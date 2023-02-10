U.S. markets closed

United States Children's Food and Beverage Market Trends Report 2023: Products Free from Common Allergens Such as Nuts, Dairy, and Eggs are a High Priority for Parents

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Children's Food and Beverage Market: Trends and Opportunities, 2nd Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

US Children's Food and Beverage Market report delivers actionable predictions and recommendations designed to guide foodservice operators, producers, retailers, and investors in making business decisions by providing data and insights about parent behavior and what parents think about food and beverage products for children.

When it comes to purchasing food, taste is the number one priority for most consumers. For parents, their children's willingness to eat a given food is a close second. Compared to all consumers, parents are more likely to prioritize food characteristics that provide a health halo such as high protein, unsaturated fats, clean label, low sugar, and non-GMO. Parents tend to be more health-conscious and choosy about foods for their kids and themselves.

Products free from common allergens - such as nuts, dairy, and eggs - are also a high priority for parents, particularly those who have children with real or perceived allergies or intolerances. The publisher's December 2022 National Online Consumer Survey indicates that 27% of respondents with children report that they have a child with food allergies, while the number of children with food intolerances or sensitivities may be even higher.

With a focus on "what's next" and current consumer trends, Children's Food and Beverage Market: Trends and Opportunities is packed with insights about consumer trends, behavior, and motivations to help foodservice operators, food producers, retailers, packaging companies, employers, and investors gauge consumer perspectives and find areas for growth in a competitive market.

Scope

Children's Food and Beverage Market: Trends and Opportunities is the go-to source for a complete understanding of the U.S. children's food and beverage market. This report combines the publisher's extensive monitoring of the food and beverage market with proprietary surveys, and evaluates current trends and future directions for marketing and retailing, along with consumer patterns during the pandemic and across the broader food and beverage market.

This report analyzes the dynamics of the current landscape of the children's food and beverage market. Demographics, perceptions, motivations, and behavior of parents with children under 18 in their household are examined as pertaining to dietary choices and attitudes about health, since parents purchase the vast majority of food on behalf of their children. Food habits and preferences of children, as reported by their parents, are also examined. Effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on consumers are also analyzed (in a broad sense), including in the context of children's food and beverage products.

Retail sales of children's food and beverage products are provided in billion dollars from 2017 to 2022, and sales are projected from 2023 to 2027.The reasons for and implications of shifts in consumer perception and behavior are analyzed in the context of future market opportunities.

Additionally, Children's Food and Beverage Market: Trends and Opportunities has dozens of tables showcasing numerical survey data on consumer demographics and psychographics and numerous marketing photographs. This report goes in-depth on COVID-19 trends affecting the food and beverage market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

  • Parent Priorities When Buying Food

  • Parents Turning to Online Grocery Shopping for Convenience

  • Key Demographics

  • Scope

2 COVID-19 Effects on Consumers

  • Highlights

  • First Time Use of Online Grocery Shopping and Restaurant Ordering Methods In 2020

  • Boosted Online Grocery Shopping Activity Continuing Through 2022

  • Activity Spiked in 2020 during the Early Part of the Pandemic

  • Many Have Continued Ordering More Groceries Online in 2021 and 2022

  • Frequency of Grocery Shopping: In-Person vs. Online

  • Use of Meal Kit Delivery Services

  • Most Consumers Are Still Holding off on Dining Out

  • Increased Use of Food Carryout and Delivery and Convenience Food Options

  • Snacking and Healthy Eating Habits

  • Concerns about COVID-19 Exposure Remain

  • In 2022, Most Consumers Are Still Concerned about COVID-19 Infection from Restaurant or Delivery Staff When Ordering Food for Carryout or Delivery

  • Most Still Consider the Pandemic a Health Threat Personally or to Family/Friends

  • Concerns about COVID-19 Variants

  • Rising Prices during the Pandemic

  • Many Consumers Are Concerned about Inflation and Rising Food Prices

  • The Vast Majority of Consumers Have Noticed the Rising Cost of Food Over the Past Year, and Many Are Changing Their Purchasing Decisions

  • Cutting Back on Household Expenses

  • Concerns about Food Shortages during the Pandemic

  • Negative Personal Effects of the Pandemic

  • Negative Effects Reported in 2020 and 2021

  • Continuing Mental and Physical Health Effects

  • Stress Levels and Changes Made to Reduce Stress

  • Effects on Work Have Continued in 2021 and 2022

  • In-Store Shopping Patterns

3 Overview and Market Trends

  • Highlights

  • Outlook for Children's Food and Beverage Market

  • Home Baking Trends

  • Chocolate Candy Trends

  • Functional Food and Beverage Trends

  • "Hidden" Vegetables for Increased Nutrition Kids Will Love

  • The COVID-19 Pandemic Was the Jumpstart the Online Grocery Market Needed

  • Impact on the Children's Food and Beverage Market

  • Convenient Meals Can Be the Ultimate Selling Point for Busy Consumers

  • Grocery Prepared Meals

  • Restaurant Meals, Including Takeout and Delivery

  • Meal Delivery Services

  • Thaw and Eat Foods

  • Plant-Based and Plant-Forward Trends

  • Definitions

  • Plant-Based Meat and Dairy Products

  • Plant-Based Eating and Sustainability Are Buzzwords Important to the General Public

  • One-Fourth of Consumers Claim to Primarily Follow a Flexitarian Diet in 2022

  • Use of Plant-Based Alternatives and Openness to Cultivated/Cruelty-Free Products among Those with Children

  • Children's Product Examples

  • Clean Label and "Better-for-You" Trends

  • Example of a Clean Label Children's Product

  • Companies Are Investing in Blockchain and Big Data to Satisfy Consumer Desires for Transparency

  • Consumers Think Small and Medium Businesses Have More Credibility

  • Preferences for Product Labels Show "Natural" and "Clean" Are Most Preferential

  • Paying Attention to Food Labels - Shopping Online vs. In-Person

  • Reasons for Seeking "Natural" Food Labels

  • Perception of Health Differences in Products Based on Nutrition Facts Panel

  • Sugar-Free/No Sugar Added Products and Alternative Sweeteners

  • Food Allergies and Dietary Restrictions Are a Concern to Many Parents and Their Children

  • Prevalence in 2022

  • Rising Rates of Reported Food Allergies and Lactose Intolerance over Time

  • Purchases of Foods with Allergy-Friendly Labels

  • Many Consumers Purchase Allergy-Friendly Foods for Reasons Other Than an Allergy or Intolerance

  • Nutrients Sought by Consumers

  • Consumers Continue to Seek Out Protein Sources

  • Sources Used to Consume Nutrients

  • Consumers Report Increasing Consumption of Protein from Whole-Plant Sources

  • Avoiding or Limiting Sugar Intake

  • Reasons for Avoiding or Limiting Sugar Intake

  • Sugar Continues to Be Preferred Over Low/No-Calorie Sweeteners

  • Information Consumers Seek Out on Nutrition Facts Labels

  • Mindful and Intuitive Eating

  • Dieting Activity

  • Frequency of Feelings and Behaviors Associated with Mindful and Intuitive Eating Patterns

  • Consumer Mindfulness Index

  • Concerns about Food Waste

  • Most Consumers Are Concerned about Food Waste

  • How Consumers Reduce Food Waste

  • Greater Concerns about Food Waste among Adults Living with Children

4 Consumer Demographics

  • Highlights

  • Number of Children in the Household

  • Historical Trends

  • Age of Children in the Household

  • Parents and Those Living with Children in Their Household

  • Trends by Gender

  • Trends by Age Bracket/Generation

  • Patterns Based on Household Income

  • Home Ownership and Rental Trends

  • Patterns Based on Marital Status

  • Regional Differences

  • Urban, Suburban, and Rural Consumers

  • Educational Attainment

  • Race/Ethnicity

  • Plant-Forward Consumers

  • Online Grocery Shoppers (Food Delivery Services)

5 Consumer Psychographics

  • Highlights

  • Priorities Placed on Food Characteristics

  • All Consumers

  • Parents/Guardians

  • Attitudes of Parents

  • Carbs, Proteins, and Whole/Unprocessed Foods

  • Food Restrictions, Nutritional Benefits, and Breakfast

  • Snacking

  • Cooking

  • Premium Foods and Novel Food Experiences

  • Food Nutrition and Healthy Food

  • Being Busy and Seeking Out Convenient Foods

  • Children's Food Habits

  • Perceptions about Health and Nutrition

  • More than Half of Consumers Consider Themselves to Be in Excellent or Very Good Health

  • Beliefs about Sources of Weight Gain

  • Definition of "Healthy Food"

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/16zg9w-food?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets 
Laura Wood, Senior Manager 
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-states-childrens-food-and-beverage-market-trends-report-2023-products-free-from-common-allergens-such-as-nuts-dairy-and-eggs-are-a-high-priority-for-parents-301743031.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

