U.S. markets open in 3 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,451.25
    +14.25 (+0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,197.00
    +139.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,130.00
    +43.25 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,185.40
    +20.10 (+0.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.28
    +2.14 (+3.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.60
    +5.60 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    23.38
    +0.26 (+1.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1730
    +0.0025 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.68
    -2.99 (-13.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3670
    +0.0053 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0460
    +0.3060 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,322.14
    +1,086.06 (+2.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,269.39
    +81.00 (+6.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,116.96
    +29.06 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,494.24
    +480.99 (+1.78%)
     

United States Cordless Power Tools Market Report 2021: 9% CAGR Forecast During 2021-2026

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Cordless Power Tools Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cordless power tools market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.49% during the period 2021-2026.

The increasing demand for efficient power tools is gaining traction in the global market. The surge in the infrastructure and the construction sectors is a boon to the power tools market that will enforce innovations in the future. NiCd, NiMH, and Li-ion are some of the most common batteries widely used in cordless power tools. Advances in battery technology are enabling the introduction of new products and services in the industry.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the cordless power tools market during the forecast period:

  • Increasing demand for Industrial Heat Guns

  • Rising of Technological Innovation in Industry 4.0

  • Growing Demand for DIY Projects

  • Growth In Use of Fasteners

The study considers the present scenario of the cordless power tools market and its market dynamics for the period 2020?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

  • The DIY culture is one of the significant drivers for cordless power tools. The impact of the driver is more significant in US and European countries in 2020.

  • The US is the leading exporter of manufacturing technology products, thereby surging the demand for cordless power tools.

  • The drilling and fastening tools, demolition tools, and sawing and cutting tools segments are expected to contribute more than 55% to the incremental growth in the market in the upcoming years.

  • Players are investing in new forms and fastening technologies for reshaping the requirements of fastening technologies. This is expected to drive the growth of the US cordless power tools market share.

SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

Segmentation by Tool Type

  • Drilling and Fastening Tools

  • Sawing and Cutting Tools

  • Demolition Tools

  • Material Removal Tools

  • Routing Tools

  • Others

Segmentation by End-User

  • Industrial

  • Commercial

  • Residential

GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS

South: The growth is supported by due to new construction projects and construction projects in the pipeline in the region. States such as Texas, Louisiana, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Maryland, and Florida are the top states in this region that accounts for US construction project pipeline.

West: According to the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) survey, the states West region of the US with the largest homes built are Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Utah, and Wyoming.

Northeast: Nearly 190,000 new privately-owned housing units are under construction in 2021. Vendors are expected to gain the opportunities in the Northeast region to boom the sale of power tools.

Midwest: Car production and maintenance operations are dependent on portable cordless power tools across the region.

VENDOR ANALYSIS

The cordless power tools market in the US is moderately fragmented and is dominated by vendors, such as Stanley Black & Decker, Bosch, and TTI. The competition among the players will be based solely on features such as durability, technology, services, and price and customization. Vendors must develop new technologies and remain upgraded with upcoming innovations to have a competitive advantage over other players. For instance, Bosch is the only vendor that offers cordless power tools that support inductive charging techniques. Bosch is also trying to improve the accommodation for the DIY enthusiasts and other new target groups based on the user requirements. The publisher believes that the global players will grow inorganically by acquiring regional or local players in the future. The adoption of cordless power tools among end-users in the US is impressive since their launch. The competition among companies is intensifying, leading to introducing innovative and advanced solutions in the industry.

Key Company Profiles

  • Stanley Black & Decker

  • Robert Bosch

  • Techtronic Industries Company

  • Makita

  • HILTI

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Atlas Copco

  • Apex Tool Group

  • Snap-On

  • Koki Holdings

  • Emerson

  • Fortive

  • Chervon

  • Aimco

  • Dynabrade

  • STIHL

  • IQ Power Tools

  • Festool

  • Illinois Tool Works

  • Ingersoll Rand

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

1. How big is the US cordless power tools market?
2. What are the key factors and trends enabling market growth?
3. Which End-User type has the highest adoption of the U.S. cordless power tools market?
4. Who are the key players in the US cordless power tools market?
5. Which tool type is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period 2021-2026?


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/imehbp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • The Chip Shortage Looks Like the Oil Shortage of the 1970s. What It Means for Stocks and the Economy.

    If oil was the necessary component for the 1970s economy, chips provide the same function in the 2020s. The longer the chip shortage goes on, the more prices will rise in all types of products.

  • UK manufacturing recovery sees 'abnormally large slowdown' as supply chain and staffing issues bite

    Weaker recoveries were seen in both the manufacturing and service sectors, with the latter recording the greatest loss of momentum since July.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – August 23rd, 2021

    After a mixed end to the week, Bitcoin would need to move back through to $49,500 levels to support a bullish start to the week…

  • 5 Reasons Tencent Could Be a Massive Bargain

    The stock has plummeted amid China's regulatory campaign, but the sell-off could be a huge long-term opportunity for intrepid investors.

  • Project managers make an average of more than $75,000 a year. This project management certification course is now on sale for $40

    Many companies need workers skilled in project management for a variety of projects, and these jobs may pay well: According to data from Indeed, the average salary for a project manager in the United States is $74,881 per year with a $13,500 cash bonus. This course offers over 1,000 lessons, which start with the basics — what is project management, the definition of key terms and concepts, and how to effectively wrap up your project. The training then moves into the formal processes and best practices of project management.

  • Oil jumps 3% on weaker dollar after seven days of losses

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices jumped 3% on Monday, recovering from a seven-day losing streak, with gains driven by a weaker dollar despite demand concerns stoked by rising cases of the Delta coronavirus variant. Brent crude climbed $2.17, or 3.2%, to $67.35 a barrel by 0901 GMT after touching its lowest since May 21 at $64.60. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for October delivery rose $2.11, or 3.3%, to $64.25.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Money Managers Cut Long Positions as Bearish Outlook Deepens

    The spread between Brent and WTI is tightening which indicates near-term supply will not be as tight as the market had expected.

  • Mediocre Returns on Capital At General Motors (NYSE:GM) Aren't Supporting the EV Turnaround

    The transition from internal combustion to electric power is arguably the greatest transformation in automotive history so far. Yet, transitionary changes often spark some problems, especially in a race against the clock to either capture or keep the market share. In the wake of the latest news, we will examine how efficient is the company in using its capital.

  • Ethereum Classic Stops For Gas, Along With Bitcoin And Doge, On Bullish Moon Trip

    On Saturday morning Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO: ETC), along with apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and the ever-popular Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), was consolidating Friday’s bullish trek north. All three cryptos have recently had a relative strength index (RSI) of over 70% which puts them into overbought conditions for technical traders. A cryptocurrency, like a stock, always enters into a period of consolidation after either a large incline or decline. Ethereum Classic rose 137% between its

  • Forget Pure Plays, Here's the Diversified Way to Invest in Clean Energy

    The global economy is steadily transitioning to cleaner fuel sources. Because of that, investors don't necessarily have to pick a pure play on renewable energy. Here's why they like the measured approaches taken by Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS.A)(NYSE: RDS.B), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), and TotalEnergies (NYSE: TTE).

  • Cryptocurrency Companies Are Leaving China in ‘Great Mining Migration’

    The companies face many hurdles as they move their machines out of a country that previously used two-thirds of the global energy dedicated to harvesting bitcoin.

  • Target (NYSE:TGT) has Benefited from its Digitization Project in efficacy, but lacks Sustainable Online Growth

    Target Corporation ( NYSE:TGT ) has impressed investors with good total returns, stemming both from dividends and stock price increases. We want to get a clearer picture as to what is behind this trend and is it sustainable in the future. In our analysis, we will look at the performance, competition and some risk factors that Target faces moving forward.

  • German private sector stays on growth path in August -PMI

    Activity in Germany's manufacturing and services sectors expanded in August, a survey showed on Monday, pointing to recovering employment levels, strong demand and a rosier business outlook even though the pace of growth fell slightly. IHS Markit's flash Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) showed activity in the manufacturing sector to fell a seven-month low of 62.7 from 65.9 in July. As a result, the flash composite PMI, which tracks the manufacturing and services sectors that together account for more than two-thirds of the German economy, fell to 60.6 from 62.4 in July.

  • Brookfield Wins Investor Support for Inter Pipeline Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP has won enough shareholder backing to push ahead with its C$8.6 billion ($6.7 billion) takeover of Inter Pipeline Ltd.Inter Pipeline shareholders agreed to tender 65.6% of the common stock not already held by Brookfield Infrastructure, the Toronto-based company said in a statement late Friday, confirming an earlier report by Bloomberg News. It will file a mandatory extension of the offer to Sept. 3 to allow remaining shareholders time to tende

  • Scarlett Johansson's Lawyer Responds After Disney's Move to Remove Court Involvement in 'Black Widow' Suit

    Disney is demanding that Scarlett Johansson’s 'Black Widow' suit be moved to arbitration. Johansson addressed their demands today through her lawyers.

  • $1M Is No Longer the Standard Nest Egg – Here’s How Much Most Americans Think You Actually Need To Retire

    A common financial rule of thumb is that you should have $1 million saved for retirement, but this piece of advice may now be outdated -- you may actually need roughly double that. At least, that's...

  • Recovery loses momentum as economy slows - live updates

    Anti-corruption tsar warns new subsidy rules risk cronyism FTSE 100 rises 0.4pc UK companies experience sharp slowdown in output growth in August Bitcoin pushes above $50,000 PayPal brings its cryptocurrency trading service to the UK Lucy Burton: Here’s how British firms can fight back against the foreign equity frenzy Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Target Reinforces its Leadership in Retailing

    Q2 solid sales confirm that Target is well-positioned to ride the new retail trend of merging online and offline sales. Target Corporation's (TGT) strong performance in the second quarter reinforced the company's leadership in the retail space, according to its chairman and CEO, Brian Cornell. "In the second quarter, our business generated continued growth on top of record increases a year ago, reinforcing Target's leadership position in retail," he said. "We've spent years building and investin

  • Korea’s Early Exports Jump as Demand Resilient Amid Delta

    (Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks trade and supply chains disrupted by the pandemic. Sign up here.South Korea’s early trade data show exports are set to rise in August, suggesting global demand remains resilient in the face of a surge in cases of the delta variant. Overseas shipments rose 40.9% in the first 20 days of the month from a year earlier, the customs office said Monday. Exports to major trade partners all posted strong gains. Those to the U.S. were up by 50%

  • 27 Most Lucrative Side Hustles for People Over 50

    Baby boomers are hustling harder than millennials, but if you want to make the most of your hustle then you need to know which side jobs offer the most money.