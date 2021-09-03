United States Chocolate Candy Market Report 2021-2025 with Brand Positioning of Lindt & Sprungli, Godiva, Hershey, Mars Wrigley, & Ferrero
This report combines the publisher's extensive monitoring of the food and beverage market with proprietary surveys, and evaluates current trends and future directions for marketing and retailing, along with consumer patterns during the pandemic and across the broader food and beverage market.
Historical and forecast data are available for snack food and chocolate shipments and retail sales of chocolate. Shipment values and retail sales are provided for 2015-2020 and projected for 2025.
In 2020 and 2021, the coronavirus pandemic had a significant effect on chocolate purchases and holiday activities. The publisher has found that one-fourth of consumers have extended or will extend seasonal celebrations compared to pre-pandemic behavior, which has prolonged the time that marketers can promote seasonal and holiday chocolates.
Some consumers are also eating more chocolate and using more chocolate for occasions such as snacking and baking during the pandemic. Survey results also reveal that those who are frequent chocolate users are more likely to have experienced negative personal effects due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With a focus on "what's next" and current consumer trends, the report is packed with insights about consumer trends, behavior, and motivations to help food producers, retailers, packaging companies, employers, and investors gauge consumer perspectives and find areas for growth in a competitive market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
Chocolate Eating Occasions
Priorities When Buying Chocolate
Packaging Opportunities
Key Demographics
Scope
Related Reports
2. COVID-19 Effects on Consumers
Highlights
Frequent Chocolate Consumers Express Greater Concerns about the Coronavirus
Consumers Who Report Eating Chocolate Frequently or Often Are Experiencing More Negative Personal Effects of the Pandemic
Effects on Work Are Higher Among Frequent Chocolate Users
Eating Habits Are Changing
Increasing Use of Convenient Food Ordering Methods Is Higher Among Those Who Eat Chocolate Frequently or Often
Consumers Are Using Chocolate More for Snacking, Baking, and Dessert During the Pandemic
Some Consumers Are Extending Seasonal Celebrations Due to the Pandemic, and the Effect Is Much Stronger with Frequent Chocolate Users
Consumer Chocolate Consumption During the Pandemic
3. Overview and Market Trends
Gluten, Food Allergies, and Dietary Restrictions Are a Concern to Many Consumers
Vegetarians, Vegans, and Flexitarians: Plant-Based Eating, Sustainability, and Beyond
Food Gifting Trends
Purchasing for Others
Purchasing Food Gifts For Self
Personal vs. Work-Related Food Gift Types
Sustainability of Chocolate Production
Deforestation and Human Rights Concerns
Chocolate Marketers Working Toward Improving the Cocoa Supply Chain
Sustainable Farming Techniques
Fair Trade Chocolate as a More Ethical Product
Home Baking Trends
Baking for Indulgence, Nostalgia, or Comfort
Convenience Foods and Semi-Homemade Foods
Cross Branding Can Increase Appeal of Baking Products
Companies Are Investing in Blockchain and Big Data to Satisfy Consumer Desires for Transparency
Consumers Think Small and Medium Businesses Have More Credibility
Drivers of Food Purchase Decisions
More Than Half of Consumers Say Healthfulness Matters More to Them Now When Deciding on Foods to Buy
Influential Labels in Food Purchasing Decisions
Half of Consumers Say Whether a Food Is Processed Affects Purchasing Decisions
A Majority of Consumers Want to Know Where Food Comes From
Sustainability Is Important to Many Consumers
Most Consumers Think Knowing Whether Food Choices Are Environmentally Sustainable Is Hard
Health Benefits in Foods
One-Fourth of Consumers Seek Health Benefits from Foods
Nutrients Considered Healthy by Consumers
Most Sought After Nutrients
Perception of Health Differences in Products
4. Sales, Shipments, and Consumer Use of Chocolate
Shipments of Snack Foods and Chocolate Confections
Table Snack Food and Chocolate Shipments, 2015-2020, 2025P (billion dollars)
Chocolate Retail Sales
Category Dollar Sales
Luxury, Premium, and Everyday Chocolate
Most Consumers Have Purchased Chocolate in the Last Six Months
Boxed Chocolate Brands
Regular or King Size Chocolate Brands
Miniature/Loose Chocolate
Chocolate Consumption Frequency
Dark and Milk Chocolate Are Used Most Often as Snacks, While White and Flavored Chocolate Are Most Used for Special Occasions
5. Retail and Marketing Trends and Opportunities
Personalization and Customization Is Important in the Chocolate Food Gifting Space
Indulgence vs. Health and "Better-for-You" Chocolate Trends
Clean Label Trends
Unrefined Sugar
Sugar-Free Chocolate and Alternative Sweeteners
Low-Carb/High Protein, Keto, and Paleo Diets
Addition of Nuts, Fruit, Seeds, and Other Ingredients for Increased Nutrition
Vegan/Plant-Based Chocolate Appeals to Those Looking to Eat a Plant-Forward Diet
Organic Products
Unique Flavors and Flavor Combinations
Candy Adjacencies
Targeting LGBT Consumers, a Growing Demographic
Families with Children Are Important Chocolate Users
Major Holidays
Winter Holidays (Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa)
Valentine's Day
Mother's Day
Easter
Halloween
Weddings & Anniversaries
The Percentage of Consumers Who Are Married Has Fallen, But More People Are Now Living With Domestic Partners
Same-Sex Marriages
Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Marketing
New Companies and Products with Niche Appeal May Choose DTC Channels
Private Labels
Subscription Boxes
In-Store Purchasing Trends
Retail Stores Rely More On Impulse Purchases of Chocolate
Holiday Promotions Are Key
Private Label Chocolates Are a Driver of Store Traffic and Retailer Loyalty
Brand Positioning of Top Chocolate Marketers
Lindt & Sprungli Group
Godiva
Hershey
Mars Wrigley
Ferrero
6. Consumer Demographics
Use of Chocolate is Overall Highest Among the 45-54 Age Group of Generation Xers
Women Are More Likely than Men to Purchase Chocolate
Chocolate Purchases Vary Somewhat Across Different Household Income Brackets, But Are High Among All Groups
Presence of Children in the Household
LGBT Consumers Are the Most Likely Demographic to Buy Chocolate
Those Living in the Midwest Region Are Most Likely to Buy Chocolate
Chocolate Purchases Are High Among All Racial/Ethnic Groups
Differences in Chocolate Purchased Based on Educational Attainment
7. Consumer Psychographics
Buying Styles
Food Attitudes of Chocolate Users by Type
General Attitudes of Consumers and Chocolate Users
Health Attitudes of Chocolate Users and General Consumers
Price Is the Highest Priority for Most Consumers
Frequent Chocolate Users Place Higher Priority on Most Chocolate Traits
Millennials Place a Higher Priority on Many Chocolate Traits Such as Higher Cacao Content, Unique Flavors, Fair Trade, and Organic
Willingness to Pay More for Different Chocolate Features
Most Consumers Think Dark Chocolate Is Healthy and that Chocolate Can Be Consumed As Part of a Healthy Lifestyle
8. Packaging Trends
The Balance Between Effective and Low-Cost Packaging
Food Gift Buyers Think Attractive Packaging is More Important Than Eco-Friendly Packaging, But Looks Are Decreasing in Importance
Recyclable/Environmentally Friendly Packaging Is More Important Than Ever
Packaging Types Considered Eco-Friendly by Consumers
Seeking Out Sustainable or Eco-Friendly Packaging
Opportunities for Biodegradable and Compostable Packaging
Targeting Excessive Packaging for Reduction and Elimination
Truth in Advertising Extends to Packaging
Functional Packaging Can Be Framed as Sustainability
Creative Packaging Provides Gift Recipients with a Memorable Experience
Protective Packaging Is Important For Product Integrity
A Shift from Expensive Set-Up Boxes to Other Paper Packaging
Retail-Ready Packaging Makes Chocolate Promotions Stand Out and Promotes Stocking Efficiency in Stores
