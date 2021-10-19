United States Cordless Power Tools Markets 2021-2026 - Rising Number of DIY Projects / Advances in Lithium-Ion Batteries / Increasing Use of Fasteners

DUBLIN, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Cordless Power Tools Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cordless power tools market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.49% during the period 2021-2026.



The increasing demand for efficient power tools is gaining traction in the global market. The surge in the infrastructure and the construction sectors is a boon to the power tools market that will enforce innovations in the future. NiCd, NiMH, and Li-ion are some of the most common batteries widely used in cordless power tools. Advances in battery technology are enabling the introduction of new products and services in the industry.

GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS



South: The growth is supported by due to new construction projects and construction projects in the pipeline in the region. States such as Texas, Louisiana, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Maryland, and Florida are the top states in this region that accounts for US construction project pipeline.



West: According to the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) survey, the states West region of the US with the largest homes built are Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Utah, and Wyoming.



Northeast: Nearly 190,000 new privately-owned housing units are under construction in 2021. Vendors are expected to gain the opportunities in the Northeast region to boom the sale of power tools.



Midwest: Car production and maintenance operations are dependent on portable cordless power tools across the region.

VENDOR ANALYSIS



The cordless power tools market in the US is moderately fragmented and is dominated by vendors, such as Stanley Black & Decker, Bosch, and TTI. The competition among the players will be based solely on features such as durability, technology, services, and price and customization.

Vendors must develop new technologies and remain upgraded with upcoming innovations to have a competitive advantage over other players. For instance, Bosch is the only vendor that offers cordless power tools that support inductive charging techniques. Bosch is also trying to improve the accommodation for the DIY enthusiasts and other new target groups based on the user requirements.

The publisher believes that the global players will grow inorganically by acquiring regional or local players in the future. The adoption of cordless power tools among end-users in the US is impressive since their launch. The competition among companies is intensifying, leading to introducing innovative and advanced solutions in the industry.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

The DIY culture is one of the significant drivers for cordless power tools. The impact of the driver is more significant in US and European countries in 2020.

The US is the leading exporter of manufacturing technology products, thereby surging the demand for cordless power tools.

The drilling and fastening tools, demolition tools, and sawing and cutting tools segments are expected to contribute more than 55% to the incremental growth in the market in the upcoming years.

Players are investing in new forms and fastening technologies for reshaping the requirements of fastening technologies. This is expected to drive the growth of the US cordless power tools market share.

Key Company Profiles

Stanley Black & Decker

Robert Bosch

Techtronic Industries Company

Makita

HILTI

Other Prominent Vendors

Atlas Copco

Apex Tool Group

Snap-On

Koki Holdings

Emerson

Fortive

Chervon

Aimco

Dynabrade

STIHL

IQ Power Tools

Festool

Illinois Tool Works

Ingersoll Rand

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of The Study



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 COVID-19 Scenario



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Increasing Demand for Industrial Heat Guns

8.2 Technological Innovations in Industry 4.0



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Rising Number of DIY Projects

9.2 Advances in Lithium-Ion Batteries

9.3 Increasing Use of Fasteners



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices

10.2 High End-User Variability



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Five Forces Analysis



12 Tool Type

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview



13 Drilling and Fastening Tools

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Drills

13.4 Impact Wrenches

13.5 Impact Drivers

13.6 Screwdrivers & Nut Runners



14 Sawing and Cutting Tools

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Circular Saws

14.4 Reciprocating Saws

14.5 Band Saw

14.6 Jigsaws

14.7 Shears and Nibblers



15 Demolition Tools

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Market Overview

15.3 Rotary Hammers

15.4 Demolition Hammer

15.5 Hammer Drills



16 Material Removal Tools

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Market Overview

16.3 Grinders

16.4 Sanders



17 Routing Tools

17.1 Market Overview



18 Other Tools

18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

18.2 Market Overview

18.3 Dust Extractors

18.4 Heat and Glue Guns

18.5 Layout and Laser Tools



19 End Users

19.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

19.1.1 Market Overview



20 Industrial

20.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

20.2 Market Overview

20.3 Automotive

20.4 Aerospace

20.5 Electronics & Appliances

20.6 Energy

20.7 Construction

20.8 Shipbuilding



21 Commercial

21.1 Market Overview



22 Residential

22.1 Market Overview

