U.S. markets open in 4 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,964.00
    +40.75 (+1.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,903.00
    +171.00 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,316.00
    +203.50 (+1.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,818.50
    +12.70 (+0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.33
    +1.35 (+1.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,722.20
    +4.50 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    18.68
    +0.15 (+0.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0144
    +0.0024 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7870
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.13
    +0.77 (+3.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2056
    +0.0024 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.8320
    -0.0750 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,374.48
    +272.04 (+1.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    485.35
    +7.24 (+1.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,333.98
    +27.70 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,715.75
    +60.54 (+0.22%)
     

United States Climate Change Mitigation & Adaptation Market Report 2022: Bottom-up Research of 77 Submarkets - Cumulative 2022-30 Market to Reach $7.8 Trillion

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The US Climate Change Mitigation & Adaptation Market & Technologies - 2022-2030 - With Corona & COP26 Impacts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 376-page report contains a thorough analysis of 16 sectors, 60 technology and 5 revenue source markets, detailing 77 markets. According to the report, the cumulative 2022-30 market size will reach $7.8 trillion.

The American Market is driven by the following factors:

  • From 2012 to 2021, the United States faced its warmest decade on record.

  • Climate change is expected to boost the frequency of whether related calamities across the US in the coming years.

  • The US annual emissions per person is over 15 tons, the leading nation by GHG emissions per person.

  • The U.S. emit about 20% of the worldwide carbon dioxide emission.

  • In 2021, about 29% of the GHG emissions of the country were from transportation, about 25% from electricity, about 23% from industry, about 13% from buildings and about 10% from agriculture.

  • Growing public support. About 55% of the population believe that climate change is a major risk. While a third deny that human caused climate change exists.

  • The federal government is engaged in collaborative efforts to advance climate related technology R&D and utilization (e.g., Mission Innovation and the Global Methane Pledge).

  • Climate change boosts migration from Latin America.

  • The US pledged to decrease by 2030 GHG emission by 50% from the 1990 level.

Why Buy:

  • Comprehensive Report. It's a comprehensive strategic investigation of the US an Warming Mitigation & Adaptation markets.

  • Bottom-up Research. The report provides you with exhaustive bottom-up research of 297 climate change mitigation and adaptation related markets.

  • Extensive Research. The report analysts conducted interviews with dozens of experts. It reviewed over 660 reports, documents and papers published by other experts (including, for example, IEA, IRENA, the UN, Fraunhoffer, and more).

  • Multi-Source Intelligence Verification. With a highly fragmented market, we addressed each dollar spent. The US an warming mitigation market was analyzed and crosschecked via four orthogonal viewpoints: technologies and services, sectors, countries and revenue sources.

  • COP26 Revision. To guarantee the accuracy of the data and market size forecasts, we revised the data by following and analyzing the Nov. 2021 Glasgow COP26 meetings US pledge.

  • Money Trail. The report offer is the only mega-study of 'when?', 'where?', 'why?' and 'how much?' of the cumulative 2022-2030 $7.8 trillion go to market.

  • Report Excel. Once you buy the report you can get for a nominal price its Excel version.

  • Customized for Decision-Makers. This report aims to provide today's strategic decision-makers with an expert 360-degree, time-sensitive, detailed view of this interconnected market.

What does the "The US Warming Mitigation & Adaptation Market & Technologies - 2022-2030 - With Corona & COP26 Impacts" report give you?

A. Questions answered in this report include:

  • What will the 2022-2030 market size be?

  • How do COP26 & Corona affect the market?

  • Which submarkets provide attractive business opportunities?

  • What drives customers to invest?

  • What are the Warming Mitigation technologies & services trends?

  • What are the challenges to market penetration & growth?

  • How much are European countries expected to invest in warming mitigation?

B. The European Warming Mitigation & Adaptation market data is analyzed via 4 independent perspectives:

By 60 Technologies and Services:

  • Biological Carbon Capture & Sequestration

  • Carbon Capture & Storage

  • Carbon Capture & Utilization

  • Hydroelectric Power

  • Geothermal Power Generation

  • Direct Geothermal Heating & Cooling

  • Bioenergy

  • Marine Power

  • Solar PV (Utility Scale)

  • Rooftop Solar PV

  • Concentrating Solar Power (CSP)

  • Direct Solar Water Heating

  • Offshore Wind Power

  • Energy-Efficient Electric Appliances (w/o ACR)

  • Air Sourced Heat Pumps

  • Passenger BEV Cars

  • Two & Three-Wheeler BEVs

  • Freight BEVs

  • Electric Buses

  • Other BEVs

  • EV Charging Systems

  • Hydrogen Vehicles

  • Hydrogen Electrolyzes

  • Hydrogen Fueling Infrastructure

  • Green Hydrogen Production

  • Methane Abatement

  • Green Cement

  • Green Steel

  • Passive Green Buildings

  • Grid Modernization

  • Desalination Plants

  • Onshore Wind Power

  • Nuclear Energy Plants > 1 GW

  • Small Nuclear Reactors

  • Other Renewable Energy

  • Grid-Scale Battery Storage

  • Thermal Energy Storage

  • Compressed-Air Storage

  • Hydroelectric Energy Storage

  • Other Energy Storage Modalities

  • Waste to Energy Plants

  • Low Carbon Fuels Manufacturing Plants

  • Energy-Efficient Air Conditioning & Refrigeration (ACR)

  • Precision Agriculture

  • Regenerative agriculture

  • Climate Adapted Water Infrastructure

  • Water Redeemable Systems

  • Precision Irrigation

  • Climate Adapted Agriculture

  • Reforestation

  • Bioremediation

  • Floods Control

  • Wildfire Mitigation

  • Weather Monitoring, Modeling & Forecasting

  • Extreme Weather Public Warning Systems

  • GHG Emission Tracking

  • Big Data & AI

  • Cybersecurity

  • ICT (W/O Cyber, AI, Big Data)

  • Other

By 5 Revenue Source Markets:

  • Infrastructure

  • Product Sales

  • Maintenance

  • Upgrades

  • Other

By 16 Sectors

  • GHG Capture

  • Renewable Energy

  • Energy Storage

  • Zero Emission Electric Utility Plants

  • Green Fuel Production Plants

  • Passive & Active Heating and Cooling

  • Electric Vehicles Fleet

  • Hydrogen Economy

  • Green Materials

  • Agriculture, Forests & Land

  • Water

  • Energy Efficient Buildings

  • Extreme Weather Events Mitigation

  • Software

  • Electric Grid

  • Other Sectors

C. Detailed market analysis frameworks are provided, including:

  • Market drivers & inhibitors

  • Business opportunities

  • SWOT analysis

  • Competitive analysis

  • Business environment

  • The 2020-2030 market

  • Industry Value Chain

  • Financing & Loans

  • Governmental R&D Funding

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/esd86q

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Google beats on ad revenue expectations, Microsoft slows hiring

    Yahoo Finance tech reporter Dan Howley joins the Live show to break down Microsoft and Google's earnings reports, advertising revenue, and tech companies' hiring practices.

  • Teva Agrees to Settle Opioid Lawsuits for as Much as $4.25 Billion

    States, localities and tribes must ratify deal, which would settle suits alleging drugmaker promoted opioid painkillers without warning about addiction risks.

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for the massive free cash flow — with inflation running hot at 9.1%, you should too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters. Especially now.

  • BASF readies more ammonia production cuts in gas supply crunch

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Germany's BASF, the world's largest chemical company, is cutting ammonia production further due to soaring natural gas prices, it said on Wednesday, with potential ramifications from farming to fizzy drinks. Germany's biggest ammonia maker SKW Piesteritz and number four Ineos also said they could not rule out production cuts as the country grapples with disruption to Russian gas supplies. Ammonia plays a key role in the manufacturing of fertiliser, engineering plastics and diesel exhaust fluid.

  • Putin is squeezing gas supplies to Europe — Here are 2 stocks that could benefit

    The Russian war on Ukraine has sparked a slew of sanctions as the Western powers seek to convince Russia to desist – and counter-sanctions, as Russia seeks to push back against the West. Russia and NATO both are reluctant to shoot at each other. But Russia has a powerful sanction weapon to fall back on, to support its war policy. Germany, and much of Western Europe, imports most of its natural gas from Russia – and the Russian government is turning off that tap. Russian gas exports on the chief

  • Enphase Energy Stock Jumps As Earnings Double, Guidance Strong

    Enphase earnings topped views, with the solar power firm guiding up on Q3 revenue. Shares jumped, set to clear key resistance.

  • Liberty Energy expands its fracking fleets amid record revenue, return to profits

    Today's oil market is the strongest since 2018, and it would take more than a mild recession to dent fuel demand, the CEO says.

  • We’re probably in the early stages of a new bull market. Nervous? Start with these 5 ‘moat’ stocks

    The odds are good that June 16 marked the stock market’s low, and we are in the early stages of a new bull market. Inflation is rolling over. Supply chains are repairing. There is enough terror in the market to suggest we are near the bottom.

  • U.S. Climate Spending In Jeopardy; Is PLUG Stock A Buy?

    Hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power sees 2022 revenue surging 80% year over year to up to $925 million. Is PLUG stock a buy now?

  • Drug maker Teva agrees to $4.3 billion national settlement over opioid lawsuits

    Drug maker Teva announced Tuesday that it has agreed to contribute more than $4.3 billion in cash and medications to settle lawsuits in the state and local governments and Native American tribes that claimed the company contributed to the U.S. opioid epidemic.

  • Japan gives Kioxia and Western Digital $680 million to boost memory chip production

    Japan's government on Tuesday said it will provide as much as 92.9 billion yen ($680 million) to Kioxia Holdings and Western Digital Corp to help them boost production and ensure a stable supply of memory chips in Japan. The subsidy is part of a broader effort to revive chip production in Japan, as tensions between China and the United States and COVID-19 pandemic disruptions spur concern that Japanese companies such as automaker Toyota Motor Corp could be hobbled by semiconductor shortages. "We believe the investment will help stabilize advanced memory chip production in Japan," economy and trade minister Koichi Hagiuda said at a press briefing.

  • Coinbase Faces Huge Challenge -- Which May Affect All of Crypto

    Now, the agency has turned close attention to one of crypto's biggest players, and that has implications for the whole sector. According to Bloomberg News, the SEC is investigating Coinbase . The probe, which has not been made public, focuses on the listing of digital assets that should have been registered as securities.

  • Valero, Occidental, and 3 Other Oil Companies Pumping Out Cash

    Barron's screened for energy companies with the highest expected cash flow this quarter as compared to last quarter.

  • The 'good news' about Walmart and Target inventory warnings, according to BofA

    Walmart gave a snapshot on Monday of how inflation is pressuring consumers' ability to spend on discretionary items. But there could be relief ahead, according to a new note by Bank of America.

  • Target Has a New Plan to Rival Walmart, Amazon

    This is the space where retailers like Amazon or Walmart store products for easy sorting and shipping once a customer places an order. Amazon.com recently announced plans to open over 1,000 small delivery hubs in cities and suburbs across the U.S. while Walmart has been pumping serious money into developing small distribution centers that are attached to the stores themselves. Not to be outdone, Target just announced that it plans to add three sortation centers both for store stocking and online order fulfillments.

  • We're Charged Up About These Moves

    In looking at the portfolio, we are seeing a nice move in the SPDR Energy Select ETF shares as well as Deere & Co. ones as energy and agriculture commodities are rebounding. Given the number of needed electric vehicle charging stations needed over the coming decade plus to replace the more than 145,000 gas stations each with multiple individual pumps, we effectively have a "rising tide" situation for most of the EV charging companies ... provided they have the balance sheet strength as we wait for the EV charging spending spigot to open wide. There is also the European opportunity for ChargePoint as the European Union has agreed to a framework to eliminate carbon emissions from new cars and vans by 2035.

  • Auto industry ‘really struggling’ due to chip shortage, analyst says

    KPMG Global Automotive Sector Leader Gary Silberg joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the state of the auto industry, General Motors earnings, the impact of the chip shortage, and the outlook for technological innovation in cars.

  • Drop in BlackRock's support for environmental, social resolutions

    BlackRock Inc, the world's No.1 asset manager, reported on Tuesday a sharp drop in its support for environmental and social-related shareholder resolutions, saying many were too prescriptive, while its backing for directors and executive pay held steady. BlackRock had warned in May it would back fewer shareholder resolutions because many were too constraining, requiring banks, for example, to stop funding energy companies, or directing their climate lobbying activities. The investment giant also cited November guidance https://www.sec.gov/corpfin/staff-legal-bulletin-14l-shareholder-proposals from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that resulted in fewer shareholder resolutions being blocked by the regulator and 245 being put before investors, up 133% on the year.

  • Global gasoline cracks collapse, blow to refiners' profits

    A sudden crash in global gasoline prices in the past two weeks has dented refiners' profits, pushing up inventories in key trading hubs around the world while looming exports from China and India also add to pressure on growing stockpiles. Refiners will be forced to cut gasoline output to safeguard themselves against losses and switch to producing more profitable fuels, traders say, but summer demand is also being hurt by high pump prices in the United States and Europe, and by instability and easing seasonal demand in some parts of Asia. This has led to a rise in inventories from Singapore to Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp and the United States, according to traders, analysts and inventory data.

  • Facebook Employees Anticipate Job Cuts Up To 10% While Company Denies: Report

    Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) owned Facebook employees fear job cuts as high as 10% as Meta cracked down on low performers, the Business Insider reports. Meta employees braced for sweeping job cuts after executives suggested the company planned to significantly heighten performance expectations and "transition out" anyone who missed the cut. Recently Meta's HR Chief, Lori Goler, sent a memo suggesting cuts to employees who failed to meet expectations as the company began to operate with "inc