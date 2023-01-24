U.S. markets open in 1 hour

United States Clinical Nutrition Market Outlook Report 2022-2027 - Increasing Demand for the Personalized and Targeted Clinical Nutrition

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

U.S. Clinical Nutrition Market

U.S. Clinical Nutrition Market
U.S. Clinical Nutrition Market

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Clinical Nutrition Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. clinical nutrition market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.49% during 2022-2027.

The innovation in personalized and targeted clinical nutrition solutions delivers new industry growth opportunities in the U.S. clinical nutrition market. The personalization and targeted solution approach stand with specific formulations that fulfill the need for nutritional support for patients suffering from chronic diseases and associated illnesses.

In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic positively influenced the innovation in targeted and personalized clinical nutrition solutions. On another side, the increasing birth rate and the rising demand for milk-based nutritional support products by infants and toddler gives new aspects for vendors in the U.S. clinical nutrition market.

Clinical nutrition, known as medical nutrition, is the practice of analyzing and identifying whether an individual is consuming an adequate amount of nutrients for health. It can also be defined as the study of an overall analysis relationship between ingested meals and the well-being of a person's body. Clinical nutrition prioritizes the management of nutritional adjustment and helps diagnose and prevent nutritional level changes in the human body suffering from chronic conditions.

The U.S. government implements a tremendous breadth and depth of initiatives relevant to the country's nutrition level. So, the increasing government initiatives to improve the country's nutritional health and the rising concern about food insecurity across US families are expected to drive significant U.S. clinical nutrition market growth. In addition, the increasing geriatric population and chronic disease prevalence are constantly fueling industry growth.

Obesity, hypertension, gastrointestinal disorders, CVD, and other primary health conditions primely accelerate the country's malnutrition rate, creating a high demand for clinical nutrition. However, there are some limitations to the industry growth, like potential side-effects associated with clinical nutrition and challenges in enteral nutrition deliveries, pediatric ICU patients, and more, hampering the industry growth.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Demand for the Personalized and Targeted Clinical Nutrition

Personalized clinical nutrition is one of the trending approaches in clinical nutrition to fulfill the nutritional demand of every individual patient suffering from specific conditions.

The targeted nutrition innovations deliver promising opportunities in medical practices and consumer and food production companies. Innovation in targeted and personalized solutions continues to grow and evolve rapidly in recent years with the increasing consumer demand from food systems to support their health and well-being.

In addition, there is an increase in the number of digital tools in the research phase to calculate the nutrition requirement, scan the food based on appearance and help the individuals monitor their nutrition intake. This will further revolutionize the U.S. clinical nutrition market in the future.

Increasing Demand For The Infant Nutrition

One of the significant concerns in infants and toddlers arising rapidly in the US is the low-weight birth rate. About one in 12 babies is born with a low birth rate in the US. Increasing infant birth rates with lower weight delivers significant industry growth opportunities in milk-based nutritional products for U.S. clinical nutrition market players. Milk-based nutritional products are not new in the industry, but increasing demand and high competition among the industry players resulted in innovative product deliveries in recent years.

In 2021, the North American Based Organization Nutricia (by Danone) got approval for the new infant nutrition product Fortini from US FDA. This product is developed to support children living with the risk of growth deficiencies and those with increased energy requirements.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Abbott, B. Braun Melsungen Ag, Baxter, Danone, Fresenius Kabi, Nestle, Perrigo Company, and Reckitt Benckiser Group are the leading players in the U.S. clinical nutrition market players, accounting for the higher industry share in the United States.

On the other hand, emerging players and new start-ups are trying to achieve a solid customer base and market expansion. The presence of emerging industry players positively influences the competition in the clinical nutrition market in the US. The primary competition among the industry players accounted due to new product launches, emerging, and gold standard formulations.

Competition Among the Major Industry Players

Abbott's Ensure is one of the leading clinical nutrition products used in the U.S. clinical nutrition market. This product significantly drives the company's high customer base and delivers higher revenue yearly.

Danone is a leading industry player offering specialized nutrition comprising Advanced Medical Nutrition (AMN) and Early Life Nutrition solutions.

Perrigo Company is one of the leading companies offering store-brand self-care products, including toddler and infant formulas and pediatric and adult nutrition drinks.

Key Vendors

  • Abbott

  • B. Braun Melsungen Ag.

  • Baxter

  • Danone

  • Fresenius Kabi

  • Nestle

  • Perrigo Company

  • Reckitt Benckiser Group

Other Prominent Vendors

  • ADM

  • Ajinomoto Co

  • BASF SE

  • DSM

  • Envara Health

  • Glanbia plc

  • Hero Nutritionals

  • Hum Nutrition

  • Kendal Nutricare

  • Lonza

  • Lactalis Nutrition Sante

  • MEND

  • MediFood International SA

  • Primus Pharmaceuticals

  • SternLife GmbH & Co. KG

  • The Craft Heinz Company

  • Vivante Health

  • Wakefield-Vette

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction
7.1 Overview

8 Premium Insights
9 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.1 Innovation in Personalization and Targeted Solutions
9.2 Increasing Demand for Infant Nutrition
9.3 Advances in Nutritional Therapies
9.4 Shift Toward Home Nutritional Care

10 Market Growth Enablers
10.1 Government Initiatives, Investments, and Funding for Clinical Nutrition Research
10.2 Increasing Chronic Disease Prevalence Requires Nutritional Support
10.3 Impact of Covid-19 on Clinical Nutrition

11 Market Restraints
11.1 Side Effects and Complications Due to Clinical Nutrition
11.2 Barriers to Delivering Enteral Nutrition in Pediatric ICU
11.3 High Cost of Clinical Nutrition

12 Market Landscape
12.1 Market Overview
12.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.3 Five Forces Analysis

13 Route of Administration
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Oral
13.4 Enteral
13.5 Parenteral

14 Product
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Powder
14.4 Liquid
14.5 Semi-Solid

15 Age Group
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Child and Teenager
15.4 Adult
15.5 Infant & Toddler
15.6 Geriatric

16 Application
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Market Overview
16.3 Malnutrition
16.4 Metabolic Disorders
16.5 Gastrointestinal Diseases
16.6 Cancer

17 Distribution Channel
17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.2 Market Overview
17.3 Institutional Sales
17.4 Supermarket & Hypermarket
17.5 Online Channels
17.6 Pharmacies & Drug Stores
17.7 Specialty Stores

18 End-User
18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
18.2 Market Overview
18.3 Hospitals
18.4 Individual
18.5 Homecare
18.6 Long-Term Care Centers

19 Competitive Landscape
19.1 Competition Overview
19.2 Market Share Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y3ntbf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


