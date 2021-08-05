United States Co-Branded Credit Cards Market 2021 - Amazon/Prime, Costco, Target have the Leading Retail/e-Tail Store Co-branded Card Programs
This report covers the U.S. market for co-branded credit cards, including retailer and travel cards, with an emphasis on credit card program features and benefits, marketing and loyalty program strategies, and growth trends.
The report analyzes the impact of COVID-19 on the retail and travel sectors and on the co-branded credit card market, the going-forward strategies of top co-branded card issuers, key retailer programs and initiatives, and consumer use of co-branded cards.
More specifically, the report provides analysis and profiles of:
Credit card receivables and purchase volume, including digital and contactless trends
Purchase volume for the top ten co-branded card programs
Retail, travel, and hospitality industry dynamics in the wake of COVID-19
Reward categories most popular with consumers
Leading co-branded card issuers: American Express, Capitol One, Chase, Citibank, and Synchrony Financial
Leading airline co-branded card programs: American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, JetBlue Airways, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines
Leading hotel co-branded card programs: Marriott International, Hilton Worldwide, InterContinental Hotels Group
Leading retail/e-tail store co-branded card programs: Amazon/Prime, Costco, Target
Co-branded card usage/monthly usage and cardholder demographics in comparison to major credit cards and to store cards overall, and also broken out by type (department store, warehouse club, airline/hotel, and Amazon/Prime).
Key Topics Covered:
CHAPTER 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Scope of Report
Report Methodology
MARKET OVERVIEW
Purchase Volume Trends for the Major Networks
Long-Term Payment Trends Accelerate Credit Card Usage
Consumer Pay Down of Debt
Credit Card Rewards Respond to Lower Transaction Volumes
Business Sectors Are at Different Stages of Recovery
Travel and Hospitality Industries Are Slower to Recover
Largest Co-branded Credit Card Programs
Consumer Credit
THE ISSUERS
AIRLINE PARTNERSHIPS
Industry Context
Airline Loyalty Programs
American Airlines' Program Valuation
Delta's Program Valuation
United Airlines' Program Valuation
HOTEL PARTNERSHIPS
Industry Context
Co-branded Relationships
Hilton Revenues
InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) Rewards Club
Marriott Bonvoy Loyalty Program
RETAILER PARTNERSHIPS
Store Cards and Co-branded Cards
Amazon Prime Credit Cards
Costco Anywhere Visa
Target RedCard
THE CONSUMER
30% Have Co-Branded Cards
Co-branded Card Patterns by Type of Affiliation
CHAPTER 2: MARKET OVERVIEW
Scope of Report
Report Methodology
Purchase Volume Trends for the Major Networks
Long-Term Payment Trends Accelerate
Credit Card Usage Trends
Consumer Pay Down of Debt
Debit Card Use Increased During the Pandemic
Credit Card Rewards Respond to Lower Transaction Volumes
Issuer Strategies Combatting Credit Card Churn
Digital Commerce
Contactless Cards
Business Sectors Are at Different Stages of Recovery
Travel and Hospitality Industries Are Slower to Recover
Largest Co-branded Credit Card Programs
Consumer Credit
CHAPTER 3: THE ISSUERS
INDUSTRY CONTEXT
COVID-19 Pandemic Effects
Note on Other Banks
AMERICAN EXPRESS
Achieving Acceptance Parity with Visa and Mastercard
Small Business Saturday and Lower Merchant Discounts
CAPITAL ONE
Key Program Partner: Walmart
JPMORGAN CHASE
Snapshot of 2020 Consumer Lending
CITIBANK
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL
CHAPTER 4: AIRLINE PARTNERSHIPS
INDUSTRY CONTEXT
Largest U.S. Airlines
Airline Net Income Plunged
Revenue Dropped $76 Billion at Five Largest U.S. Airlines in 2020
Global Aviation Industry Lost $370 Billion in 2020
Airline Loyalty Programs
After Cash, Travel Rewards Are the Most Popular Credit Card Reward
The Power of Co-branded Credit Cards to Drive Behavior
Profits from a "Free" Award Ticket
How the Airlines Steer Redemption of Miles
U.S. Airlines Are Mileage Marketing Companies with Loyalty Flights
AMERICAN AIRLINES
Program Valuation
AAdvantage Loyalty Program
DELTA AIR LINES
Delta's Program Valuation
Delta SkyMiles and Flyer Loyalty Are Cornerstone of Revenue
Delta Looking for 2021 Revenue
JETBLUE AIRWAYS
Overview
Partnership with American Airlines
Enrolled vs. Elite Status
JetBlue's Barclay's Co-branded Credit Card
Goldman Sachs Vies for JetBlue's Co-branded Card Business
JetBlue Introduces Marcus Pay
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES
Overview
Southwest and the Pandemic
Even Southwest Lost Money in 2020
Southwest's Rapid Rewards
Rapid Rewards' Response to Pandemic
Rapids Rewards Pivots in June 2021
Chase Visa and Southwest
UNITED AIRLINES
United Airlines' Program Valuation
United Airlines' MileagePlus Program
United Introduces New Cards for Summer 2021
CHAPTER 5: HOTEL PARTNERSHIPS
INDUSTRY CONTEXT
Largest Group of Partnerships
Co-branded Relationships
HILTON WORLDWIDE
Hilton's Response to COVID Pandemic
Hilton Honors Members Fill Rooms
How the Rewards Program Works for Hilton
Hilton Honors as an Engine of Revenue
Key Hilton Honors Members Benefits for Booking Directly
Enhancing Member Benefits
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP (IHG)
IHG's Priorities for Growth
Employees
IHG's Response to COVID-19
Pandemic Adjustments for Rewards Members
IHG Rewards
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL
Overview
Marriott's Response to COVID
COVID Drove Corporate Borrowing and Pre-Sale of Loyalty Points to Issuers
Sharp Rebound in Hotel Occupancy, But Still Far to Go
The Marriott Bonvoy Loyalty Program
Bonvoy Promotions
CHAPTER 6: RETAILER PARTNERSHIPS
INDUSTRY CONTEXT
Store Cards and Co-branded Cards
AMAZON
Overview
Amazon Membership Surge
Amazon and Prime Member Loyalty
Income and Net Income Defy Pandemic
Amazon Prime Credit Cards
COSTCO
Marketing Strategy
Loyal Shopping Members
Costco Anywhere Visa
TARGET
Overview
Target Was Ready for 2020
Motivators to Apply for Co-Branded Cards
