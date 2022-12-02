United States Crude Steel Industry Report 2022: Green Steel Presents Lucrative Opportunities as Environmental Concerns Grow

DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Crude Steel Industry: Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US crude steel market is forecasted to reach US$110.0 billion in 2026, experiencing growth at a CAGR of 6.12% during the period spanning from 2022 to 2026. Growth in the US crude steel market has been supported by factors such as booming automobile industry and accelerating urban population. The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) is likely to have a positive impact on US crude steel market. However, the market growth is expected to be restrained by increasing problem of excess crude steelmaking capacity.

The US crude steel market by production process can be segmented into the following segments: electric arc furnace and basic oxygen furnace. In 2021, the dominant share of US crude steel market was held by: electric arc furnace, followed by basic oxygen furnace. The US crude steel market by chemical composition can be segmented as follows: carbon steel, alloy steel, stainless steel and tool steel. The largest share of the market was held by carbon steel, followed by alloy steel, stainless steel and tool steel. The US crude steel market by steel mill products can be segmented as follows: flat steel products and long steel products. The largest share of the market is held by flat steel products, followed by long steel products.

The US crude steel market by end user industry can be segmented into the following segments: construction, automotive, machinery/ equipment, energy, appliances and other applications. In 2021, the dominant share of market was held by construction industry, followed by automotive, machinery/ equipment industry. Factors such increased construction and infrastructure projects and booming oil and gas industry helped in boosting market growth of the US crude steel market.

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Booming Automobile Industry

Accelerating Urban Population

Increased Construction and Infrastructure Projects

Accelerating Consumer Durables Industry

Booming Oil and Gas Industry

Key Trends

Green Steel

United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA)

Challenges

Trade War and Increased Prices of Raw Materials

Excess Capacity Problem

