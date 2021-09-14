United States Dairy Alternative Beverages Market to 2025 - Featuring Pacific Foods, Eden Foods and Califia Farms Among Others

Dublin, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dairy Alternative Beverages in the U.S. Through 2025: Market Essentials" report from Beverage Marketing has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report offers comprehensive coverage of the various components of the non-dairy, plant-based beverage market. It covers dairy alternatives made with almonds, oats, cashews, soy, coconuts, rice, hemp, flax and other ingredients.



Data is provided on total market volume as well as volume by segment, flavor, distribution channel and package type. It also includes wholesale dollar sales and advertising expenditure data. The report offers the author's exclusive five-year projections for various aspects of the dairy alternative beverage market including packaging, flavors and more.



The report presents the data in Excel spreadsheets, which it supplements with a concise executive summary highlighting key developments including discussion of the impact of the covid-19 pandemic as well as a detailed discussion of the leading dairy alternative beverage companies.



The Dairy Alternative Beverages in the U.S. through 2025: Market Essentials covers the overall market. Questions answered in this comprehensive market research report include:

How much dairy alternative beverage volume, including beverages made from soy, almonds, oats, coconuts, rice, flax and other plants, was consumed in the United States in 2020 and how has this changed in recent years?

Which non-dairy beverage segment was largest in 2020, and how have rankings changed in recent years? Which is expected to perform best by 2025?

What are the leading brands, and how have they been performing?

Which flavors of dairy alternative beverages are growing the fastest?

What are the growth expectations for single-serve vs. multi-serve?

This report features

This research report will be useful to marketers of soy milk, almond milk, oat milk, coconut milk, hemp milk, rice milk and manufacturers of other plant-based dairy alternatives as well as to marketers of traditional dairy milk who need to keep pace with trends in this competitive emerging sector.



Investors, retailers, advertising executives, manufacturers in various competing or complementary food and beverage sectors, and ingredient manufacturers with an interest in wellness and functional beverage industry will also find this report helpful. Backed by the publisher's reliable, all-sales-channel-inclusive data, readers get a thorough understanding of the dynamic and growing dairy alternatives sector. Select areas of coverage include:

Analysis of the national market including volume, wholesale dollar and per capita consumption figures.

Key packaging trends for plastic, glass, carton and aseptic containers as well as data shedding light on single vs. multi-serving packages through 2025.

Insights and data on the major companies and brands in the dairy alternative sector.

Data on volume, share and growth for the leading plant-based milk trademarks including Blue Diamond, Silk, Rice Dream, So Delicious and others.

Advertising expenditures for key soy, almond milk and other dairy alternative companies and brands including Silk, So Delicious Coconut Milk, 8th Continent Soymilk and others.

Volume, share and growth by flavor in the market, as well as break-outs for soymilk and almond milk by flavors including vanilla, plain, chocolate and coffee. Historical, current data and forecasts through 2025 are provided.

A look at the future performance of dairy alternatives by various on- and off-premise sales channels through 2025.

Key Topics Covered:



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



The U.S. Dairy Alternative Beverage Market

The Dairy Alternative Beverage Market

Overview & Issues

Special Note on Coronavirus

Volume Trends

Per Capita Consumption Trends

Wholesale Dollar Sales Trends

Segment Trends

Packaging Trends

Flavor Trends

Distribution Trends

The Projected Dairy Alternative Beverage Market

Overview & Issues

Volume Forecasts

Per Capita Consumption Forecasts

Wholesale Dollar Sales Forecasts

THE LEADING DAIRY ALTERNATIVE BEVERAGE COMPANIES AND THEIR BRANDS

The Leading Companies

Overview

Danone North America

Overview

Marketing

Hain Celestial Group

Overview

Marketing

Blue Diamond Growers

Overview

Marketing

Stremicks Heritage Foods

Overview

Marketing

Pacific Foods

Overview

Marketing

Sunrich

Overview

Marketing

Eden Foods

Overview

Marketing

Califia Farms

Overview

Marketing

Other Dairy Alternative Beverage Companies

Overview

Food and Beverage Companies

