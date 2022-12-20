United States Data-based Decision Making for Video Services Report 2022: Stabilize and Grow Your Revenue and User Base
In today's ultra-competitive environment, video services often lack adequate data about their service's core audience and their usage behaviors. The lack of relevant and actionable data can cause services to operate inefficiently, target the wrong segments, lose engagement with viewers, and increase their churn rate.
Data available to services for use in customer acquisition, engagement, and retention efforts is becoming more sophisticated with the advent of advanced techniques such as artificial intelligence and machine learning. These advancements are allowing services to be more proactive in their efforts to stabilize and grow their revenue and user base. This industry report addresses the latest developments and use cases in data and analytics that help video services across all aspects of their business operations.
Key Topics Covered:
Bottom Line
New Era of Video Services
Defining the Market
How Consumers Subscribe to Services
Subscriber Churn
How Consumers Watch Video
Types of Data
Program Data
Consumption Data
User/Personal Data
Session and System Performance Data
Applications for Data
Viewer/Subscriber Acquisition
Engagement, Retention and Return
Advertising
Content Development
Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
Defining AI and ML
Types of Data Inputs
Managing Large Data Sets
Applications of AI in Video
Risks and Unintended Consequences of AI/ML
Data Collection Challenges
Use of Data
Industry Standards
Vendor Landscape: Competition Everywhere
Customer Satisfaction
Implications and Recommendations
Service Providers
Technology Vendors
Content Producers
Appendix
Glossary
Companies Briefed or Researched for this Report
List of Figures
Parks Associates Entertainment Video Services Ecosystem
Traditional Pay-TV and OTT Video Service Penetration (2017-2021)
Number of OTT Service Subscriptions
Method of Subscribing to OTT Service
OTT Subscriber Churn
Adoption of Steaming Video Platforms
Multiscreen vs. Exclusive Viewing and Multiscreen Platform Mix
Factors Influencing OTT Service Subscription (Top 5 Responses)
OTT Churn Triggers (Top 5 Responses)
