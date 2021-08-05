U.S. markets open in 4 hours 24 minutes

United States Co-Branded Credit Cards Market 2021 - Amazon/Prime, Costco, Target have the Leading Retail/e-Tail Store Co-branded Card Programs

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Co-Branded Credit Cards in the U.S., 8th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the U.S. market for co-branded credit cards, including retailer and travel cards, with an emphasis on credit card program features and benefits, marketing and loyalty program strategies, and growth trends.

The report analyzes the impact of COVID-19 on the retail and travel sectors and on the co-branded credit card market, the going-forward strategies of top co-branded card issuers, key retailer programs and initiatives, and consumer use of co-branded cards.

More specifically, the report provides analysis and profiles of:

  • Credit card receivables and purchase volume, including digital and contactless trends

  • Purchase volume for the top ten co-branded card programs

  • Retail, travel, and hospitality industry dynamics in the wake of COVID-19

  • Reward categories most popular with consumers

  • Leading co-branded card issuers: American Express, Capitol One, Chase, Citibank, and Synchrony Financial

  • Leading airline co-branded card programs: American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, JetBlue Airways, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines

  • Leading hotel co-branded card programs: Marriott International, Hilton Worldwide, InterContinental Hotels Group

  • Leading retail/e-tail store co-branded card programs: Amazon/Prime, Costco, Target

  • Co-branded card usage/monthly usage and cardholder demographics in comparison to major credit cards and to store cards overall, and also broken out by type (department store, warehouse club, airline/hotel, and Amazon/Prime).

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

  • Scope of Report

  • Report Methodology

MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Purchase Volume Trends for the Major Networks

  • Long-Term Payment Trends Accelerate Credit Card Usage

  • Consumer Pay Down of Debt

  • Credit Card Rewards Respond to Lower Transaction Volumes

  • Business Sectors Are at Different Stages of Recovery

  • Travel and Hospitality Industries Are Slower to Recover

  • Largest Co-branded Credit Card Programs

  • Consumer Credit

THE ISSUERS

AIRLINE PARTNERSHIPS

  • Industry Context

  • Airline Loyalty Programs

  • American Airlines' Program Valuation

  • Delta's Program Valuation

  • United Airlines' Program Valuation

HOTEL PARTNERSHIPS

  • Industry Context

  • Co-branded Relationships

  • Hilton Revenues

  • InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) Rewards Club

  • Marriott Bonvoy Loyalty Program

RETAILER PARTNERSHIPS

  • Store Cards and Co-branded Cards

  • Amazon Prime Credit Cards

  • Costco Anywhere Visa

  • Target RedCard

THE CONSUMER

  • 30% Have Co-Branded Cards

  • Co-branded Card Patterns by Type of Affiliation

CHAPTER 2: MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Scope of Report

  • Report Methodology

  • Purchase Volume Trends for the Major Networks

  • Long-Term Payment Trends Accelerate

  • Credit Card Usage Trends

  • Consumer Pay Down of Debt

  • Debit Card Use Increased During the Pandemic

  • Credit Card Rewards Respond to Lower Transaction Volumes

  • Issuer Strategies Combatting Credit Card Churn

  • Digital Commerce

  • Contactless Cards

  • Business Sectors Are at Different Stages of Recovery

  • Travel and Hospitality Industries Are Slower to Recover

  • Largest Co-branded Credit Card Programs

  • Consumer Credit

CHAPTER 3: THE ISSUERS

INDUSTRY CONTEXT

  • COVID-19 Pandemic Effects

  • Note on Other Banks

AMERICAN EXPRESS

  • Achieving Acceptance Parity with Visa and Mastercard

  • Small Business Saturday and Lower Merchant Discounts

CAPITAL ONE

  • Key Program Partner: Walmart

JPMORGAN CHASE

  • Snapshot of 2020 Consumer Lending

CITIBANK

SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL

CHAPTER 4: AIRLINE PARTNERSHIPS

INDUSTRY CONTEXT

  • Largest U.S. Airlines

  • Airline Net Income Plunged

  • Revenue Dropped $76 Billion at Five Largest U.S. Airlines in 2020

  • Global Aviation Industry Lost $370 Billion in 2020

  • Airline Loyalty Programs

  • After Cash, Travel Rewards Are the Most Popular Credit Card Reward

  • The Power of Co-branded Credit Cards to Drive Behavior

  • Profits from a "Free" Award Ticket

  • How the Airlines Steer Redemption of Miles

  • U.S. Airlines Are Mileage Marketing Companies with Loyalty Flights

AMERICAN AIRLINES

  • Program Valuation

AAdvantage Loyalty Program

DELTA AIR LINES

  • Delta's Program Valuation

  • Delta SkyMiles and Flyer Loyalty Are Cornerstone of Revenue

  • Delta Looking for 2021 Revenue

JETBLUE AIRWAYS

  • Overview

  • Partnership with American Airlines

  • Enrolled vs. Elite Status

  • JetBlue's Barclay's Co-branded Credit Card

  • Goldman Sachs Vies for JetBlue's Co-branded Card Business

  • JetBlue Introduces Marcus Pay

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES

  • Overview

  • Southwest and the Pandemic

  • Even Southwest Lost Money in 2020

  • Southwest's Rapid Rewards

  • Rapid Rewards' Response to Pandemic

  • Rapids Rewards Pivots in June 2021

  • Chase Visa and Southwest

UNITED AIRLINES

  • United Airlines' Program Valuation

  • United Airlines' MileagePlus Program

  • United Introduces New Cards for Summer 2021

CHAPTER 5: HOTEL PARTNERSHIPS

INDUSTRY CONTEXT

  • Largest Group of Partnerships

  • Co-branded Relationships

HILTON WORLDWIDE

  • Hilton's Response to COVID Pandemic

  • Hilton Honors Members Fill Rooms

  • How the Rewards Program Works for Hilton

  • Hilton Honors as an Engine of Revenue

  • Key Hilton Honors Members Benefits for Booking Directly

  • Enhancing Member Benefits

INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP (IHG)

  • IHG's Priorities for Growth

  • Employees

  • IHG's Response to COVID-19

  • Pandemic Adjustments for Rewards Members

  • IHG Rewards

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL

  • Overview

  • Marriott's Response to COVID

  • COVID Drove Corporate Borrowing and Pre-Sale of Loyalty Points to Issuers

  • Sharp Rebound in Hotel Occupancy, But Still Far to Go

  • The Marriott Bonvoy Loyalty Program

  • Bonvoy Promotions

CHAPTER 6: RETAILER PARTNERSHIPS

INDUSTRY CONTEXT

  • Store Cards and Co-branded Cards

AMAZON

  • Overview

  • Amazon Membership Surge

  • Amazon and Prime Member Loyalty

  • Income and Net Income Defy Pandemic

  • Amazon Prime Credit Cards

COSTCO

  • Marketing Strategy

  • Loyal Shopping Members

  • Costco Anywhere Visa

TARGET

  • Overview

  • Target Was Ready for 2020

  • Motivators to Apply for Co-Branded Cards

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/shwg17

