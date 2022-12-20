U.S. markets close in 2 hours 2 minutes

United States Data-based Decision Making for Video Services Report 2022: Stabilize and Grow Your Revenue and User Base

·2 min read

DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Data-based Decision Making for Video Services" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


In today's ultra-competitive environment, video services often lack adequate data about their service's core audience and their usage behaviors. The lack of relevant and actionable data can cause services to operate inefficiently, target the wrong segments, lose engagement with viewers, and increase their churn rate.

Data available to services for use in customer acquisition, engagement, and retention efforts is becoming more sophisticated with the advent of advanced techniques such as artificial intelligence and machine learning. These advancements are allowing services to be more proactive in their efforts to stabilize and grow their revenue and user base. This industry report addresses the latest developments and use cases in data and analytics that help video services across all aspects of their business operations.

Key Topics Covered:

Bottom Line

New Era of Video Services

  • Defining the Market

  • How Consumers Subscribe to Services

  • Subscriber Churn

  • How Consumers Watch Video

Types of Data

  • Program Data

  • Consumption Data

  • User/Personal Data

  • Session and System Performance Data

Applications for Data

  • Viewer/Subscriber Acquisition

  • Engagement, Retention and Return

  • Advertising

  • Content Development

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

  • Defining AI and ML

  • Types of Data Inputs

  • Managing Large Data Sets

  • Applications of AI in Video

  • Risks and Unintended Consequences of AI/ML

Data Collection Challenges

  • Use of Data

  • Industry Standards

Vendor Landscape: Competition Everywhere

Customer Satisfaction

Implications and Recommendations

  • Service Providers

  • Technology Vendors

  • Content Producers

Appendix

  • Glossary

  • Companies Briefed or Researched for this Report

List of Figures

  • Parks Associates Entertainment Video Services Ecosystem

  • Traditional Pay-TV and OTT Video Service Penetration (2017-2021)

  • Number of OTT Service Subscriptions

  • Method of Subscribing to OTT Service

  • OTT Subscriber Churn

  • Adoption of Steaming Video Platforms

  • Multiscreen vs. Exclusive Viewing and Multiscreen Platform Mix

  • Factors Influencing OTT Service Subscription (Top 5 Responses)

  • OTT Churn Triggers (Top 5 Responses)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p1fzi4

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-states-data-based-decision-making-for-video-services-report-2022-stabilize-and-grow-your-revenue-and-user-base-301707180.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

