on customer analysis bifurcation by vehicle segment type across the United States and user-interest and preference, in terms of various features, such as air quality control, driver drowsiness detection, adaptive cruise control, seat positioning, and cabin filtration. Data was collected by means of a panel-based survey in the United States.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives
Testing 24 HWW Features for Purchase Interest
Research Methodology
Sample Structure by US Region and Vehicle Segment
Data Weighting
2. Key Findings
3. Respondents Profile and Driving Habits
Respondent Profile-Demographics
Respondent Profile-Household
Respondents' Driving Time
Respondents-Vehicle Ownership Type & Future Preferences
Preferred Engine for Customer's Next Car by Segment
Travel Breakdown by Activity
COVID-19's Impact on Movement
4. Customer (digital) Preferences for the Next Car Purchase
Important Attributes for Customer Purchase
Important Infotainment Systems
Interest in Sensors in the Car
5. Health, Wellness, and Wellbeing Features Interest
Descriptions of HWW Features Shown to Respondents
Real-life Scenarios and Interest Regarding Health Features
Real-life Scenarios and Interest Regarding Wellness Features
Real-life Scenarios and Interest Regarding Well-being Features
Testing 24 HWW Features for Purchase Interest
Interest in Purchasing HWW Features
Interest in Purchasing Health Features
Interest in Purchasing Wellness Features
Interest in Purchasing Well-being Features
Interest in HWW Features-Customer Segmentation
Interest in HWW Features-Segmentation
Interest in Health Features-Vehicle Segmentation
Interest in Health Features-Demographic Segmentation
Interest in Health Features-Powertrain Type
Interest in Wellness Features-Vehicle Segmentation
Interest in Wellness Features-Demographic Segmentation
Interest in Wellness Features-Powertrain Type
Interest in Well-being Features-Segmentation
Interest in Well-being Features-Demographic Segmentation
Interest in Well-being Features-Powertrain Type
6. Health, Wellness and Wellbeing Features Pricing
Access to HWW Features
Price Sensitivity Test
Payment Preference
HWW Features-Willingness to Pay
HWW Features-Willingness to Pay and Price Elasticity of Demand (PED)
HWW Features' Price Elasticity
Vital Stats Monitoring-Willingness to Pay
Air Quality Map-Willingness to Pay
Cabin Viral Filtration (Filter)-Willingness to Pay
UV Air Sanitizer-Willingness to Pay
Adaptive Cruise Control with Steering Assist-Willingness to Pay
Driver Drowsiness/Distraction Detection and Alarm-Willingness to Pay
Drunken Driving Detection and Alarm-Willingness to Pay
Automated and Customized seat position-Willingness to Pay
Mood-Specific Infotainment-Willingness to Pay
Smart Seats-Willingness to Pay
Wellness/Comfort Seat-Willingness to Pay
Preferred Control Options for Mood-specific Infotainment
Driver Drowsiness-Customer Preference
7. Digital Devices and Health-related Activities
Smart Device Usage
Engagement in HWW-related Activities
Health-related Activities-Segmentation
8. Data connectivity
Customer Willingness to Share Data with Car Dealers
Customers' Expectations for Data Sharing
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p9ttso-of-customer?w=12
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900