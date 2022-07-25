U.S. markets open in 2 hours 54 minutes

United States Climate Change Mitigation & Adaptation Markets 2022-2030: Coverage of 16 Sectors, 60 Technology and 5 Revenue Source Markets, Detailing 77 Markets

·5 min read

DUBLIN, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The US Climate Change Mitigation & Adaptation Market & Technologies - 2022-2030 - With Corona & COP26 Impacts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The 376-page report contains a thorough analysis of 16 sectors, 60 technology and 5 revenue source markets, detailing 77 markets. According to the report, the cumulative 2022-30 market size will reach $7.8 trillion.

The American Market is driven by the following factors:

  • From 2012 to 2021, the United States faced its warmest decade on record.

  • Climate change is expected to boost the frequency of whether related calamities across the US in the coming years.

  • The US annual emissions per person is over 15 tons, the leading nation by GHG emissions per person.

  • The U.S. emit about 20% of the worldwide carbon dioxide emission.

  • In 2021, about 29% of the GHG emissions of the country were from transportation, about 25% from electricity, about 23% from industry, about 13% from buildings and about 10% from agriculture.

  • Growing public support. About 55% of the population believe that climate change is a major risk. While a third deny that human caused climate change exists.

  • The federal government is engaged in collaborative efforts to advance climate related technology R&D and utilization (e.g., Mission Innovation and the Global Methane Pledge).

  • Climate change boosts migration from Latin America.

  • The US pledged to decrease by 2030 GHG emission by 50% from the 1990 level.

Why Buy:

  • Comprehensive Report. It's a comprehensive strategic investigation of the US an Warming Mitigation & Adaptation markets.

  • Bottom-up Research. The report provides you with exhaustive bottom-up research of 297 climate change mitigation and adaptation related markets.

  • Extensive Research. The report analysts conducted interviews with dozens of experts. It reviewed over 660 reports, documents and papers published by other experts (including, for example, IEA, IRENA, the UN, Fraunhoffer, and more).

  • Multi-Source Intelligence Verification. With a highly fragmented market, we addressed each dollar spent. The US an warming mitigation market was analyzed and crosschecked via four orthogonal viewpoints: technologies and services, sectors, countries and revenue sources.

  • COP26 Revision. To guarantee the accuracy of the data and market size forecasts, we revised the data by following and analyzing the Nov. 2021 Glasgow COP26 meetings US pledge.

  • Money Trail. The report offer is the only mega-study of 'when?', 'where?', 'why?' and 'how much?' of the cumulative 2022-2030 $7.8 trillion go to market.

  • Report Excel. Once you buy the report you can get for a nominal price its Excel version.

  • Customized for Decision-Makers. This report aims to provide today's strategic decision-makers with an expert 360-degree, time-sensitive, detailed view of this interconnected market.

What does the "The US Warming Mitigation & Adaptation Market & Technologies - 2022-2030 - With Corona & COP26 Impacts" report give you?

A. Questions answered in this report include:

  • What will the 2022-2030 market size be?

  • How do COP26 & Corona affect the market?

  • Which submarkets provide attractive business opportunities?

  • What drives customers to invest?

  • What are the Warming Mitigation technologies & services trends?

  • What are the challenges to market penetration & growth?

  • How much are European countries expected to invest in warming mitigation?

B. The European Warming Mitigation & Adaptation market data is analyzed via 4 independent perspectives:

By 60 Technologies and Services:

  • Biological Carbon Capture & Sequestration

  • Carbon Capture & Storage

  • Carbon Capture & Utilization

  • Hydroelectric Power

  • Geothermal Power Generation

  • Direct Geothermal Heating & Cooling

  • Bioenergy

  • Marine Power

  • Solar PV (Utility Scale)

  • Rooftop Solar PV

  • Concentrating Solar Power (CSP)

  • Direct Solar Water Heating

  • Offshore Wind Power

  • Energy-Efficient Electric Appliances (w/o ACR)

  • Air Sourced Heat Pumps

  • Passenger BEV Cars

  • Two & Three-Wheeler BEVs

  • Freight BEVs

  • Electric Buses

  • Other BEVs

  • EV Charging Systems

  • Hydrogen Vehicles

  • Hydrogen Electrolyzes

  • Hydrogen Fueling Infrastructure

  • Green Hydrogen Production

  • Methane Abatement

  • Green Cement

  • Green Steel

  • Passive Green Buildings

  • Grid Modernization

  • Desalination Plants

  • Onshore Wind Power

  • Nuclear Energy Plants > 1 GW

  • Small Nuclear Reactors

  • Other Renewable Energy

  • Grid-Scale Battery Storage

  • Thermal Energy Storage

  • Compressed-Air Storage

  • Hydroelectric Energy Storage

  • Other Energy Storage Modalities

  • Waste to Energy Plants

  • Low Carbon Fuels Manufacturing Plants

  • Energy-Efficient Air Conditioning & Refrigeration (ACR)

  • Precision Agriculture

  • Regenerative agriculture

  • Climate Adapted Water Infrastructure

  • Water Redeemable Systems

  • Precision Irrigation

  • Climate Adapted Agriculture

  • Reforestation

  • Bioremediation

  • Floods Control

  • Wildfire Mitigation

  • Weather Monitoring, Modeling & Forecasting

  • Extreme Weather Public Warning Systems

  • GHG Emission Tracking

  • Big Data & AI

  • Cybersecurity

  • ICT (W/O Cyber, AI, Big Data)

  • Other

By 5 Revenue Source Markets:

  • Infrastructure

  • Product Sales

  • Maintenance

  • Upgrades

  • Other

By 16 Sectors

  • GHG Capture

  • Renewable Energy

  • Energy Storage

  • Zero Emission Electric Utility Plants

  • Green Fuel Production Plants

  • Passive & Active Heating and Cooling

  • Electric Vehicles Fleet

  • Hydrogen Economy

  • Green Materials

  • Agriculture, Forests & Land

  • Water

  • Energy Efficient Buildings

  • Extreme Weather Events Mitigation

  • Software

  • Electric Grid

  • Other Sectors

C. Detailed market analysis frameworks are provided, including:

  • Market drivers & inhibitors

  • Business opportunities

  • SWOT analysis

  • Competitive analysis

  • Business environment

  • The 2020-2030 market

  • Industry Value Chain

  • Financing & Loans

  • Governmental R&D Funding

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vqz1qe

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

 

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-states-climate-change-mitigation--adaptation-markets-2022-2030-coverage-of-16-sectors-60-technology-and-5-revenue-source-markets-detailing-77-markets-301592247.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

