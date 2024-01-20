United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Is Reinvesting At Lower Rates Of Return

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for United States Cellular:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.012 = US$114m ÷ (US$11b - US$1.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, United States Cellular has an ROCE of 1.2%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Wireless Telecom industry average of 16%.

Check out our latest analysis for United States Cellular

roce

In the above chart we have measured United States Cellular's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering United States Cellular here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

When we looked at the ROCE trend at United States Cellular, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 2.1%, but since then they've fallen to 1.2%. However it looks like United States Cellular might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

Story continues

The Bottom Line On United States Cellular's ROCE

To conclude, we've found that United States Cellular is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 25% in the last five years. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

If you want to know some of the risks facing United States Cellular we've found 3 warning signs (1 is significant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

While United States Cellular may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.