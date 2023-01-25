United States Credit Card Market Outlook 2023-2026: Application Rates Soar Above Pandemic Lows
The 2023 Credit Card Market Outlook report provides comprehensive guidance on trends shaping credit card growth - including co-branded and private label cards, bank issuers, and card networks - and forecasts payment value growth through 2026.
Credit cards have come out of the pandemic stronger than ever: Adoption rates, usage frequency, and payment value have each reached new highs - and continued payment value growth is expected. But a host of challenges await, including usage normalization and the prospect of recession; buy now, pay later competition; and regulatory scrutiny of key revenue streams.
More specifically, the report:
Trends and forecasts credit card payment value by major payment network, including credit cards, debit cards, consumer credit cards, and small business credit cards.
Analyzes credit card usage trends by payment network, including standard, signature, small business, and other card types, with demographic analysis - and credit card usage trends by bank issuer, with demographic analysis.
Analyzes reward card trends, including share of card spend overall and type of reward earned (cash, points, miles).
Trends co-branded and private label credit card usage by card type/brand, with demographic analysis.
Trends and analyzes household debt and spending behaviour, including loan delinquencies, the debt service ratio, active credit card users, share of consumer payment volume and value made by payment method, and general-purpose credit card payment value share of consumer expenditures.
Trends and analyzes important credit card metrics, including account growth rates and application rates, future application intention, outstanding credit card balances, and share of consumers who revolve their credit card balances.
Identifies and analyzes credit card regulation pain points, including interest, late fees, and merchant fees.
Analyzes credit card innovation trends, including travel and entertainment portals, expanding credit access; trends in digital payment service usage by Digital wallet, with demographic analysis; and analyzed contactless payment usage for digital wallets and cards, with demographic analysis.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Executive Summary
Scope of Report
Report Methodology
Market Overview
Macro Trends
Credit Card Industry Drivers
Credit Card Regulation Trends
Credit Card Payment Value Trends
Credit Card Usage Trends by Payment Network and Bank Issuer
Credit Card Usage Trends by Payment Network
Credit Card Usage Trends by Bank Issuer
Rewards, Co-Branded, and Private Label Credit Card Usage Trends
Credit Card Innovation Trends
Chapter 2: Macro Trends
Staying Strong: Household Debt and Spending Trends
Household Debt Balances Above Pre-Pandemic Levels by $2.4 Trillion
Delinquency Rates on Current Debt Rise
But Household Debt Service Ratio Remains Well Below Great Recession Levels
But Spending Remains Robust
Card-Based Spending Remains Strong
Travel Spending Passes Pre-Pandemic Levels
Credit Card Payments Lead the Consumer Payment Charge
Cards Are More Prevalently Used Than Cash
Consumers Use Credit Cards for More Than One-Quarter of Their Payments
Credit Card Dollar Share of Consumer Payments Surpasses Debit
General-Purpose Credit Cards Pick Up Consumer Spending Share
Digital Engagement Strengthens
Online/Remote Payments Share on the Rise
Alternative Payments: An Increasingly Competitive Threat
Credit Card Issuers Adopt Payment Flexibility Features to Adapt
Chapter 3: Credit Card Industry Drivers
Expect Normalization
U.S. Quarterly Credit Card Account Growth Plateaus
Credit Card Application Trends Remain Strong
Application Rates Soar Above Pandemic Lows
High-Fico Skew
Future Application Intention Bodes Well for Demand
Credit Card Balances and Delinquencies Jump in 2022
The Card Revolver Situation
Consumer Revolving Behavior
Credit Card Revolving Behavior: Demographics
Chapter 4: Credit Card Regulation Trends
Credit Card Interest on the Chopping Block?
Credit Card Late Fees in the Crosshairs
Credit Card Competition Act Could Pressure Network Fees
CFPB Studies the Impact of Card Line Decreases
Chapter 5: Credit Card Payment Value Trends
General-Purpose Credit Card and Debit Card Payment Value Trends
Credit Card Payment Value Share Holds Steady
Explosive 2022 Credit Card Growth
And Record Merchant Fee Revenue
General-Purpose Credit Card and Debit Card Payment Value Forecast
Beware Regulation That Can Dampen Future Credit Card Growth
General-Purpose Card Payment Value by Network: Visa Maintains 50% Share
General-Purpose Payment Value Trends: Consumer Vs. Commercial
Consumer Credit Card Payment Value Share Grows
Visa: Consumer and Commercial Consumer Credit Card Payment Value Leader
Small Business Credit Card Payment Value Surpasses $750 Billion
Visa Small Business Credit Cards Increase Lead Over American Express
Chapter 6: Credit Card Usage Trends by Payment Network and Bank Issuer
General-Purpose Credit Card Usage Trends, by Network
Trending in the Right Direction
Standard Cards Types Predominate
General-Purpose Credit Cards Demographics by Network
Chase Tops Bank Issuers
More Than a Quarter of U.S. Adults Have at Least One Chase-Branded Credit Card
Credit Card Ownership Demographics Among Major Issuers
Chase, Citibank, and American Express Cardholders Skew Most to Higher Household Incomes
Who Have a Credit Card in Their Own Name)
Wells Fargo, Td Bank, and Goldman Sachs Bank Score With Gen Z
Hispanic and Black Card Ownership is Less Likely - With Exceptions
Chapter 7: Rewards, Co-Branded, and Private Label Credit Card Usage Trends
Credit Cards Are on a Roll
Taking a Bite Out of Cash
Usage Penetration Surpasses Pre-Pandemic Levels
Half of Credit Card Users Have at Least Three Cards
Credit Card Rewards Make the World Go Round
Rewards Cards Generate 90% of General-Purpose Card Spend
Deep Subprime Scorers Are on the Bandwagon
New Redemption Innovations
Sprucing Up Travel and Entertainment Rewards and Perks
Cash is King
Cash-Back Cards Also Trump Points and Miles Cards on Adoption
Cash for Crypto?
Crypto Cards
Co-Branded Credit Cards Weather the Storm
Three in 10 Consumers Have a Co-Branded Credit Card; Department Store Cards Falter
Department Store and Discount Store Co-Brands Suffer Longer-Term Declines
Co-Branded Cardholder Demographics
Synchrony Financial Reports Continued Growth
American Express Rides Delta Strength
Capital One Makes Its Moves
Wells Fargo Keeps Private-Label Credit Card Unit - for Now
Digital Co-Brands Are the Cards to Beat
Private-Label Credit Cards Face Continued Challenges
Top Card? Kohl's Charge
But Usage Declines Among Top Private-Label Cards Continue
Five-Year Trend: Target Card Goes Against the Grain
Private Label Cardholder Demographics
Retailer Loyalty Programs Increasingly Separate from Private Label Enrollment
Major Private Label Credit Card Issuers Are Diversifying into Higher-Growth Areas
Times Are Tough: Victoria's Secret and Kohl's Go Cobrand
Chapter 8: Credit Card Innovation Trends
The Power of Travel and Entertainment Portals
American Express: a Pioneer Continues to Innovate
But the Portal Field is Getting Crowded
Amex Adds a Twist
Expanding Credit Access
BNPL and Credit Cards Lead the Way
Thin File? There's a Credit Card for You
Secured Cards Enjoying a Renaissance?
Seamless Upgrade to Unsecured Card
No Credit Score, No Problem
Building Credit as a Family
Soft Credit History Pulls That Don't Ding Your Credit Score
Digital Payment Services Gain Traction - Credit Cards Left Behind
Paypal Stays on Top - But Competitors Are Gaining Ground
Digital Payment Service User Demographics
Credit Cards Lag Other Mobile App Funding Methods - But It Varies by App
Contactless Card Issuance and Adoption
Contactless Wallet and Card User Demographics
Appendix
Market Size and Forecast Methodology
Definitions
