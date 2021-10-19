U.S. markets close in 6 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,503.06
    +16.60 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,356.98
    +98.37 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,079.80
    +57.99 (+0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,267.84
    +2.19 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.07
    -0.37 (-0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,781.20
    +15.50 (+0.88%)
     

  • Silver

    24.08
    +0.81 (+3.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1650
    +0.0031 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6120
    +0.0280 (+1.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3811
    +0.0084 (+0.61%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2410
    -0.0710 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,761.86
    +1,266.29 (+2.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,463.67
    +0.31 (+0.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,200.81
    -3.02 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,215.52
    +190.06 (+0.65%)
     

United States Cordless Power Tools Markets 2021-2026 - Rising Number of DIY Projects / Advances in Lithium-Ion Batteries / Increasing Use of Fasteners

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Cordless Power Tools Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The cordless power tools market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.49% during the period 2021-2026.

The increasing demand for efficient power tools is gaining traction in the global market. The surge in the infrastructure and the construction sectors is a boon to the power tools market that will enforce innovations in the future. NiCd, NiMH, and Li-ion are some of the most common batteries widely used in cordless power tools. Advances in battery technology are enabling the introduction of new products and services in the industry.

GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS

South: The growth is supported by due to new construction projects and construction projects in the pipeline in the region. States such as Texas, Louisiana, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Maryland, and Florida are the top states in this region that accounts for US construction project pipeline.

West: According to the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) survey, the states West region of the US with the largest homes built are Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Utah, and Wyoming.

Northeast: Nearly 190,000 new privately-owned housing units are under construction in 2021. Vendors are expected to gain the opportunities in the Northeast region to boom the sale of power tools.

Midwest: Car production and maintenance operations are dependent on portable cordless power tools across the region.

VENDOR ANALYSIS

The cordless power tools market in the US is moderately fragmented and is dominated by vendors, such as Stanley Black & Decker, Bosch, and TTI. The competition among the players will be based solely on features such as durability, technology, services, and price and customization.

Vendors must develop new technologies and remain upgraded with upcoming innovations to have a competitive advantage over other players. For instance, Bosch is the only vendor that offers cordless power tools that support inductive charging techniques. Bosch is also trying to improve the accommodation for the DIY enthusiasts and other new target groups based on the user requirements.

The publisher believes that the global players will grow inorganically by acquiring regional or local players in the future. The adoption of cordless power tools among end-users in the US is impressive since their launch. The competition among companies is intensifying, leading to introducing innovative and advanced solutions in the industry.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

  • The DIY culture is one of the significant drivers for cordless power tools. The impact of the driver is more significant in US and European countries in 2020.

  • The US is the leading exporter of manufacturing technology products, thereby surging the demand for cordless power tools.

  • The drilling and fastening tools, demolition tools, and sawing and cutting tools segments are expected to contribute more than 55% to the incremental growth in the market in the upcoming years.

  • Players are investing in new forms and fastening technologies for reshaping the requirements of fastening technologies. This is expected to drive the growth of the US cordless power tools market share.

Key Company Profiles

  • Stanley Black & Decker

  • Robert Bosch

  • Techtronic Industries Company

  • Makita

  • HILTI

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Atlas Copco

  • Apex Tool Group

  • Snap-On

  • Koki Holdings

  • Emerson

  • Fortive

  • Chervon

  • Aimco

  • Dynabrade

  • STIHL

  • IQ Power Tools

  • Festool

  • Illinois Tool Works

  • Ingersoll Rand

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of The Study

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 COVID-19 Scenario

8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Increasing Demand for Industrial Heat Guns
8.2 Technological Innovations in Industry 4.0

9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Rising Number of DIY Projects
9.2 Advances in Lithium-Ion Batteries
9.3 Increasing Use of Fasteners

10 Market Restraints
10.1 Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices
10.2 High End-User Variability

11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Five Forces Analysis

12 Tool Type
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview

13 Drilling and Fastening Tools
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Drills
13.4 Impact Wrenches
13.5 Impact Drivers
13.6 Screwdrivers & Nut Runners

14 Sawing and Cutting Tools
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Circular Saws
14.4 Reciprocating Saws
14.5 Band Saw
14.6 Jigsaws
14.7 Shears and Nibblers

15 Demolition Tools
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Rotary Hammers
15.4 Demolition Hammer
15.5 Hammer Drills

16 Material Removal Tools
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Market Overview
16.3 Grinders
16.4 Sanders

17 Routing Tools
17.1 Market Overview

18 Other Tools
18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
18.2 Market Overview
18.3 Dust Extractors
18.4 Heat and Glue Guns
18.5 Layout and Laser Tools

19 End Users
19.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
19.1.1 Market Overview

20 Industrial
20.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
20.2 Market Overview
20.3 Automotive
20.4 Aerospace
20.5 Electronics & Appliances
20.6 Energy
20.7 Construction
20.8 Shipbuilding

21 Commercial
21.1 Market Overview

22 Residential
22.1 Market Overview

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ad5byn

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-states-cordless-power-tools-markets-2021-2026---rising-number-of-diy-projects--advances-in-lithium-ion-batteries--increasing-use-of-fasteners-301403193.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Alibaba's Ma in Europe on study tour - SCMP

    Ma, who has largely been out of public view since a speech last year in which he publicly criticized China's regulatory system, is in Spain for a study tour on agriculture and technology related to environmental issues, the report said, citing a source familiar with Ma's schedule. He was in Hong Kong spending "private time" with this family before flying to Europe, according to SCMP, which is owned by Alibaba.

  • Dutch Bros. Coffee sees big traffic boost vs. Starbucks & Dunkin' Donuts: RPT

    Ethan Chernofsky, Placer.ai CMO, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Dutch Bros. Coffee’s foot traffic and competitors in the coffee industry.

  • Philip Morris Beats Estimates but Warns Chip Shortage Impacting IQOS Growth

    The global chip shortage is impacting Philip Morris' ability to meet demand for IQOS heated-tobacco devices.

  • Prediction: These Will Be 5 of the Biggest Stocks by 2040

    Although the benchmark S&P 500 tends to head higher over long periods of time, the stocks primarily responsible for pushing the widely followed index to new heights change regularly. As an example, nine of the 10 largest stocks by market cap in 2004 are no longer in the top 10 as of today. In fact, insurer AIG now sits around No. 250 in the market cap rankings.

  • Why are US beef prices soaring?

    Ongoing labor shortages, supply chain issues, and weather conditions are causing beef prices to skyrocket.

  • Coal-fired electricity forecast to rise in the U.S. for first time in seven years

    As natural-gas prices surge, coal-fired generation in the U.S. is set to increase for the first time in seven years, a government forecast finds.

  • Challenges abound as Tata draws up a flight plan for Air India

    Tata Sons' $2.4 billion purchase of debt-ridden, government-owned Air India will give the conglomerate immediate access to valuable flying rights and landing slots that will help it claw back market share from foreign rivals. But industry executives warn any success will be a long and complicated process that could cost it more than $1 billion and require fixing myriad problems, including its worn-out fleet, poor service and the lack of a charismatic leader. Air India, with its maharajah mascot, was once renowned for its lavishly decorated planes and stellar service championed by the airline's founder, JRD Tata, India's first commercial pilot.

  • Global oil benchmark renews push toward $85 a barrel as OPEC+ struggles to boost output

    Oil futures rise Tuesday, with global benchmark Brent crude trading around the $85-a-barrel level amid signs the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies are struggling to meet output quotas.

  • China’s Curbs on Fertilizer Exports to Worsen Global Price Shock

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese authorities are imposing new hurdles for fertilizer exporters amid growing concerns over surging power prices and food production, a move that could worsen a global price shock and food inflation.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces

  • Oil Builds on Highest Close in Seven Years as U.S. Dollar Falls

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil continued its advance from the highest close in seven years as the U.S. dollar fell and investors assessed the energy crunch roiling global markets.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace RacismFutures in New Yo

  • Amazon offers bonuses in aim to hire 150,000 seasonal workers

    Amazon (AMZN) aims to hire 150,000 seasonal employees ahead of the busiest time of year for retailers. The e-commerce giant is offering lucrative incentives to lure talent amid a supply chain crunch and tight labor market. The average salary for seasonal jobs start at $18 per hour along with sign-on bonuses up to $3,000.

  • Gasoline prices usually fall this time of year as vacation season ends. So why are they jumping?

    At a time when gas prices are usually heading down, the reverse is happening. Prices are soaring amid a spike in the price of oil.

  • Manufacturers compete for Smith & Wesson workers ahead of HQ move

    The lack of new machinists and other skilled workers in highly technical manufacturing trades has been an issue for decades. Smith & Wesson's planned move from Springfield to Tennessee is being seen as an opportunity by come companies.

  • Oilfield Service Providers: Halliburton Earnings In Line, But HAL Sees Long 'Upcycle' As Crude Prices Soar

    Halliburton earnings jumped, but were only in line. Rival oil service providers Schlumberger and Baker Hughes report this week as oil prices soar.

  • Oil Prices Hit Multiyear Highs. The Industry Isn’t Reacting as History Expects

    Oil prices climbed to multiyear highs on Monday but there are no signs of the industry ramping up spending in response. Increased demand amid the global Covid recovery has contributed to rising oil prices. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures climbed to $83.85 per barrel, their highest level since October 2014, while Brent crude oil futures touched three-year highs above $86 per barrel at one point on Monday.

  • 3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy as Crude Oil Barrels Toward $85

    Oil prices continue to march higher. Brent, the global oil benchmark, recently touched $85 a barrel, while WTI, the U.S. oil price benchmark, is just a couple of dollars behind. Crude prices are pushing levels not seen since 2014.

  • Foxconn bullish on electric vehicle prospects as it shows off three prototypes

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's Foxconn unveiled its first three electric vehicle prototypes on Monday, underscoring ambitious plans to diversify away from its role of building consumer electronics for Apple Inc and other tech firms. The vehicles - an SUV, a sedan and a bus - were made by Foxtron, a venture between Foxconn and Taiwanese car maker Yulon Motor Co Ltd. Foxtron Vice Chairman Tso Chi-sen told reporters that he hoped electric vehicles would be worth a trillion Taiwan dollars to Foxconn in five years time - a figure equivalent to around $35 billion.

  • SEC flags gamification of stock trades in long-awaited GameStop report

    The SEC released a 45-page report on Monday offering no specific policy recommendations following the early 2021 frenzy over GameStop stock.

  • Why Coal Stock Peabody Energy Sizzled Today

    Coal stock Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) shot up Monday morning, having jumped as much as 20.6% as of 11:10 a.m. EDT after the market took a liking to the coal producer's preliminary numbers. A deeper dive into the numbers, though, reflects muted year-over-year growth, which means there was more to Peabody Energy stock's rally this morning. The biggest number from Peabody Energy's preliminary results that caught the market's attention is its coal sales, which crossed $900 million during the quarter to levels last seen nearly seven quarters ago.

  • Oil prices rise on China energy demand concerns

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Tuesday as a supply crunch in natural gas, electricity and coal continued across the globe while falling temperatures in China revived concerns over whether the world's biggest energy consumer can meet domestic demand for heating. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures gained 87 cents, or 1.1%, to $83.31, having risen 0.2% in the previous session and nearly 10% this month. "In a bull market it is usually Brent that leads the way higher, but this time around (U.S.) domestic issues provide extra support for WTI," said Tamas Varga, oil analyst at London brokerage PVM Oil Associates.