United States Children's Food and Beverage Market Trends Report 2023: Products Free from Common Allergens Such as Nuts, Dairy, and Eggs are a High Priority for Parents
DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Children's Food and Beverage Market: Trends and Opportunities, 2nd Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
US Children's Food and Beverage Market report delivers actionable predictions and recommendations designed to guide foodservice operators, producers, retailers, and investors in making business decisions by providing data and insights about parent behavior and what parents think about food and beverage products for children.
When it comes to purchasing food, taste is the number one priority for most consumers. For parents, their children's willingness to eat a given food is a close second. Compared to all consumers, parents are more likely to prioritize food characteristics that provide a health halo such as high protein, unsaturated fats, clean label, low sugar, and non-GMO. Parents tend to be more health-conscious and choosy about foods for their kids and themselves.
Products free from common allergens - such as nuts, dairy, and eggs - are also a high priority for parents, particularly those who have children with real or perceived allergies or intolerances. The publisher's December 2022 National Online Consumer Survey indicates that 27% of respondents with children report that they have a child with food allergies, while the number of children with food intolerances or sensitivities may be even higher.
With a focus on "what's next" and current consumer trends, Children's Food and Beverage Market: Trends and Opportunities is packed with insights about consumer trends, behavior, and motivations to help foodservice operators, food producers, retailers, packaging companies, employers, and investors gauge consumer perspectives and find areas for growth in a competitive market.
Scope
Children's Food and Beverage Market: Trends and Opportunities is the go-to source for a complete understanding of the U.S. children's food and beverage market. This report combines the publisher's extensive monitoring of the food and beverage market with proprietary surveys, and evaluates current trends and future directions for marketing and retailing, along with consumer patterns during the pandemic and across the broader food and beverage market.
This report analyzes the dynamics of the current landscape of the children's food and beverage market. Demographics, perceptions, motivations, and behavior of parents with children under 18 in their household are examined as pertaining to dietary choices and attitudes about health, since parents purchase the vast majority of food on behalf of their children. Food habits and preferences of children, as reported by their parents, are also examined. Effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on consumers are also analyzed (in a broad sense), including in the context of children's food and beverage products.
Retail sales of children's food and beverage products are provided in billion dollars from 2017 to 2022, and sales are projected from 2023 to 2027.The reasons for and implications of shifts in consumer perception and behavior are analyzed in the context of future market opportunities.
Additionally, Children's Food and Beverage Market: Trends and Opportunities has dozens of tables showcasing numerical survey data on consumer demographics and psychographics and numerous marketing photographs. This report goes in-depth on COVID-19 trends affecting the food and beverage market.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
Parent Priorities When Buying Food
Parents Turning to Online Grocery Shopping for Convenience
Key Demographics
Scope
2 COVID-19 Effects on Consumers
Highlights
First Time Use of Online Grocery Shopping and Restaurant Ordering Methods In 2020
Boosted Online Grocery Shopping Activity Continuing Through 2022
Activity Spiked in 2020 during the Early Part of the Pandemic
Many Have Continued Ordering More Groceries Online in 2021 and 2022
Frequency of Grocery Shopping: In-Person vs. Online
Use of Meal Kit Delivery Services
Most Consumers Are Still Holding off on Dining Out
Increased Use of Food Carryout and Delivery and Convenience Food Options
Snacking and Healthy Eating Habits
Concerns about COVID-19 Exposure Remain
In 2022, Most Consumers Are Still Concerned about COVID-19 Infection from Restaurant or Delivery Staff When Ordering Food for Carryout or Delivery
Most Still Consider the Pandemic a Health Threat Personally or to Family/Friends
Concerns about COVID-19 Variants
Rising Prices during the Pandemic
Many Consumers Are Concerned about Inflation and Rising Food Prices
The Vast Majority of Consumers Have Noticed the Rising Cost of Food Over the Past Year, and Many Are Changing Their Purchasing Decisions
Cutting Back on Household Expenses
Concerns about Food Shortages during the Pandemic
Negative Personal Effects of the Pandemic
Negative Effects Reported in 2020 and 2021
Continuing Mental and Physical Health Effects
Stress Levels and Changes Made to Reduce Stress
Effects on Work Have Continued in 2021 and 2022
In-Store Shopping Patterns
3 Overview and Market Trends
Highlights
Outlook for Children's Food and Beverage Market
Home Baking Trends
Chocolate Candy Trends
Functional Food and Beverage Trends
"Hidden" Vegetables for Increased Nutrition Kids Will Love
The COVID-19 Pandemic Was the Jumpstart the Online Grocery Market Needed
Impact on the Children's Food and Beverage Market
Convenient Meals Can Be the Ultimate Selling Point for Busy Consumers
Grocery Prepared Meals
Restaurant Meals, Including Takeout and Delivery
Meal Delivery Services
Thaw and Eat Foods
Plant-Based and Plant-Forward Trends
Definitions
Plant-Based Meat and Dairy Products
Plant-Based Eating and Sustainability Are Buzzwords Important to the General Public
One-Fourth of Consumers Claim to Primarily Follow a Flexitarian Diet in 2022
Use of Plant-Based Alternatives and Openness to Cultivated/Cruelty-Free Products among Those with Children
Children's Product Examples
Clean Label and "Better-for-You" Trends
Example of a Clean Label Children's Product
Companies Are Investing in Blockchain and Big Data to Satisfy Consumer Desires for Transparency
Consumers Think Small and Medium Businesses Have More Credibility
Preferences for Product Labels Show "Natural" and "Clean" Are Most Preferential
Paying Attention to Food Labels - Shopping Online vs. In-Person
Reasons for Seeking "Natural" Food Labels
Perception of Health Differences in Products Based on Nutrition Facts Panel
Sugar-Free/No Sugar Added Products and Alternative Sweeteners
Food Allergies and Dietary Restrictions Are a Concern to Many Parents and Their Children
Prevalence in 2022
Rising Rates of Reported Food Allergies and Lactose Intolerance over Time
Purchases of Foods with Allergy-Friendly Labels
Many Consumers Purchase Allergy-Friendly Foods for Reasons Other Than an Allergy or Intolerance
Nutrients Sought by Consumers
Consumers Continue to Seek Out Protein Sources
Sources Used to Consume Nutrients
Consumers Report Increasing Consumption of Protein from Whole-Plant Sources
Avoiding or Limiting Sugar Intake
Reasons for Avoiding or Limiting Sugar Intake
Sugar Continues to Be Preferred Over Low/No-Calorie Sweeteners
Information Consumers Seek Out on Nutrition Facts Labels
Mindful and Intuitive Eating
Dieting Activity
Frequency of Feelings and Behaviors Associated with Mindful and Intuitive Eating Patterns
Consumer Mindfulness Index
Concerns about Food Waste
Most Consumers Are Concerned about Food Waste
How Consumers Reduce Food Waste
Greater Concerns about Food Waste among Adults Living with Children
4 Consumer Demographics
Highlights
Number of Children in the Household
Historical Trends
Age of Children in the Household
Parents and Those Living with Children in Their Household
Trends by Gender
Trends by Age Bracket/Generation
Patterns Based on Household Income
Home Ownership and Rental Trends
Patterns Based on Marital Status
Regional Differences
Urban, Suburban, and Rural Consumers
Educational Attainment
Race/Ethnicity
Plant-Forward Consumers
Online Grocery Shoppers (Food Delivery Services)
5 Consumer Psychographics
Highlights
Priorities Placed on Food Characteristics
All Consumers
Parents/Guardians
Attitudes of Parents
Carbs, Proteins, and Whole/Unprocessed Foods
Food Restrictions, Nutritional Benefits, and Breakfast
Snacking
Cooking
Premium Foods and Novel Food Experiences
Food Nutrition and Healthy Food
Being Busy and Seeking Out Convenient Foods
Children's Food Habits
Perceptions about Health and Nutrition
More than Half of Consumers Consider Themselves to Be in Excellent or Very Good Health
Beliefs about Sources of Weight Gain
Definition of "Healthy Food"
